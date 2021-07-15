Metal Finishing Technologies, LLC Receives Nadcap® Accreditation for Passivation (Chemical Processing)

BRISTOL, Conn., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --"We are extremely excited and honored to add NADCAP passivate to our existing list of leading quality certifications. After obtaining NADCAP Certification for Sulfamate Nickel Chemical Processing in 2020, Passivation was the natural next step based on customer input regarding bolstering our current product offerings. It fits nicely with our leading quality certifications and operating standards which include AS 9100D, ISO 9001 and our FAA 145/EASA repair station certificate. We plan to strategically add additional NADCAP certifications to continually adapt and meet our customers' greatest needs," said Skip Griffin, Vice President of Operations.

Metal Finishing Technologies, LLC received Nadcap® accreditation for demonstrating their ongoing commitment to quality by satisfying customer requirements and industry specifications.

About Metal Finishing Technologies, LLC

Metal Finishing Technologies, LLC ("MFT"), a Battle Investment Group Company, is a nationally recognized and leading provider of finishing, coating and coating removal solutions for aerospace & defense and other industrial markets. The Company holds numerous quality and customer certifications, including ISO 9001, AS9100-D, FAA and EASA registered Part 145 repair station, and Nadcap® for chemical processing. MFT services many of the leading OEMS within the aerospace & defense industry, with processes such as Cadmium, Zinc Nickel, Passivation, Electroless Nickel, and Nickel Sulfamate. The Company operates out of an environmentally compliant and award winning state-of-the-art 72,000 square foot facility. MFT is governed by robust quality control processes, a leading Green Strategy and systems across all its various service offerings. The Company is based in Bristol, CT. For more information: www.mftech.com

SOURCE Metal Finishing Technologies

Related Links

http://www.mftech.com

