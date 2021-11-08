Metal Forming and Press Tending Robots Market to grow by USD 112.73 mn | Evolving Opportunities with ABB Ltd. & Comau Spa | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the advantages over automated equipment, increasing safety requirements, and technological advances. However, the high cost of deployment is hindering market growth.

Company Profiles

The metal forming and press tending robots market report include information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including ABB Ltd., Comau Spa, DENSO Corp., Durr AG, FANUC Corp., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., KUKA AG, MIDEA GROUP, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., and Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Some Companies Mentioned with Key Offerings -

ABB Ltd. - The company offers metal foaming and press tending robots under the brand name IRB 140, IRB 1600, and more.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By End-user, the market is classified into Metal Industry, Automotive Industry, Aerospace and Defense, and Others. The metal forming and press tending robots market share growth by the metal industry segment will be significant.

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and MEA. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Metal Forming And Press Tending Robots Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.18% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 112.73 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.68 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 63% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Comau Spa, DENSO Corp., Durr AG, FANUC Corp., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., KUKA AG, MIDEA GROUP, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., and Yaskawa Electric Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

