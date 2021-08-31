Metal Matrix Composite Producer's Collective Production Capacity to Increase by 3X in Next Ten Years

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global metal matrix composites market is poised to reach US$ 630 Mn in 2031, expanding at a positive 5% CAGR during the assessment period.

Owing to rising concerns regarding harmful greenhouse emissions and focus on decarbonization, the demand for alternative to conventional materials in automotive, aerospace, and other industries is on a rise. This is fostering sales of metal matrix composites and the trend is anticipated to prevail in the forthcoming years.

Metal matrix composites provide superior tensile strength, stiffness, higher operating temperature, and wear and tear resistance, which is driving their applications in industries such as electric/electronic, aerospace & defense, automotive, and others.

Besides this, increasing expenditure on research and development and government-backed initiatives are anticipated to encourage investment towards the development of new technologies and products in the metal matrix composites market.

As per Fact.MR, the demand for powder metallurgy is estimated to rise at a positive pace. Increasing sales can be attributed to rising adoption of ball mill mixing, hot pressing, extrusion, and vacuum pressing technology to manufacture metal matric composites. The process is cost-effective and commercially available, which in turn, is fueling demand for metal matrix composites.

Fact.MR also forecasts the U.S. to emerge as a lucrative metal matrix composites market. Growth can be attributed to the presence of leading automotive and aircraft manufacturers, along with prominent metal matrix composites suppliers in the country is anticipated to augment market growth in forthcoming years.

"Increasing demand from electrical and electronics industry, coupled with the development of highly effective and innovative products by key market players will continue supplementing market growth during the forecast period. Besides these, mergers and acquisitions will remain primary growth strategies, as market players seek to expand their global footprint" says the Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from Metal Matrix Composites Market:

Sales of magnesium metal matrix composites are estimated to remain high.

Based on production technology, powder metallurgy is projected to remain highly sought-after, with demand increasing at 4% CAGR.

In terms of applications, the automotive and transport sector is estimated to account for the maximum market share.

The U.S. is projected to experience high demand for metal matrix composites, owing to increasing defense spending and significant investments in research and development.

China will emerge as an attractive market, totaling approximately US$ 130 Mn in 2031.

Growth Drivers:

Increasing expansion of the automotive, electric, electronic, and construction industry will drive sales of metal matrix composites.

Growing popularity and adoption of powder metallurgy will positively shape the sales outlook of metal matrix composites.

Restraints:

Increasing manufacturing costs and weak technological competency for metal matrix composites might stunt market growth.

Lack of skilled professionals and shortage of equipment to streamline metal matrix composites manufacturing will have a negative impact on sales.

Competitive Landscape

As a part of their growth strategies, leading players are focusing on expanding their product portfolios through mergers, acquisitions, and strategic collaborations. For instance, in 2019, GKN Powder Metallurgy, a subsidiary of GKN plc, inaugurated a new customer care center in Bonn, Germany, to enable the company to assist its customers and partners in a better way.

Leading Players in the Metal Matrix Composites Market Include:

Materion Corporation

GKN plc

3M

ADMA Products, Inc.

TISICS Ltd.

Thermal Transfer Composites LLC

DWA Aluminum Composites USA , Inc.

, Inc. CPS Technologies Corporation

Deutsche Edelstahlwerke GmbH

Plansee Group

Sandvik AB

Mi-Tech Tungsten Metals, LLC

DAT Alloytech Company Limited

AMETEK Specialty Metal Products

CeramTec

Santier, Inc.

More Valuable Insights on Metal Matrix Composites Market

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of the metal matrix composites market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the global metal matrix composites market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

Product:

Aluminum Metal Matrix Composites

Copper Metal Matrix Composites

Magnesium Metal Matrix Composites

Super Alloys Metal Matrix Composites

Refractory Metal Matrix Composites

Production Technology:

Liquid Metal Infiltration

Powder Metallurgy

Casting

Deposition techniques

Application:

Metal Matrix Composites for Automotive & Transportation

Metal Matrix Composites for Aerospace & Defense

Metal Matrix Composites for Electrical & Electronics

Metal Matrix Composites for Thermal Management

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

Key Questions Covered in the Metal Matrix Composites Market Report

The report offers insight into metal matrix composites market demand outlook for 2021-203

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for metal matrix composites market between 2021 and 203

Metal matrix composites market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Metal matrix composites market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

