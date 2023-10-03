Metal Foam Market size to grow by USD 23.63 billion between 2022 to 2027| Alantum Corp., Aluinvent Zrt, American Elements and more among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Metal Foam Market size is projected to increase by USD 23.63 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Increase in sales of lightweight vehicles in automotive industries is notably driving the metal foam market. However, factors such as soldering, welding, and bonding complications in metal foam may impede market growth. We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the metal foam market incluidng  Alantum Corp., Aluinvent Zrt, American Elements, CYMAT Technologies Ltd., ERG Aerospace Corp., Exxentis Ltd., Havel metal foam GmbH, Hollomet GmbH, LIAONING RONTEC ADVANCED MATERIAL TECHNOLOGY CO LTD, Mayser GmbH and Co. KG, Nanoshel LLC, Pohltec metalfoam GmbH, Recemat BV, and Ultramet. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request Free Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Metal Foam Market 2023-2027
Metal Foam Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Recemat BV: The company offers metal foam such as Recemat metal foam that has a very low density compared to solid material.

Metal Foam Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

  • Open cell
  • Closed cell

Material

  • Aluminum
  • Nickel
  • Copper
  • Others

Geography

  • APAC
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Middle East and Africa
  • South America

The open-cell segment is expected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period. Open-cell metal foam possesses unique characteristics that render it well-suited for a wide range of industrial applications. Thanks to its porous structure and extensive surface area, open-cell metal foam has become the preferred material for heat exchangers across diverse industries, including HVAC, automotive, and industrial processes. Additionally, open-cell metal foams serve as a structured foundation for enhancing chemical reactions, leading to improved yields and efficiencies in various catalytic processes.

Metal Foam Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

  • Driver - The growing sales of lightweight vehicles in the automotive industry is a key driver for the global metal foam market. Lighter vehicles are more fuel-efficient, a crucial factor for automakers facing strict fuel economy and emissions regulations worldwide. The use of lightweight materials, such as foam metal, offers a competitive advantage by improving vehicle economy and performance. As a result, the rise in lightweight vehicle adoption is expected to fuel the growth of the metal foam market
  • Trend - Growing interest in energy management
  • Challenge - Soldering, welding, and bonding complications in metal foam

Metal Foam Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • Historic Market Size 2017-2021
  • CAGR of the market during 2023-2027
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist metal foam market growth during the next five years
  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the metal foam market
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of metal foam market companies

Metal Foam Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.5%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 23.63 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.22

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 39%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Alantum Corp., Aluinvent Zrt, American Elements, CYMAT Technologies Ltd., ERG Aerospace Corp., Exxentis Ltd., Havel metal foam GmbH, Hollomet GmbH, LIAONING RONTEC ADVANCED MATERIAL TECHNOLOGY CO LTD, Mayser GmbH and Co. KG, Nanoshel LLC, Pohltec metalfoam GmbH, Recemat BV, and Ultramet

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

TOC:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Sizes
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by Product
  7. Market Segmentation by Material
  8. Market Segmentation by Geography
  9. Customer Landscape
  10. Geographic Landscape
  11. Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
  12. Company Landscape
  13. Company Analysis
  14. Appendix

