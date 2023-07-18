Metal machining market to grow at a CAGR of 3.24% from 2021 to 2026 | AMADA Co. Ltd., Atlas Copco AB, Bystronic Laser AG, and more to emerge as key players -Technavio

NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The metal machining market is projected to grow by USD 13.52 billion with a CAGR of 3.24% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026 according to Technavio.The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including AMADA Co. Ltd., Atlas Copco AB, Bystronic Laser AG, DMG MORI Co Ltd, FANUC Corp., Guangzhou Komaspec Mechanical and Electrical Products Manufacturing Co. Ltd., IPG Photonics Corp., Jenoptik AG, Jet Edge Inc., JTEKT Corp., Matcor Matsu Group Inc., Mayville Engineering Co. Inc., Messer Cutting Systems Inc, Okuma Corp., Otter Tail Corp., Sandvik AB, Shenyang Yiji Machine Tool Sales Co. Ltd., TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG, Yamazaki Mazak Corp., and DN Solutions Co. Ltd. Download a Sample Report Now!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Metal Machining Market

Metal machining market insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including AMADA Co. Ltd., Atlas Copco AB, Bystronic Laser AG, DMG MORI Co Ltd, FANUC Corp., Guangzhou Komaspec Mechanical and Electrical Products Manufacturing Co. Ltd., IPG Photonics Corp., Jenoptik AG, Jet Edge Inc., JTEKT Corp., Matcor Matsu Group Inc., Mayville Engineering Co. Inc., Messer Cutting Systems Inc, Okuma Corp., Otter Tail Corp., Sandvik AB, Shenyang Yiji Machine Tool Sales Co. Ltd., TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG, Yamazaki Mazak Corp., DN Solutions Co. Ltd. among others

: 15+, Including AMADA Co. Ltd., Atlas Copco AB, Bystronic Laser AG, DMG MORI Co Ltd, FANUC Corp., Guangzhou Komaspec Mechanical and Electrical Products Manufacturing Co. Ltd., IPG Photonics Corp., Jenoptik AG, Jet Edge Inc., JTEKT Corp., Matcor Matsu Group Inc., Mayville Engineering Co. Inc., Messer Cutting Systems Inc, Okuma Corp., Otter Tail Corp., Sandvik AB, Shenyang Yiji Machine Tool Sales Co. Ltd., TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG, Yamazaki Mazak Corp., DN Solutions Co. Ltd. among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: End-user (Automotive, Construction, Aerospace, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa )

To understand more about the metal machining market, request a sample report

Metal machining market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Key Driver - The growing adoption of automation to leverage profitability is one of the key factors driving the metal machining market growth. The construction of equipment and structures requires extensive machining processes. The demand for metal processing machines is increasing owing to the rising investment in infrastructure projects around the world. For example, in January 2016, China invested approximately USD 13.1 billion in the development and construction of Beijing International Airport, which is expected to receive approximately 45 million passengers annually by 2019 and 72 million by 2025. In addition, Governments are significantly investing in the development of sports infrastructure and facilities. The anticipated 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is increasing construction spending in Asian and Middle Eastern countries. FIFA World Cup 2022 has a budget of USD 8-USD10 billion. Qatar's local organization is planning to build nine new stadiums and renovate three existing stadiums for the event. Such developments will boost the growth of the metal machining market during the forecast period.

Leading trend - Increasing focus on IoT is one of the key metal machining market trends fueling the market growth. Real-time data collection is one of the strengths of IoT solutions across the metal process. Employees can evaluate whether the components within a workflow are delivering the expected or intended results and whether there is an opportunity for improvement, making the overall workflow a more efficient manner. The industrial Internet of Things (IoT) can also prevent the problem of sudden machine failures that interrupt workflows. Organizations might miss deadlines or have to reduce the number of specialists working particular shifts as a result of broken metal fabrication machines. IoT sensors can anticipate these challenges by capturing operational information that indicates abnormalities or that a machine requires maintenance to prevent problems. Hence, the emergence of IoT in the metal fabrication industry will drive the growth of the metal machining market during the forecast period.

