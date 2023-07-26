Metal Heat Treatment Market worth $2.8 billion between 2022-2027

NEW YORK, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The metal heat treatment market is to grow by USD 15.18 billion from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 2.74% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The metal heat treatment market is fragmented, and the vendors are seeking strong partnerships with automotive, industrial, and commercial companies to compete in the market. Aalberts NV, Advanced Heat Treat Corp., American Metal Processing Co., Bluewater Thermal Solutions, BMT Group Ltd., Bodycote Plc, General Metal Heat Treating Inc., Houston Heat Treat, Keith Co. Inc., Metal Heat Co. Ltd., Nabertherm GmbH, NATIONAL HEAT TREAT LLC, ONEX Corp., Pacific Metallurgical Inc, Paulo Heat Treating, Metal Finishing, and Brazing, SECO/WARWICK SA, SEI Heat Treat, Summitglow Ltd., Thermex Metal Treating Ltd, and TRI-J Metal Heat Treating Inc are some of the major market participants -. To know about the vendor offerings - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Metal Heat Treatment Market

Metal Heat Treatment Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The metal heat treatment market report covers the following areas:

Metal Heat Treatment Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The integration of metal heat treatment processes into production lines is a key factor driving market growth. The automotive sector is experiencing increased competition due to rapid globalization and growing investments. As a result, many organizations are automating their processes to improve operational efficiency. To meet the demand for cost-effective, high-quality products, automotive companies are increasingly including automation in their factory operations. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The increasing demand for CNC-incorporated machine tools is a major trend shaping the market. CNC machines play an important role in adhering to design specifications and efficiently producing products with exceptional precision. As the demand for high-quality products rises, businesses are increasingly turning to automation in their manufacturing processes. In small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), manually operated machine tools are being substituted by numerical control (NC) and CNC machines, which utilize programmed commands and computers to achieve elevated levels of productivity. Hence, these CNC machines are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The growth of the global second-hand machine market is a significant challenge restricting market growth. Numerous Asian contractors and mining companies are buying used European construction machinery at affordable rates, allowing them to manage their capital investments effectively. Similarly, various manufacturers of metal heat treatment equipment are also selling second-hand machinery in the market. The increasing prevalence of the second-hand machine market might have adverse effects on the demand for new industrial and construction equipment. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

Metal Heat Treatment Market 2023-2027: Segment Analysis

End-user

Automotive



Industrial Machinery



Construction



Aerospace



Nuclear and Others

Material

Steel



Cast Iron



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East and Africa

Metal Heat Treatment Market 2023-2027: Segmentation Highlights

The automotive segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. This is due to rapid urbanization and evolving spending habits which are leading to the rising sales of luxury cars. The need for heat treatment has grown as a result of the large growth in the number of vehicles produced each year to support the mass production of automotive components. Heat treatment processes help in determining the properties of finished parts during the manufacturing of automotive components. Therefore, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

APAC is estimated to contribute 50% to the market's growth during the forecast period. Countries like China, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Japan, South Korea, and India are experiencing a rising global demand for metal heat treatment services. The rise in demand is due to rapid industrialization and substantial production in the automotive and industrial machinery sectors. Furthermore, the oil and gas industry is growing which is leading to an increase in offshoring and nearshoring activities, particularly in China and India. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others Buy the Report

Metal Heat Treatment Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist metal heat treatment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the metal heat treatment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the metal heat treatment market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , , and the and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of metal heat treatment market vendors

Related Reports:

The bottling line machinery market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.55% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,102.4 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by application (pet, glass, and metal can), technology (automatic and semi-automatic), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The increase in demand for digitally printed packaging is a key factor driving the market growth during the forecast period.

The industrial printing market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 73.32 billion. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by application (packaging, textiles, electronics, and others), service (print services and other services), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The rise in demand for packaged food and beverage products is a key factor driving the market growth during the forecast period.

