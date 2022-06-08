Metal Machining Market - 38% of Growth to Originate from APAC| Evolving Opportunities with AMADA Co Ltd & Colfax Corp | Technavio

Metal Machining Market 2021-2025: Scope

The metal machining market report covers the following areas:

Metal Machining Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis

End-user

Automotive



Construction



Aerospace



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Metal Machining Market 2021-2025: Regional Analysis

38% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for metal machining in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, MEA, and North America. The increasing number of construction activities in emerging countries and the rising government spending on the development of infrastructure will facilitate the metal machining market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Metal Machining Market 2021-2025: Market Dynamics

Drivers: The growing demand from the oil and gas industr y will be a significant factor in driving the growth of the metal machining market. Rapid industrialization and urbanization in developing countries such as India and China and the rising consumption of energy have increased the demand for oil and gas. Major oil and gas companies are focusing on increasing their E&P activities to cater to the rising demand for energy.

The y will be a significant factor in driving the growth of the metal machining market. Rapid industrialization and urbanization in developing countries such as and and the rising consumption of energy have increased the demand for oil and gas. Major oil and gas companies are focusing on increasing their E&P activities to cater to the rising demand for energy. Trends : The emergence of 3D printing in manufacturing, which is one of the critical metal machining market trends will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Additive manufacturing (AM) or 3D printing can be used to produce objects of any shape or geometry from a 3D model or electronic data sources such as additive manufacturing files (AMF).

: The which is one of the critical metal machining market trends will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Additive manufacturing (AM) or 3D printing can be used to produce objects of any shape or geometry from a 3D model or electronic data sources such as additive manufacturing files (AMF). Challenges: The fluctuations in raw material prices may hinder the growth of the metal machining market during the forecast period. Instability in raw material prices affects the cost of production. Thus, many key metal machining service providers enter into long-term contracts with suppliers to reduce the negative impact of raw material price fluctuation on their businesses.

Metal Machining Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist metal machining market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the metal machining market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the metal machining market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the metal machining market, vendors

Metal Machining Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.11% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 12.63 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.43 Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AMADA Co. Ltd., Atlas Copco AB, Colfax Corp., DMG MORI Co. Ltd., FANUC Corp., Messer Cutting Systems Inc., Okuma Corp., Sandvik AB, Shenyang Machine Tools Co. Ltd., and TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AMADA Co. Ltd.

Atlas Copco AB

Colfax Corp.

DMG MORI Co. Ltd.

FANUC Corp.

Messer Cutting Systems Inc.

Okuma Corp.

Sandvik AB

Shenyang Machine Tools Co. Ltd.

TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

