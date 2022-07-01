Metal Heat Treatment Market Size to Grow by USD 8.95 billion | 58% of the market growth to originate from APAC | Technavio

Metal Heat Treatment Market Vendor Landscape

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The metal heat treatment market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

The competitive scenario provided in the metal heat treatment market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Top Market Players and their Key Offerings

Advanced Heat Treat Corp.: The company offers wide range of metal heat treatment such as carbonitriding, induction hardening, annealing, and others.

American Metal Processing Co.: The company offers high quality product available in the heat treatment of parts for the automotive, construction, agricultural, aircraft, and military industries.

Bluewater Thermal Solutions: The company offers wide range of metal heat treatment such as hardening and tempering, carburizing heat treatment, carbonitriding, annealing stainless steel, and others.

Bodycote Plc: The company offers heat treatment such as hardening and tempering, annealing, stress relieving and more.

Metal Heat Co. Ltd.: The company offers metal heat treatment through its equipment named SPMH.

The company offers metal heat treatment through its equipment named SPMH. ONEX Corp.

Paulo

PREMIER THERMAL SOLUTIONS LLC

Summitglow Ltd.

Thermex Metal Treating Ltd.

Metal Heat Treatment Market Revenue-Generating Segment Highlights

End User

Automotive: The automotive segment held the largest metal heat treatment market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. The growth of the segment will be highest as heat treatment processes help in determining the behavior and properties of finished parts in the manufacturing of automotive components. Heat treatment is applicable to various automotive parts, including engine components; all parts of gearboxes, axles, and drive shafts; suspension parts; steering components; and injection systems.

Aerospace



Industrial Machinery



Construction



Others

Geography

APAC: 58% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China , Japan and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for metal heat treatment market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in all other regions. The increasing industrialization and the growth of the automobile, industrial machinery, shipbuilding, and the construction sectors will fuel the metal heat treatment market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Metal Heat Treatment Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our metal heat treatment market report covers the following areas:

Metal Heat Treatment Market FAQs

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist metal heat treatment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the metal heat treatment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the metal heat treatment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of metal heat treatment market vendors

Metal Heat Treatment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.74% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 8.95 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.45 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 58% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Advanced Heat Treat Corp., American Metal Processing Co., Bluewater Thermal Solutions, Bodycote Plc, Metal Heat Co. Ltd., ONEX Corp., Paulo, PREMIER THERMAL SOLUTIONS LLC, Summitglow Ltd., and Thermex Metal Treating Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Industrial machinery

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user

5.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Aerospace - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Industrial machinery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Industrial machinery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Industrial machinery - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Construction - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 35: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 39: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 41: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 46: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 47: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Advanced Heat Treat Corp.

Exhibit 49: Advanced Heat Treat Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 50: Advanced Heat Treat Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 51: Advanced Heat Treat Corp. - Key offerings

10.4 American Metal Processing Co.

Exhibit 52: American Metal Processing Co. - Overview



Exhibit 53: American Metal Processing Co. - Product and service



Exhibit 54: American Metal Processing Co. - Key offerings

10.5 Bluewater Thermal Solutions

Exhibit 55: Bluewater Thermal Solutions - Overview



Exhibit 56: Bluewater Thermal Solutions - Product and service



Exhibit 57: Bluewater Thermal Solutions - Key offerings

10.6 Bodycote Plc

Exhibit 58: Bodycote Plc - Overview



Exhibit 59: Bodycote Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 60: Bodycote Plc - Key news



Exhibit 61: Bodycote Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 62: Bodycote Plc - Segment focus

10.7 Metal Heat Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 63: Metal Heat Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 64: Metal Heat Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 65: Metal Heat Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 ONEX Corp.

Exhibit 66: ONEX Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 67: ONEX Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 68: ONEX Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 69: ONEX Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Paulo

Exhibit 70: Paulo - Overview



Exhibit 71: Paulo - Product and service



Exhibit 72: Paulo - Key offerings

10.10 PREMIER THERMAL SOLUTIONS LLC

Exhibit 73: PREMIER THERMAL SOLUTIONS LLC - Overview



Exhibit 74: PREMIER THERMAL SOLUTIONS LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 75: PREMIER THERMAL SOLUTIONS LLC - Key offerings

10.11 Summitglow Ltd.

Exhibit 76: Summitglow Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 77: Summitglow Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 78: Summitglow Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Thermex Metal Treating Ltd.

Exhibit 79: Thermex Metal Treating Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 80: Thermex Metal Treating Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 81: Thermex Metal Treating Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 82: Thermex Metal Treating Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 83: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 84: Research Methodology



Exhibit 85: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 86: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 87: List of abbreviations

