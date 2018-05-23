Metal Fabrication Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 - 2025

LONDON, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Metal Fabrication Market – Overview

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for metal fabrication at the global and regional level.The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) from 2016 to 2025.



The study includes drivers and restraints of the global metal fabrication market.It also covers impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for metal fabrication during the forecast period.



The report also highlights opportunities in the metal fabrication market at the global level.



The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global metal fabrication market.The Porter's Five Forces model for the metal fabrication market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market.



The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein applications are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.



The study provides a decisive view of the global metal fabrication market by segmenting it in terms of services and end use industry.The segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends.



Regional segmentation includes the current and projected demand for metal fabrication in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.The report also covers the demand for individual services and end-use industry segments in all the regions.



Key players operating in the metal fabrication market include O'Neal Manufacturing Service, BTD Manufacturing Inc., Ironform Corporation, Mayville Engineering Comp. Inc., and Defiance Metal Products Inc. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.



The report provides the estimated market size of metal fabrication for 2016 and forecast for the next nine years.The global market size of metal fabrication has been provided in terms of revenue.



Market numbers have been estimated based on services and end-use industries of metal fabrication. Market size and forecast for each major service and end-use industry have been provided in terms of the global and regional market.



In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders.Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research.



We reviewed key players operating in various end-use industries, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding.Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, and internet sources and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies.



This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants' insights, and recognizing business opportunities.



Global Metal Fabrication Market, by Services

Construction

Automotive

Manufacturing

Energy & Power

Electronics

Others



Global Metal Fabrication Market, by End-use Industry

Welding

Machining

Metal Forming

Metal Shearing

Metal Cutting

Metal Folding

Metal Rolling

Metal Stamping

Metal Punching



Global Metal Fabrication Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Metal fabrication Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways



An extensive analysis of the metal fabrication market trends and shares from 2016 to 2025 to identify the market opportunities and analyze industry development

A list of key developments in the metal fabrication market made by key players

A list of key factors responsible for building the upcoming opportunistic roadmap for the metal fabrication market at a global, regional, and country level

Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and price trends that impact the outlook of the global metal fabrication market between 2016 and 2025

The report provides insights into market opportunities for various stakeholders in the value chain and a detailed competition landscape for key players dominating the industry to understand competition level

Porters' Five Forces highlight the potency of buyers and suppliers and enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions. They analyze the strengths and weaknesses to gain strategic position in the market.



