Metal Foam Market size to grow by USD 23.63 billion between 2022 to 2027| Alantum Corp., Aluinvent Zrt, American Elements and more among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Metal Foam Market size is projected to increase by USD 23.63 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Increase in sales of lightweight vehicles in automotive industries is notably driving the metal foam market. However, factors such as soldering, welding, and bonding complications in metal foam may impede market growth. We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the metal foam market incluidng Alantum Corp., Aluinvent Zrt, American Elements, CYMAT Technologies Ltd., ERG Aerospace Corp., Exxentis Ltd., Havel metal foam GmbH, Hollomet GmbH, LIAONING RONTEC ADVANCED MATERIAL TECHNOLOGY CO LTD, Mayser GmbH and Co. KG, Nanoshel LLC, Pohltec metalfoam GmbH, Recemat BV, and Ultramet. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request Free Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Metal Foam Market 2023-2027

Metal Foam Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Recemat BV: The company offers metal foam such as Recemat metal foam that has a very low density compared to solid material.

Metal Foam Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

Open cell

Closed cell

Material

Aluminum

Nickel

Copper

Others

Geography

APAC

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

and South America

The open-cell segment is expected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period. Open-cell metal foam possesses unique characteristics that render it well-suited for a wide range of industrial applications. Thanks to its porous structure and extensive surface area, open-cell metal foam has become the preferred material for heat exchangers across diverse industries, including HVAC, automotive, and industrial processes. Additionally, open-cell metal foams serve as a structured foundation for enhancing chemical reactions, leading to improved yields and efficiencies in various catalytic processes.

Metal Foam Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Driver - The growing sales of lightweight vehicles in the automotive industry is a key driver for the global metal foam market. Lighter vehicles are more fuel-efficient, a crucial factor for automakers facing strict fuel economy and emissions regulations worldwide. The use of lightweight materials, such as foam metal, offers a competitive advantage by improving vehicle economy and performance. As a result, the rise in lightweight vehicle adoption is expected to fuel the growth of the metal foam market

The growing sales of lightweight vehicles in the automotive industry is a key driver for the global metal foam market. Lighter vehicles are more fuel-efficient, a crucial factor for automakers facing strict fuel economy and emissions regulations worldwide. The use of lightweight materials, such as foam metal, offers a competitive advantage by improving vehicle economy and performance. As a result, the rise in lightweight vehicle adoption is expected to fuel the growth of the metal foam market Trend - Growing interest in energy management

Growing interest in energy management Challenge - Soldering, welding, and bonding complications in metal foam

Metal Foam Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist metal foam market growth during the next five years

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the metal foam market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of metal foam market companies

Metal Foam Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 23.63 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.22 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alantum Corp., Aluinvent Zrt, American Elements, CYMAT Technologies Ltd., ERG Aerospace Corp., Exxentis Ltd., Havel metal foam GmbH, Hollomet GmbH, LIAONING RONTEC ADVANCED MATERIAL TECHNOLOGY CO LTD, Mayser GmbH and Co. KG, Nanoshel LLC, Pohltec metalfoam GmbH, Recemat BV, and Ultramet Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

TOC:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Product Market Segmentation by Material Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

