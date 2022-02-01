Metal Powder Market to top a valuation of US$ 32.7 Bn by 2032 - Latest Fact.MR Study

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global metal powder market is expected to be worth US$ 17.6 billion in 2022, rising to US$ 32.7 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2032.

The metal powder market has grown dramatically in recent years as a result of increased investments in powder manufacturing technologies to address performance and quality concerns. To capitalize on rising demand, manufacturers throughout the world are focusing on thoroughly evaluating innovative technologies and launching products in the target market.

Powdered metals are in high demand in the country's massive aerospace and defense industry. In 2020, the United States will contribute roughly $81 billion in aerospace exports. The United States is home to global aircraft industry titans such as Lockheed Martin and Boeing.

When it comes to military spending, the aerospace and defense industry in the United States meets the vast bulk of worldwide and domestic demand for arms and technology. Six of the top 12 aerospace and defense corporations are currently based in the United States.

Metal powder demand, particularly white metal powder, has always been strong in the United States, and is likely to continue to climb substantially in the future, thanks to the fast developing automotive, aerospace, and defense industries.

Metal powder coating demand in China is expected to soar in the next years, thanks to rising construction expenditures and strong expansion in the automobile industry.

"Rising penetration of electric vehicles in the automotive industry has provided a positive outlook for metal powder suppliers" says a Fact.MR analyst

Attribute Details Metal Powder Market Size (2021A) USD 16.7 Bn Market Size Value Estimated (2022E) USD 17.6 Bn Market Forecast Value (2032F) USD 32.7 Bn Global Market Growth Rate (2022-2032) CAGR 6.3%

Key Takeaways:

Over the projected period, the value of additive manufacturing applications is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5%.

Based on production technology, atomization and solid state reduction are predicted to expand 1.5X and 1.4X, respectively, creating an absolute $ potential of roughly US$ 7.8 billion and US$ 3.7 billion .

and . By application, powder metallurgy is expected to account for 51% of the market value share by the end of 2032.

By end-use industry, the automotive end-use industry is expected to account for 48.9% of total market value till 2032.

Due its numerous applications, medical end use is in high demand. By 2032, the medical end-use industry is expected to take 5.3% of the market share, representing a US$ 700 million absolute dollar opportunity.

Growth Drivers:

Rapid demand for sintered metal powder from the construction sector is expected to drive the overall metal powder demand.

Automotive, aerospace & defense, oil & gas, and construction industries are all contributing to the growth of the metal powder market.

Competitive Landscape

Key metal powder market players are expanding their existing AM portfolio capacity and focusing on acquisitions or collaborations with AM-specific powder-related companies in order to boost their market share. For example,

Carpenter Technology purchased three AM-specific companies in 2018: LPW Technology and CalRAM, as well as Puris LLC in 2017.

Manufacturers are also focusing on developing and supplying application-based products to preserve competitiveness and brand image.

Höganäs AB, a renowned maker of metal powder, provides high-quality powder metallurgical products.

LPW Technology Ltd is a prominent supplier of ultra-clean metal powder for additive manufacturing.

Key players in the Metal Powder Market include:

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.

ATI Powder Metals

Aubert & Duval

Australian metal powder Supplies Pty Ltd

Carpenter Powder Products

GKN Plc

Global metal powder

Heraeus

Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.

Hoganas AB

Industrial Metal Powder Pvt Ltd

LPW Technology Ltd

Makin metal powder

More Valuable Insights on Metal Powder Market

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of the metal powder market, presenting forecast statistics for the period from (2022-2032). The study divulges compelling insights on the global metal powder market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

By Material Type:

Metals



Iron





Copper





Nickel





Aluminium





Others (Chromium, Cobalt, Manganese, Titanium, etc.)



Metal Alloy



Stainless Steel





Silicon-iron





Nickel-iron





Others

By Production Technology:

Solid State Reduction



Atomization



Electrolysis



Others

By Application:

Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing



Metal Powder for Alloying and Plating



Metal Powder for Tool Manufacturing



Metal Powder for Catalysts



Metal Powder for Powder Metallurgy



Press & sinter





Hot Isostatic Pressing (HIP)





Hard Materials





Others



Metal Powder for MIM



Others

By End-use Industry:

Metal Powder for Aerospace & Defense



Metal Powder for Automotive



Metal Powder for Oil & Gas



Metal Powder for Medical Use



Metal Powder for Building & Construction



Others

By Region

North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Covered in Metal Powder Market Report

The report offers insight into the metal powder market demand outlook for 2022-2032.

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for metal powder market between 2022 and 2032.

Metal powder market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

Metal powder market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others.

