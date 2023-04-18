Metal Parts Produced Global Market Data & Forecast 2022: Metal Additive Manufacturing Technologies Expected to Produce $75B in Components Annually by 2031

DUBLIN, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metal Parts Produced 2022: Global Market Data & Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report describes the production volumes and resulting market values of various metal additively manufactured components. The study reconfirms the positive long-term outlook for leading metal AM technologies moving into significant manufacturing roles across a multitude of industries over the coming decade, with print production activity eventually growing to exceed $75B annually.

This data-only report provides an exhaustive data file with historical and projected production volumes and resulting market value of AM metal parts spanning prototypes, tools and tooling, and end-use production parts across eight major industries and dozens of part categorizations, from aircraft and helicopter engine components in the aerospace industry, to nuclear reactor components in the energy sector. The data reflects real market activity through Q2 2022 and proprietary projections over the coming decade.

Report Highlights

Metal AM technologies, comprising a series of four commercially relevant sub-processes, have once again been thrust into the technological spotlight in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic as the world's economies struggle with lingering supply chain aftershocks. These conditions demonstrate the relevance that digital manufacturing processes hold in times of disruption and uncertainty, and as a result the metal additive market is, once again, undergoing significant evolution. Though this created very challenging conditions over the last year for many metal AM solution providers, the continuing outcome is strong investment and renewed vigor to adopt and develop metal AM technologies.

Report Scope

Methodology & Results: The publishing team's proprietary 'opportunity factor' analysis combines the size of existing markets with the expected rate of growth for metal AM technology. The data shows that the most exciting areas of metal AM are all related to production of various end use parts in terms of part volume growth. This confirms the adoption trend and industry focus on production applications from the past several years.

Aerospace and Medical sectors remain the most attractive sectors in terms of realizing value through additively produced parts versus traditional production means.

Currently, Powder Bed Fusion (PBF) decidedly leads the metal AM parts market. Looking forward, Metal Binder Jetting (MBJ) offers promise as a leading parts printing process for displacing traditional manufacturing methods.

This database tracks volumes of additive manufactured parts produced today across numerous key industries, including parts produced by various AM service providers as well as private OEMs and suppliers in each market, split among the currently identified and expected future leading use cases for various metal AM technologies.

Users of this product will have access to forecast projections and current-day estimates of the volumes and total market value of all metals based parts produced via AM in a given industry, within various print technologies, material types, and, most importantly, part functionality and type. Those stakeholders with an interest in evaluating various key use cases for specific types of AM technology, AM materials, or broader end-user markets, will be able to utilize this database to help identify market strategies to guide product development and go-to-market in the ever growing world of additive.

