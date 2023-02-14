Metal Finishing Chemicals Global Market Report 2023: Rising Demand from the Automotive Sector Bolsters Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metal Finishing Chemicals Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented By Type, By Material, By Process, By End Use, By Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Metal Finishing Chemicals market is anticipated to grow significantly through 2028 due to the increasing demand in the construction industry. As of 2022, the value of construction projects awarded in Saudi Arabia was USD 23.1 billion.



The polishing and electroplating techniques, which offer excellent corrosion, wear resistance, and durability while increasing the look, are driving the growth of the metal finishing chemicals market, which is expected to reach exceptional value in the future. Furthermore, clean and degrease metal substrates like steel, nickel, and aluminium, metal finishing chemicals are often used more frequently. In addition, the aerospace and automobile industries are increasing their use of metal-finishing chemicals. Therefore, based on these expanding applications, the market will probably increase significantly over the next several years.



Moreover, demand from the construction industry and defence sector, are likely to provide opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

Rising Demand from The Automotive Sector

In the metal finishing process used in the automobile industry, electroplating is crucial. a method of electrodeposition that is efficient and affordable for coating interior and exterior car parts with corrosion-resistant thin wear coatings of metal. As of 2021, China is the world's largest automotive manufacturing country. Different parts, including pistons, engine valves, front grills, shock absorbers, automobile door handles, gear, and many more, need these finishing chemicals. Ammonia, phosphoric acid, nitric acid, sodium hydroxide, and other metal-polishing chemicals are in great demand. Thus, it is projected that the market will rise as the automobile sector develops.

Growing in The Electrical & Electronics, and Industrial Machinery Sector

Electronic components and parts are coated and electroplated to increase electrical conductivity, corrosion resistance, and solderability to withstand wear. Rhodium, copper, nickel, silver, platinum, and other materials are used to polish electronics components when these chemicals are utilized in the electrical and electronics sector for various applications, including capacitors, resistors, PCBs, semiconductors, etc. As a result of all the contributing factors, this market has developed potential in the forecast period.



In addition, the use of metal finishing chemicals in industrial machinery for the finishing of industrial tools and components, among other things, is also increasing demand. Furthermore, the makers of metal finishing chemicals are anticipated to benefit financially from their forays into adjacent sectors and their targeting of new products and customers. These reasons are predicted to drive the growth of the metal finishing chemicals market in the forecast period.

Zinc Will Continue To Be a Key Material

Zinc metal plays a significant role in the market for metal finishing chemicals. When it comes to using chemicals to polish metal, zinc plating is said to be a prevalent procedure. The corrosion resistance of the underlying substrate is considerably increased by zinc finishing or plating. In addition to these advantages, zinc coating is known for its low cost, low-stress deposit, enhanced strength, ductility, high-temperature tolerance, flexibility, and many other benefits. Thus, all such factors and trends are expected to drive the demand for metal finishing in the upcoming years.

Report Scope:

Metal Finishing Chemicals Market, By Type:

Plating Chemicals

Proprietary Chemicals

Cleaning Chemicals

Conversion Coating Chemicals

Metal Finishing Chemicals Market, By Material:

Zinc

Nickel

Chromium

Aluminium

Copper

Others

Metal Finishing Chemicals Market, By Process:

Electroplating

Anodizing

Polishing

Others

Metal Finishing Chemicals Market, By Application:

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Industrial Machinery

Others

Metal Finishing Chemicals Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Australia

Malaysia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

