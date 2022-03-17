Metal Nanoparticles Market Size to Reach USD 62.03 Billion by 2028, Says The Brainy Insights

NEWARK, N.J., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the report published by Brainy Insights, the global metal nanoparticles market is anticipated to grow from USD 14.26 billion in 2020 to USD 62.03 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 19.58% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

The increasing demand for metal nanoparticles in the healthcare sector and the expanding end-user industries in the emerging economies are some of the factors fuelling the metal nanoparticles market.

Metal nanoparticles are also called micron-scale pure metals. These nanoparticles are very handy in the healthcare sector because of their antifungal, antimicrobial, and antibacterial nature. Apart from the healthcare sector, nanoparticles have various applications in the food & beverage industries, electronics, and personal care & cosmetics industries. Many metal nanoparticles like titanium, gold, silver, copper, and platinum have therapeutic effects and are widely used in diagnosis, drug delivery, and other medical areas. They are commonly used in pharmaceutical sectors where silver and gold nanoparticles are used to grow gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria. These factors led to metal nanoparticles as a novel antibiotic agent.

The growing government support, private funding, and surge in demand for innovative drugs and therapeutics are also driving the metal nanoparticles market. With the rise in disposable income, the lifestyle of people has changed, thus increasing the demand for cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, electronic, and food & beverage products. Metal nanoparticles are widely used for application in end-user industries. Because of the high aspect ratio and uniform size, they are widely used in energy storage and for the catalysis process. They also possess chemical and physical stability and are an excellent conductor for solar cells, capacitors, etc. Metal nanoparticles are also used in many other industrial and domestic applications.

The high cost of metal nanoparticles acts as a major restraint for the market. Metal nanoparticles are broadly used in many end-user sectors from healthcare to cosmetics and pharmaceuticals to electric and electronic sectors. The high price of nanoparticles would lead to an increase in the product's price. All the end-user companies have to increase the product's price in which metal nanoparticles are used to get the acceptable profit margin in the forecasting sales estimated. The high price of the products could lead to fewer sales as there are other alternatives and substitutes for the market products.

Key players for the global metal nanoparticles market include American Elements, Nanoshel, Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials, EPRUI Nanoparticles & Microspheres, US Research Nanomaterials, Meliorum Technologies, nanoComposix, BBI Group, Nanocs, Strem Chemicals, and Tanaka Holdings, among others.

The big players are now focused on implementing strategies like joint ventures, product innovations, mergers and acquisition, partnerships, etc., to gain the market share and strengthen its position in the global metal nanoparticles industry. For instance, in October 2017 , BBI Group entered into an agreement to acquire Maine Biotechnology Service Inc. The acquisition would expand the organization's product portfolio in the healthcare, diagnostic, and food sectors.

, BBI Group entered into an agreement to acquire Maine Biotechnology Service Inc. The acquisition would expand the organization's product portfolio in the healthcare, diagnostic, and food sectors. In April 2018 , American Elements announced further expansion in Lithium production to meet the requirement of light lithium alloys for the aerospace industry, thus increasing its revenue.

The gold segment accounts for the highest market value of USD 4.60 Billion in 2020.

The metal segment is divided into platinum, gold, silver, iron, titanium, copper, nickel, etc. The gold segment is accounted for the highest market value of USD 4.60 Billion in 2020. The antimicrobial properties and electronic properties of gold nanoparticles have drawn the attention of all the health care industries and electronic industries.

The pharmaceutical & healthcare sector accounts for USD 5.73 billion of the market value in 2020.

The end-user segment includes pharmaceutical & healthcare, electrical & electronics, catalyst, personal care & cosmetics, and others. The pharmaceutical & healthcare accounted for USD 5.73 Billion of the market value in 2020. The nanosize of the metal nanoparticles helps in the diagnosis of diseases.

The bio-based accounts for USD 6.39 billion of market value in 2020.

The synthesis process segment consists of chemical, physical, and bio-based methods. The bio-based segment accounted for USD 6.39 billion of market value in 2020. This method is safe, cheap, and environment friendly when compared to the conventional chemical synthesis process.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Metal Nano Particles Market

North America (U.S., Canada , Mexico )

(U.S., , ) Europe ( Germany , France , U.K., Italy , Spain , Rest of Europe )

( , , U.K., , , Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , Rest of APAC)

( , , , Rest of APAC) South America ( Brazil and Rest of South America )

( and Rest of ) Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

The regions analysed for the metal nanoparticles market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Asia Pacific region has the highest market share of USD 5.96 billion in 2020 reason being the surging demand for metal nanoparticles by the health care and electronic industries. The demand for cosmetics, healthcare, and electronics product in the emerging economies of the region would increase. North America had the second-largest market value of USD 3.68 billion in 2020 due to the advancement of technology in the electronics & semiconductor industry and the surge in expenditure within the healthcare sector.

About the report:

The global metal nanoparticles market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a global, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.

