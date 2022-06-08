Metal Machining Market - 38% of Growth to Originate from APAC| Evolving Opportunities with AMADA Co Ltd & Colfax Corp | Technavio

Jun 08, 2022, 08:45 ET
NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The metal machining market share is expected to increase by USD 12.63 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.11% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The metal machining market is fragmented and the vendors are strategizing to innovate and customize solutions to compete in the market. AMADA Co. Ltd., Atlas Copco AB, Colfax Corp., DMG MORI Co. Ltd., FANUC Corp., Messer Cutting Systems Inc., Okuma Corp., Sandvik AB, Shenyang Machine Tools Co. Ltd., and TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG are among some of the major market participants.
- AMADA Co. Ltd - The company is involved in the development, manufacturing, and
selling the metal cutting machines and grinding machines.
Metal Machining Market 2021-2025: Scope
The metal machining market report covers the following areas:
Metal Machining Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis
- End-user
- Automotive
- Construction
- Aerospace
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Metal Machining Market 2021-2025: Regional Analysis
38% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for metal machining in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, MEA, and North America. The increasing number of construction activities in emerging countries and the rising government spending on the development of infrastructure will facilitate the metal machining market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Metal Machining Market 2021-2025: Market Dynamics
- Drivers: The growing demand from the oil and gas industry will be a significant factor in driving the growth of the metal machining market. Rapid industrialization and urbanization in developing countries such as India and China and the rising consumption of energy have increased the demand for oil and gas. Major oil and gas companies are focusing on increasing their E&P activities to cater to the rising demand for energy.
- Trends: The emergence of 3D printing in manufacturing, which is one of the critical metal machining market trends will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Additive manufacturing (AM) or 3D printing can be used to produce objects of any shape or geometry from a 3D model or electronic data sources such as additive manufacturing files (AMF).
- Challenges: The fluctuations in raw material prices may hinder the growth of the metal machining market during the forecast period. Instability in raw material prices affects the cost of production. Thus, many key metal machining service providers enter into long-term contracts with suppliers to reduce the negative impact of raw material price fluctuation on their businesses.
The competitive scenario provided in the Metal Machining Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Metal Machining Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist metal machining market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the metal machining market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the metal machining market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the metal machining market, vendors
|
Metal Machining Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.11%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 12.63 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
2.43
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 38%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
AMADA Co. Ltd., Atlas Copco AB, Colfax Corp., DMG MORI Co. Ltd., FANUC Corp., Messer Cutting Systems Inc., Okuma Corp., Sandvik AB, Shenyang Machine Tools Co. Ltd., and TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AMADA Co. Ltd.
- Atlas Copco AB
- Colfax Corp.
- DMG MORI Co. Ltd.
- FANUC Corp.
- Messer Cutting Systems Inc.
- Okuma Corp.
- Sandvik AB
- Shenyang Machine Tools Co. Ltd.
- TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