Metal Heat Treatment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.74% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 15.18 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 1.93 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aalberts NV, Advanced Heat Treat Corp., American Metal Processing Co., Bluewater Thermal Solutions, BMT Group Ltd., Bodycote Plc, General Metal Heat Treating Inc., Houston Heat Treat, Keith Co. Inc., Metal Heat Co. Ltd., Nabertherm GmbH, NATIONAL HEAT TREAT LLC, ONEX Corp., Pacific Metallurgical Inc, Paulo Heat Treating, Metal Finishing and Brazing, SECO/WARWICK SA, SEI Heat Treat, Summitglow Ltd., Thermex Metal Treating Ltd, and TRI-J Metal Heat Treating Inc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Material



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global metal heat treatment market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global metal heat treatment market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Material Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Material Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Industrial machinery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Industrial machinery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Industrial machinery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Industrial machinery - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Industrial machinery - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Aerospace - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Aerospace - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Nuclear and others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Nuclear and others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Nuclear and others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Nuclear and others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Nuclear and others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Material

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 56: Chart on Material - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Material - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Material

Exhibit 58: Chart on Comparison by Material



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Comparison by Material

7.3 Steel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Steel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Steel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Steel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Steel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Cast iron - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Cast iron - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Cast iron - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Cast iron - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Cast iron - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 68: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 70: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Material

Exhibit 72: Market opportunity by Material ($ billion)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Market opportunity by Material ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 74: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 75: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 77: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 85: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 101: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 105: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 111: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 113: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 115: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 117: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 119: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 120: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 121: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 122: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 123: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 124: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 125: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 126: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Aalberts NV

Exhibit 127: Aalberts NV - Overview



Exhibit 128: Aalberts NV - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Aalberts NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Aalberts NV - Segment focus

12.4 Advanced Heat Treat Corp.

Exhibit 131: Advanced Heat Treat Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Advanced Heat Treat Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Advanced Heat Treat Corp. - Key offerings

12.5 American Metal Processing Co.

Exhibit 134: American Metal Processing Co. - Overview



Exhibit 135: American Metal Processing Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: American Metal Processing Co. - Key offerings

12.6 Bluewater Thermal Solutions

Exhibit 137: Bluewater Thermal Solutions - Overview



Exhibit 138: Bluewater Thermal Solutions - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Bluewater Thermal Solutions - Key offerings

12.7 BMT Group Ltd.

Exhibit 140: BMT Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 141: BMT Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: BMT Group Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 Bodycote Plc

Exhibit 143: Bodycote Plc - Overview



Exhibit 144: Bodycote Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Bodycote Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Bodycote Plc - Segment focus

12.9 General Metal Heat Treating Inc.

Exhibit 147: General Metal Heat Treating Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 148: General Metal Heat Treating Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: General Metal Heat Treating Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Houston Heat Treat

Exhibit 150: Houston Heat Treat - Overview



Exhibit 151: Houston Heat Treat - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Houston Heat Treat - Key offerings

12.11 Keith Co. Inc.

Exhibit 153: Keith Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Keith Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Keith Co. Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 Metal Heat Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 156: Metal Heat Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Metal Heat Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: Metal Heat Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 ONEX Corp.

Exhibit 159: ONEX Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 160: ONEX Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 161: ONEX Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: ONEX Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 Paulo Heat Treating, Metal Finishing and Brazing

Exhibit 163: Paulo Heat Treating, Metal Finishing and Brazing - Overview



Exhibit 164: Paulo Heat Treating, Metal Finishing and Brazing - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: Paulo Heat Treating, Metal Finishing and Brazing - Key offerings

12.15 SECO/ WARWICK SA

Exhibit 166: SECO/ WARWICK SA - Overview

SA - Overview

Exhibit 167: SECO/ WARWICK SA - Product / Service

SA - Product / Service

Exhibit 168: SECO/ WARWICK SA - Key offerings

12.16 Summitglow Ltd.

Exhibit 169: Summitglow Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 170: Summitglow Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 171: Summitglow Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 Thermex Metal Treating Ltd

Exhibit 172: Thermex Metal Treating Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 173: Thermex Metal Treating Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 174: Thermex Metal Treating Ltd - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 175: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 176: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 177: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 178: Research methodology



Exhibit 179: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 180: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 181: List of abbreviations

