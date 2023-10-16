Metal Forming Machine Tools Market size to increase by USD 5.25 billion from 2022 to 2027, Rising demand for CNC-incorporated machine tools drive the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The metal forming machine tools market size is expected to grow by USD 5.25 billion from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 5.77% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by type (Computerized numerical control and Conventional), end-user (Automotive, Industrial machinery, Transportation, Precision engineering, and Others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Rising demand for CNC-incorporated machine tools is notably driving the market growth. Considerable R&D investment in the metal forming machine tools market is driving advancements in machine tools, particularly CNC machines. Concurrently, growing investments in process automation by businesses and investors are on the rise. Furthermore, there is a gradual shift from manually operated machine tools to numerical control (NC) and CNC machines, with a particular emphasis on adoption within small- and medium-scale industries. The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the metal forming machine tools market: Accurl CNC Machine Anhui Manufactory Co. Ltd., Accurpress Product Sales, AMADA Co. Ltd., Andritz AG, Betenbender Manufacturing Inc., CINCINNATI Inc., DMG MORI Co. Ltd., ECKOLD AG, FAGOR ARRASATE S.COOP., Haas Automation Inc., Hyundai Wia Corp., JIER Machine Tool Group Co. Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Lodesani and Carreri Srl, Mitsubishi Corp., MONDRAGON Corp., Nidec Corp., Santec Exim Pvt. Ltd., Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., and TRUMPF SE Co. KG

Inc., DMG MORI Co. Ltd., ECKOLD AG, FAGOR ARRASATE S.COOP., Haas Automation Inc., Hyundai Wia Corp., JIER Machine Tool Group Co. Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Lodesani and Carreri Srl, Mitsubishi Corp., MONDRAGON Corp., Nidec Corp., Santec Exim Pvt. Ltd., Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., and TRUMPF SE Co. KG Metal Forming Machine Tools Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 5.42% YOY growth in 2023.

Technological developments in metal-forming machine tools are an emerging trend shaping market growth. Technological progress within the global metal-forming machine tools market is driving the creation of innovative, efficient, user-friendly, and time-saving machine tools.

Fluctuating raw material prices are a significant challenge hindering the market growth. Manufacturers of metal-forming machine tools and associated accessories now face the imperative of offering tailored solutions to meet customer requirements. Therefore, this has led to a substantial escalation in the capital investment requirements for these manufacturers.

The computerized numerical control segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. CNC, also known as subtractive fabrication can be referred to as a type of metal-forming machine that is extensively used in the production process. It mainly comprises three components: digitized data, a computer-aided machining program, and a computer that automates, tracks, and controls the movements of the machine. In this segment, the movements of the machine can be either linear or rotary.

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by End-user

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

