Increasing demand for lightweight and thermally insulating materials in various industries such as building and construction, oil and gas, and others is boosting the growth and enhancing the adoption potential of metal foams. The broad application scope is attributed toward the high specific area, low density, and enhanced thermal resistance of these materials.

This research service titled, "Metal Foams – Technology Opportunity Assessment," provides an understanding of various types of metal foams, including aluminum foams, copper foams, iron foams, nickel foams, and titanium foams that can potentially replace traditional materials including metals. This research service describes the technology capabilities, manufacturing processes, and future prospects in development of aerogels. Additionally, it also captures the various factors that influence adoption and the application prospects in various industries. The research service also identifies the key drivers and challenges from a technical and business approach and provides potential solutions undertaken by stakeholders to address the challenges. This research service also highlights the emerging innovations that will enable the use of aerogels to meet the various needs of various applications.