Significant challenge - Fluctuations in raw material prices are one of the factors that challenge the metal machining market growth. Fluctuations in materials prices such as iron, steel, aluminum, magnesium, copper, and brass, which are the main raw materials for metal fabrication industries, have been important to the growth of the market. In most cases, metal manufacturers pass on the raised costs to the end users. Price fluctuations directly affect manufacturers' and market players' contracts, and such cost fluctuations affect new contracts, impacting overall fabrication costs. Thus, will impede the growth of the metal machining market during the forecast period.

Drivers, & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

The metal machining market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this metal machining market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the metal machining market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the metal machining market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the metal machining market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of metal machining market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The metal machining scrap equipment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.49% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 319.08 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (machine shops and foundries), type (baler press, shredders, shears, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increasing demand for metal scrap in various application industries is notably driving market growth during the forecast period.

the machining services market will witness a growth of 3.89% at a CAGR of 4.67%, which is expected to increase by USD 18.07 billion during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Furthermore, this report extensively covers machining services market segmentations by service (automotive, general machinery, precision engineering, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). Growing demand from the oil and gas industry is notably driving the machining services market growth during the forecast period.

Metal Machining Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.24% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 13.52 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.75 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AMADA Co. Ltd., Atlas Copco AB, Bystronic Laser AG, DMG MORI Co Ltd, FANUC Corp., Guangzhou Komaspec Mechanical and Electrical Products Manufacturing Co. Ltd., IPG Photonics Corp., Jenoptik AG, Jet Edge Inc., JTEKT Corp., Matcor Matsu Group Inc., Mayville Engineering Co. Inc., Messer Cutting Systems Inc, Okuma Corp., Otter Tail Corp., Sandvik AB, Shenyang Yiji Machine Tool Sales Co. Ltd., TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG, Yamazaki Mazak Corp., and DN Solutions Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Aerospace - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Aerospace - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AMADA Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 101: AMADA Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 102: AMADA Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: AMADA Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 104: AMADA Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: AMADA Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 Atlas Copco AB

Exhibit 106: Atlas Copco AB - Overview



Exhibit 107: Atlas Copco AB - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Atlas Copco AB - Key news



Exhibit 109: Atlas Copco AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Atlas Copco AB - Segment focus

10.5 Bystronic Laser AG

Exhibit 111: Bystronic Laser AG - Overview



Exhibit 112: Bystronic Laser AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Bystronic Laser AG - Key offerings

10.6 DMG MORI Co Ltd

Exhibit 114: DMG MORI Co Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 115: DMG MORI Co Ltd - Business segments



Exhibit 116: DMG MORI Co Ltd - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: DMG MORI Co Ltd - Segment focus

10.7 FANUC Corp.

Exhibit 118: FANUC Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 119: FANUC Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: FANUC Corp. - Key offerings

10.8 Messer Cutting Systems Inc

Exhibit 121: Messer Cutting Systems Inc - Overview



Exhibit 122: Messer Cutting Systems Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Messer Cutting Systems Inc - Key offerings

10.9 Okuma Corp.

Exhibit 124: Okuma Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Okuma Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Okuma Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Okuma Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Sandvik AB

Exhibit 128: Sandvik AB - Overview



Exhibit 129: Sandvik AB - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Sandvik AB - Key news



Exhibit 131: Sandvik AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Sandvik AB - Segment focus

10.11 Shenyang Yiji Machine Tool Sales Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 133: Shenyang Yiji Machine Tool Sales Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Shenyang Yiji Machine Tool Sales Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Shenyang Yiji Machine Tool Sales Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG

Exhibit 136: TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 137: TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG - Business segments



Exhibit 138: TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 140: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 141: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 142: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 143: Research methodology



Exhibit 144: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 145: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 146: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio