Metal Fabrication Equipment Market in Germany to Record 4.37% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022| Expansion of the Aviation & Automobile Sectors to Boost Market |17000+ Technavio Reports

Feb 16, 2022, 09:45 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The metal fabrication equipment market in Germany is set to grow by USD 33.74 million from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 4.03% according to the latest research report from Technavio. The metal fabrication equipment market share growth in Germany by the automotive segment will be significant for revenue generation. Germany is by far Europe's most important production and sales market. The country's world-class R&D infrastructure, extensive industrial value chain integration, and highly qualified personnel provide an unrivaled automotive environment on a global scale. It enables businesses to create cutting-edge solutions precisely suited to the mobility demands of the future.
Metal Fabrication Equipment Market - Scope
The metal fabrication equipment market in Germany covers the following areas:
- Metal Fabrication Equipment Market In Germany Sizing
- Metal Fabrication Equipment Market In Germany Forecast
- Metal Fabrication Equipment Market In Germany Analysis
Metal Fabrication Equipment Market - Driver & Challenges
The key factor driving growth in the metal fabrication equipment market is the expansion of the aviation and automobile sectors. Germany's machinery and equipment business has the best engineering and technical personnel productivity. In terms of German machinery and equipment firms, employment, corporate income, people productivity, output, and exports, the German economy ranks among the top economies in the world. Continuous technological improvements and expansion in the automotive and aviation industries drive overall market growth. Several governments' implementation of beneficial measures throughout the country is expected to increase demand for machine tools, consequently expanding the metal fabrication equipment market. The trend of manufacturing sectors relocating to emerging nations increases the demand for metal fabrication equipment in the manufacturing industry. Because of rising industrialization, Germany's metal fabrication equipment market is expected to expand at a rapid pace.
However, the shortage of skilled workers will be a major challenge for the metal fabrication equipment market during the forecast period. Germany, Europe's industrial superpower, is now battling to restart its manufacturing sector following the COVID shock. Detlef Scheele, chairman of the Federal Labor Agency, has stated that Germany needs to recruit 400,000 qualified immigrants each year to meet demand in all areas, including industry. According to Scheele, the country will have 150,000 fewer working-age inhabitants this year alone. In addition, the number of foreign nationals residing in Germany climbed by 204,000 last year, the smallest growth in the previous ten years. This is acting as a major challenge for the market in focus and will promote slow growth to the market in focus.
Metal Fabrication Equipment Market in Germany Value Chain Analysis
The end-to-end understanding of the value chains is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The value chain of the Metal Fabrication Equipment Market in Germany includes the following core components:
- Inputs
- Inbound logistics
- Operations
- Outbound logistics
- Marketing and sales
- Aftermarket and service
- Innovation
Metal Fabrication Equipment Market in Germany - Segmentation
Technavio analyzes the Metal Fabrication Equipment Market in Germany by End-user (automotive, aerospace, construction, and others) and Type (machining, cutting, welding, and others). Technavio report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
Companies Mentioned
The metal fabrication equipment market in Germany is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
- AMADA Co. Ltd.
- Atlas Copco AB
- BTD Manufacturing
- Bystronic Laser AG
- Colfax Corp.
- DMG MORI Co. Ltd.
- Guangzhou Komaspec Mechanical and Electrical Products Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- Hypertherm Inc.
- Jet Edge Inc.
- Mayville Engineering Co. Inc.
|
Metal Fabrication Equipment Market In Germany Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.03%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 33.74 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.37
|
Regional analysis
|
Germany
|
Performing market contribution
|
Germany at 100%
|
Key consumer countries
|
Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
AMADA Co. Ltd., Atlas Copco AB, BTD Manufacturing, Bystronic Laser AG, Colfax Corp., DMG MORI Co. Ltd., Guangzhou Komaspec Mechanical and Electrical Products Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Hypertherm Inc., Jet Edge Inc., and Mayville Engineering Co. Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Machining - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Cutting - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Welding - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AMADA Co. Ltd.
- Atlas Copco AB
- BTD Manufacturing
- Bystronic Laser AG
- Colfax Corp.
- DMG MORI Co. Ltd.
- Guangzhou Komaspec Mechanical and Electrical Products Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- Hypertherm Inc.
- Jet Edge Inc.
- Mayville Engineering Co. Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
