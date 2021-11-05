Metal Forming Machine Tools Market to grow by USD 7.76 Bn | Evolving Opportunities with Komatsu Ltd. & Schuler AG |17000+ Technavio Reports

The metal forming machine tools market covers the following areas:

The metal forming machine tools market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. The factors such as large-scale industrial automation worldwide are projected to significantly support market growth. However, fluctuating raw material prices may hamper the market growth.

The Metal Forming Machine Tools Market is segmented by End-user (Automotive, Industrial machinery, transportation, precision engineering, and others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Some Companies Mentioned

ACCURL

AMADA Co. Ltd.

DANOBAT GROUP S. Coop.

DMG MORI Co. Ltd.

Komatsu Ltd.

MC Machinery Systems Inc.

Santec Exim Pvt. Ltd.

Schuler AG

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG

Key Regions

56% of the metal forming machine tools market growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for the metal forming machine tools market in APAC.Factors such as the rising adoption of machine tools in countries such as China, Japan, India, Taiwan, and South Korea have resulted in APAC dominating the machine tools market as these countries have large manufacturing industries.

Metal Forming Machine Tools Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 10.41% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 7.76 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 29.98 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 56% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, Japan, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ACCURL, AMADA Co. Ltd., DANOBAT GROUP S. Coop., DMG MORI Co. Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., MC Machinery Systems Inc., Santec Exim Pvt. Ltd., Schuler AG, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., and TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

