Metal machining scrap equipment market size set to increase by USD 319.08 million: Evolving opportunities with Advance Hydrau Tech Pvt. Ltd. and Applied Recovery Systems Inc. - Technavio

Feb 14, 2023, 20:00 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The metal machining scrap equipment market size is forecast to increase by USD 319.08 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 3.49%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the parcel sortation market was valued at USD 1,549.66 million. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing demand for metal scrap in various application industries, the rising demand for housing projects globally, and the stringent government legislation to reduce environmental pollution.
Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Advance Hydrau Tech Pvt. Ltd., Applied Recovery Systems Inc., Brentwood RM Pty Ltd, Caterpillar Inc., CP Manufacturing Inc., Fornnax Technology Pvt Ltd., Gensco Equipment Inc., Granutech Saturn Systems, Green Machine, Iron Ax, Lefort, MAYFRAN INTERNATIONAL, Metso Outotec Corp., PRAB Inc., Rapid Granulator, SP Industries Inc., Vaner Machinery Co. Ltd., WEIMA America Inc., Wendt Corp., and Wiscon Envirotech Inc.
Key benefits for industry players and stakeholders –
- The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.
- It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.
- The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.
Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio
- One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.
- Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.
- Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.
The market is segmented by segment application (machine shops and foundries), type (baler press, shredders, shears, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
Segmentation by application (Inclusion/Exclusion)
- Machine shops
- The machine shops in the machining scrap equipment market are mostly utilized for recycling and to reduce the consumption of raw materials. And this machinery is quite useful for producing a variety of components in a small quantity. It is also utilized for a variety of additional applications, such as the disposal of scrap items. Overall, the use of machine scrap equipment in machine shops helps to improve the productivity, safety, and profitability of the operation. Thus, the machine shops segment contributes towards the growth of the market during the forecast market.
What are the key data covered in this metal machining scrap equipment market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the metal machining scrap equipment market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the metal machining scrap equipment market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the metal machining scrap equipment market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of metal machining scrap equipment market vendors
|
Metal Machining Scrap Equipment Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
157
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.49%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 319.08 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
3.29
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 53%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, India, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Advance Hydrau Tech Pvt. Ltd., Applied Recovery Systems Inc., Brentwood RM Pty Ltd, Caterpillar Inc., CP Manufacturing Inc., Fornnax Technology Pvt Ltd., Gensco Equipment Inc., Granutech Saturn Systems, Green Machine, Iron Ax, Lefort, MAYFRAN INTERNATIONAL, Metso Outotec Corp., PRAB Inc., Rapid Granulator, SP Industries Inc., Vaner Machinery Co. Ltd., WEIMA America Inc., Wendt Corp., and Wiscon Envirotech Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market OverviewExhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
· 2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
· 3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
· 4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global metal machining scrap equipment market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global metal machining scrap equipment market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
· 5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
· 6 Market Segmentation by Application
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 6.3 Machine shops - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Machine shops - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Machine shops - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Machine shops - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Machine shops - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Foundries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Foundries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Foundries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Foundries - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Foundries - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
· 7 Market Segmentation by Type
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 7.3 Baler press - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Baler press - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Baler press - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Baler press - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Baler press - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Shredders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Shredders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Shredders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Shredders - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Shredders - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Shears - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Shears - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Shears - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Shears - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Shears - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.7 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
· 8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
· 9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 105: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 107: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
· 10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
· 11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business
· 12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 114: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Advance Hydrau Tech Pvt. Ltd.
- Exhibit 116: Advance Hydrau Tech Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 117: Advance Hydrau Tech Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 118: Advance Hydrau Tech Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.4 Applied Recovery Systems Inc.
- Exhibit 119: Applied Recovery Systems Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 120: Applied Recovery Systems Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 121: Applied Recovery Systems Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.5 Caterpillar Inc.
- Exhibit 122: Caterpillar Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 123: Caterpillar Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 124: Caterpillar Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 125: Caterpillar Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.6 CP Manufacturing Inc.
- Exhibit 126: CP Manufacturing Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 127: CP Manufacturing Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 128: CP Manufacturing Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.7 Fornnax Technology Pvt Ltd.
- Exhibit 129: Fornnax Technology Pvt Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 130: Fornnax Technology Pvt Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 131: Fornnax Technology Pvt Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.8 Gensco Equipment Inc.
- Exhibit 132: Gensco Equipment Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 133: Gensco Equipment Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 134: Gensco Equipment Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.9 Iron Ax
- Exhibit 135: Iron Ax - Overview
- Exhibit 136: Iron Ax - Product / Service
- Exhibit 137: Iron Ax - Key offerings
- 12.10 Lefort
- Exhibit 138: Lefort - Overview
- Exhibit 139: Lefort - Product / Service
- Exhibit 140: Lefort - Key offerings
- 12.11 MAYFRAN INTERNATIONAL
- Exhibit 141: MAYFRAN INTERNATIONAL - Overview
- Exhibit 142: MAYFRAN INTERNATIONAL - Product / Service
- Exhibit 143: MAYFRAN INTERNATIONAL - Key offerings
- 12.12 Metso Outotec Corp.
- Exhibit 144: Metso Outotec Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 145: Metso Outotec Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 146: Metso Outotec Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 147: Metso Outotec Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 148: Metso Outotec Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.13 PRAB Inc.
- Exhibit 149: PRAB Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 150: PRAB Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 151: PRAB Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.14 Rapid Granulator
- Exhibit 152: Rapid Granulator - Overview
- Exhibit 153: Rapid Granulator - Product / Service
- Exhibit 154: Rapid Granulator - Key offerings
- 12.15 SP Industries Inc.
- Exhibit 155: SP Industries Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 156: SP Industries Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 157: SP Industries Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.16 WEIMA America Inc.
- Exhibit 158: WEIMA America Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 159: WEIMA America Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 160: WEIMA America Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.17 Wiscon Envirotech Inc.
- Exhibit 161: Wiscon Envirotech Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 162: Wiscon Envirotech Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 163: Wiscon Envirotech Inc. - Key offerings
· 13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 164: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 165: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 166: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 167: Research methodology
- Exhibit 168: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 169: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 170: List of abbreviations
