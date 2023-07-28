Metal Powders Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.81% from 2022 to 2027 | Increasing use of powder metallurgy (PM) technology boosts the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The metal powders market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,340.91 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.81%, according to Technavio. Download a Sample Report Now!

Metal Powders Market Insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Metal Powders Market

Vendors: 15+, Including, Alcoa Corp., American Chemet Corp., AMETEK Inc., AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV, Allegheny Technologies Inc., BASF SE, Carpenter Technology Corp., CNPC Powder Group Co. Ltd., FOMAS S.p.A., GKN Sinter Metals Engineering GmbH, Jiande Yitong Metal Powder Co. Ltd., Hoganas AB, JFE Holdings Inc., Kennametal Inc., Kymera International, Linde Plc, Miba AG, Rio Tinto Ltd., Sandvik AB, and voestalpine AG among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
Segments: Application (Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Healthcare, Construction, and Others), Type (Ferrous metal powder, Non-ferrous metal powder, and Alloy), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Application (Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Healthcare, Construction, and Others), Type (Ferrous metal powder, Non-ferrous metal powder, and Alloy), and Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

Metal Powders Market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Key vendors include Alcoa Corp., American Chemet Corp., AMETEK Inc., AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV, Allegheny Technologies Inc., BASF SE, Carpenter Technology Corp., CNPC Powder Group Co. Ltd., FOMAS S.p.A., GKN Sinter Metals Engineering GmbH, Jiande Yitong Metal Powder Co. Ltd., Hoganas AB, JFE Holdings Inc., Kennametal Inc., Kymera International, Linde Plc, Miba AG, Rio Tinto Ltd., Sandvik AB, and voestalpine AG among others

Metal Powders Market - Market Dynamics

Major Drivers -

The rising use of powder metallurgy (PM) technology drives the market growth during the forecast period. PM can be referred to as a manufacturing process that includes the production of metal powders and their subsequent use to produce intricately shaped parts and components. Some of the main industries which utilize PM technology include automotive, aerospace, medical, and electronics. One of the main reasons for the wide adoption of PM technology is its ability to generate complex shapes with high precision and efficiency. Some of the other benefits of PM technology include cost-effectiveness, minimal material waste, enhanced mechanical properties, and better design flexibility. Therefore, there is an increasing demand for metal powders that are utilized in PM technology across industries. Furthermore, factors such as rising demand for metal powders in additive manufacturing (3D printing) are also positively impacting the market growth. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Trends -

The growing focus on titanium metal powders is a key trend in the metal powders market during the forecast period. Over the last few years, there has been an increasing focus on titanium metal powder in the global metal powder market due to factors such as increasing demand for lightweight and durable materials in industries as diverse as aerospace, automotive, and medical. There is wide adoption of titanium metal powder for various applications due to its several properties such as high strength, low density, and good corrosion resistance. Additionally, titanium metal powders are suitable for use in high-temperature applications as it has a high melting point. There is a rapid utilization of titanium metal powder in additive manufacturing, or 3D printing over the past decade. Additive manufacturing enables the manufacturing of complex shapes and structures with great precision and accuracy, and titanium metal powders are suitable materials for this process because of their excellent properties. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Key challenges -

Environmental concerns regarding metal powders are a significant challenge hindering the market growth during the forecast period. Metal dust is a crucial issue that impacts human health as well as the environment. Metal dust can cause severe health issues by entering the human body through absorption and digestion through the skin. Some of the environmental hazards associated with increased exposure to metal powders can include mild impairment to life-threatening conditions such as pneumoconiosis, systemic poisoning, hard metal disease, inflammatory lung damage, cancer, and allergic reactions. Furthermore, the health issue related to metal dust can vary according to the nature and type of the dust (chemical, mineral, and physical properties). Thus stringent regulations and guidelines related to metal dust can pose a significant threat which can negatively impact the market growth during the forecast period. Several regulations enforced by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regarding the use of metal powders, limit the manufacturing and consumption of metal powders which in turn will impede the market growth during the forecast period.

The metal powders market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this Metal Powders Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the metal powders market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the metal powders market size and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the metal powders market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of metal powders market vendors

Metal Powders Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.81% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,340.91 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.59 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alcoa Corp., American Chemet Corp., AMETEK Inc., AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV, Allegheny Technologies Inc., BASF SE, Carpenter Technology Corp., CNPC Powder Group Co. Ltd., FOMAS S.p.A., GKN Sinter Metals Engineering GmbH, Jiande Yitong Metal Powder Co. Ltd., Hoganas AB, JFE Holdings Inc., Kennametal Inc., Kymera International, Linde Plc, Miba AG, Rio Tinto Ltd., Sandvik AB, and voestalpine AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global metal powders market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.3 Ferrous metal powder - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Non-ferrous metal powder - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Alloy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Alcoa Corp.

12.4 American Chemet Corp.

12.5 AMETEK Inc.

12.6 Allegheny Technologies Inc.

12.7 BASF SE

12.8 Carpenter Technology Corp.

12.9 CNPC Powder Group Co. Ltd.

12.10 FOMAS S.p.A.

12.11 GKN Sinter Metals Engineering GmbH

12.12 Hoganas AB

12.13 Kennametal Inc.

12.14 Kymera International

12.15 Linde Plc

12.16 Rio Tinto Ltd.

12.17 Sandvik AB

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

