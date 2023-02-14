Metal machining scrap equipment market size set to increase by USD 319.08 million: Evolving opportunities with Advance Hydrau Tech Pvt. Ltd. and Applied Recovery Systems Inc. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The metal machining scrap equipment market size is forecast to increase by USD 319.08 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 3.49%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the parcel sortation market was valued at USD 1,549.66 million. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing demand for metal scrap in various application industries, the rising demand for housing projects globally, and the stringent government legislation to reduce environmental pollution. Charts and data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Metal Machining Scrap Equipment Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Advance Hydrau Tech Pvt. Ltd., Applied Recovery Systems Inc., Brentwood RM Pty Ltd, Caterpillar Inc., CP Manufacturing Inc., Fornnax Technology Pvt Ltd., Gensco Equipment Inc., Granutech Saturn Systems, Green Machine, Iron Ax, Lefort, MAYFRAN INTERNATIONAL, Metso Outotec Corp., PRAB Inc., Rapid Granulator, SP Industries Inc., Vaner Machinery Co. Ltd., WEIMA America Inc., Wendt Corp., and Wiscon Envirotech Inc.

Key benefits for industry players and stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by segment application (machine shops and foundries), type (baler press, shredders, shears, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Segmentation by application (Inclusion/Exclusion)

Machine shops

The machine shops in the machining scrap equipment market are mostly utilized for recycling and to reduce the consumption of raw materials. And this machinery is quite useful for producing a variety of components in a small quantity. It is also utilized for a variety of additional applications, such as the disposal of scrap items. Overall, the use of machine scrap equipment in machine shops helps to improve the productivity, safety, and profitability of the operation. Thus, the machine shops segment contributes towards the growth of the market during the forecast market.

What are the key data covered in this metal machining scrap equipment market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the metal machining scrap equipment market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the metal machining scrap equipment market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the metal machining scrap equipment market industry across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of metal machining scrap equipment market vendors

Metal Machining Scrap Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 157 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.49% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 319.08 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.29 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advance Hydrau Tech Pvt. Ltd., Applied Recovery Systems Inc., Brentwood RM Pty Ltd, Caterpillar Inc., CP Manufacturing Inc., Fornnax Technology Pvt Ltd., Gensco Equipment Inc., Granutech Saturn Systems, Green Machine, Iron Ax, Lefort, MAYFRAN INTERNATIONAL, Metso Outotec Corp., PRAB Inc., Rapid Granulator, SP Industries Inc., Vaner Machinery Co. Ltd., WEIMA America Inc., Wendt Corp., and Wiscon Envirotech Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

