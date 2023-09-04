Metal Powder Bed Fusion Market size is set to grow by USD 682.97 million from 2022 to 2027 | The integration of automation in additive manufacturing is an emerging trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The metal powder bed fusion market is expected to grow by USD 682.97 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 8.92% during the forecast period. The integration of automation in additive manufacturing is an emerging trend shaping the market growth. The anticipated rise in component production through metal PBF additive manufacturing is driving the demand for automation within the sector, a trend expected to continue in the coming years. By the end of 2023, fully automated systems in additive manufacturing are projected to encompass order management, printing, material handling, and post-processing tasks. The integration of automation in metal PBF additive manufacturing offers advantages such as enhanced cost efficiency, reduced employee health risks, improved safety, and heightened productivity. Recent advancements in software tools within the additive manufacturing field have streamlined the design process, and automation in metal PBF additive manufacturing further facilitates accelerated design processes through automated solutions. This growing automation trend is poised to drive the expansion of the metal powder bed fusion market during the forecast period. View the new Sample Report within minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Metal Powder Bed Fusion Market 2023-2027

Key Driver

The increased preference for additive manufacturing is notably driving market growth. The favourable cost-effectiveness of producing parts through additive manufacturing is anticipated to propel the demand for metal PBF technology. Direct production from CAD models allows for the cost-effective manufacturing of diverse designs with minimal requirements. Metal PBF technology is especially favoured for precise applications in prototyping and part development across various industries. Notably, in the aerospace sector, metal PBF is employed to craft lightweight structural components using robust materials, resulting in decreased overall weight and improved fuel efficiency. Similarly, the automotive industry benefits from metal PBF by manufacturing parts like turbochargers, gears, and tailored components, contributing to enhanced performance and reduced vehicle weight, ultimately leading to increased fuel efficiency. The growing preference for additive manufacturing is driven by the pursuit of advanced materials, intricate designs, and advancements in metallurgical techniques, thereby underpinning the expansion of the market during the forecast period.

Metal Powder Bed Fusion Market 2023-2027 : Segmentation

Metal Powder Bed Fusion Market is segmented as below:

Application

Medical And Healthcare



Aerospace And Defense



Automotive



Oil And Gas



Automation And Others

Type

Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)



Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)



Electron Beam Melting (EBM)



Selective Laser Melting (SLM)

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

The medical and healthcare segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. The increasing demand for metal PBF technology in healthcare component manufacturing is poised to stimulate market expansion. Particularly well-suited for crafting intricate and customized components essential in the healthcare sector, such as medical devices and implants, metal PBF additive manufacturing is witnessing a surge in adoption. Its applications extend to dental implants, where dental professionals leverage its accuracy and rapid production capabilities. Consequently, an increasing number of dental practitioners are transitioning to metal PBF technologies. Furthermore, the healthcare domain boasts several other applications for metal PBF additive manufacturing. The rising embrace of 3D printing within healthcare contexts is anticipated to steer the growth of the global metal powder bed fusion market throughout the forecast period.

Major Challenge

The high production costs of metal PBF additive manufacturing are challenging market growth. The production cost of metal PBF technology is influenced by the expenses associated with machinery and metal powders. Small coarse-grain metal powders, including aluminium, steel, and iron, come with elevated costs. The cost of powders hinges on factors like the type of metal, its purity, and particle size. This financial aspect presents challenges, especially for industries like aerospace and defence grappling with budget constraints. Consequently, these sectors may explore alternative manufacturing approaches. Furthermore, the limited build capabilities of current technologies impose a hurdle. Sizeable components produced through metal PBF additive manufacturing necessitate supplementary processes like mechanical joining and welding. Hence, the substantial production cost associated with metal PBF technology is expected to curb market expansion throughout the forecast period.

Buy the report!

Metal Powder Bed Fusion Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Metal Powder Bed Fusion Market, including some of the vendors such as 3D Systems Corp., Additive Industries BV, Desktop Metal Inc., EOS GmbH, Eplus 3D, FIVES SAS, General Electric Co., Heimerle Meule GmbH, Hoganas AB, Markforged Holding Corp., MATERIALISE NV, Nikon Corp., Renishaw Plc, Sandvik AB, Sisma SpA, Stratasys Ltd., TRUMPF SE Co. KG, Velo3D Inc., voxeljet AG, and Xact Metal Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Metal Powder Bed Fusion Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Company Offerings

3D Systems Corp. - The company offers metal powder bed fusion solutions such as the DMP Factory 500, a scalable metal 3D printing solution suitable for industrial production in aerospace, automotive, and healthcare industries.

The company offers metal powder bed fusion solutions such as the DMP Factory 500, a scalable metal 3D printing solution suitable for industrial production in aerospace, automotive, and healthcare industries. Additive Industries BV - The company offers metal powder bed fusion solutions such as the MetalFAB1 system, an industrial 3D printer designed for high-volume production in industries like aerospace, automotive, and medical, ensuring precise and repeatable metal part manufacturing.

The company offers metal powder bed fusion solutions such as the MetalFAB1 system, an industrial 3D printer designed for high-volume production in industries like aerospace, automotive, and medical, ensuring precise and repeatable metal part manufacturing. Desktop Metal Inc. - The company offers metal powder bed fusion solutions such as the Shop System, an affordable and user-friendly metal 3D printing platform suitable for small to medium-sized businesses in industries like automotive, aerospace, and consumer goods.

Metal Powder Bed Fusion Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist metal powder bed fusion market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the metal powder bed fusion market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the metal powder bed fusion market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of metal powder bed fusion market companies

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The metal powders market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.81% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 2,340.91 million. This metal powders market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (automotive, aerospace and defense, healthcare, construction, and others), type (ferrous metal powder, non-ferrous metal powder, and alloy), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing use of Powder Metallurgy (PM) technology is notably driving the metal powders market growth.

The global non-ferrous castings market size is estimated to grow by 11,099.32 thousand MTPA between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase at a CAGR of 6.57%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (automobiles, electrical and construction, industrial machinery, and others), type (aluminum, copper, zinc, magnesium, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America).

Metal Powder Bed Fusion Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.92% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 682.97 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 8.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3D Systems Corp., Additive Industries BV, Desktop Metal Inc., EOS GmbH, Eplus 3D, FIVES SAS, General Electric Co., Heimerle Meule GmbH, Hoganas AB, Markforged Holding Corp., MATERIALISE NV, Nikon Corp., Renishaw Plc, Sandvik AB, Sisma SpA, Stratasys Ltd., TRUMPF SE Co. KG, Velo3D Inc., voxeljet AG, and Xact Metal Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio