Metal Heat Treatment Market size is set to grow by USD 15.18 billion from 2022 to 2027; The integration of metal heat treatment processes into production lines boosts the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The metal heat treatment market is estimated to grow by USD 15.18 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.74% during the forecast period. The integration of metal heat treatment processes into production lines is driving market growth. The automotive industry is experiencing heightened competition due to rapid globalization and increased investments. In response, many organizations are optimizing their operations to enhance overall efficiency.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Metal Heat Treatment Market 2023-2027

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (automotive, industrial machinery, construction, aerospace, and nuclear and others), material (steel, cast iron, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the automotive segment is significant during the forecast period. Heat treatment processes play a crucial role in shaping the properties of finished parts during the manufacturing of automotive components. This technique is widely applied to various automotive parts, including engine components.

By geography, this market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global market.

APAC accounts for 50% to the growth by 2027. The global demand for metal heat treatment is on the rise, driven by countries like China, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Japan, South Korea, and India. The surge in industrialization and the substantial production of automobiles and industrial machinery are key factors contributing to the increased need for these processes.

The increasing demand for CNC-incorporated machine tools is an emerging trend in the market.

The growth of the global second-hand machine market is a major challenge hindering the market growth.

Applications of Metal Heat Treatment

This industry plays a crucial role in enhancing the mechanical properties of metals through various processes like alloy hardening, metal tempering, and quenching and annealing. These metallurgical services involve subjecting metals to controlled thermal processing in specialized industrial furnaces, employing diverse heat treatment techniques. The applications span a wide range, including metal surface hardening, ensuring improved durability and performance. This industry's expertise in manipulating material properties through controlled heating and cooling contributes significantly to the production of high-quality components across various sectors, from automotive to aerospace. The synergy of precise thermal processes makes metal heat treatment an indispensable aspect of modern metallurgy, facilitating the production of materials with superior strength and resilience.

