Metal Foam: Emerging Opportunities

Report Includes:

- Descriptive study and industry analysis of the global markets for metal foam technologies



- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

- Discussion of underlying opportunities and progresses made in metal foam technologies and products

- Insight into the emerging opportunities for metal foam equipment manufacturers, end-users, and materials suppliers



Summary

Metal foam, also known as foamed metal or metallic foam, is a cellular structure consisting of a solid metal with seal pores (closed-cell foam) or interconnected pores (open-cell foam).In other words, metal foam is composed of an interconnected network of metal struts and plates.



Open-cell metal is also called the metal sponge. The metal of metal foam is often aluminum, but other metals used include titanium, copper, magnesium, nickel, steel and amorphous alloy.



The term "metal foam" could refer to any kind of porous metal or non-dense metallic material.But in industrial applications, metal foam usually refers to porous metal with relatively high porosity and large pore sizes.



For the purposes of this report, metal foam is defined as cellular metals with a porosity of above 60% and pore sizes of above 0.3 mm, a definition used by many manufacturers.



The porosity of metal foam ranges from 60% to 98%.Celmet, a metal foam material in which triangularprism- shaped cells are interconnected, can reach a porosity of up to 98%.



Celmet was developed by Japan's Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. and is available in aluminum, nickel and nickel-chrome alloy editions.





