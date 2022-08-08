Metal Sawing Machine Market to Record a CAGR of 4.29%, Majority of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio

Market Driver: Increasing demand for metal parts in major end-user industries

Market Challenge: The fall in commodity prices reduces demand for scrap

Technavio provides key drivers, trends, and challenges to help businesses stay ahead of their competitors. Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

Market Segmentation

By end-user, the automotive segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The global automotive industry is undergoing constant changes in terms of the regulatory framework, technological advances, and customer requirements. Customers prefer vehicles with more efficient engines and advanced features, which is driving the adoption of new technologies. In addition, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have started launching different vehicle categories, such as compact sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and mid-size pickup trucks, to attract various segments of vehicle buyers. Moreover, government agencies are updating their emission regulations and fuel efficiency standards to reduce the carbon footprint of vehicles. Such factors will contribute to the automotive segment growth during the forecast period.

By geography, APAC will be the leading region with 60% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key countries for the metal sawing machine market in APAC. This growth is attributed to factors such as the growing demand for automotive and consumer products and investments in industrial machinery from manufacturers in emerging economies. APAC is a major hub for manufacturing activities related to a wide range of industries, including key end-users of metal sawing machines. Various countries in APAC are focused on the indigenous development of advanced aircraft and sophisticated onboard systems to enhance their aerial defense capabilities. APAC is also anticipated to emerge as the leader in the consumer electronics and appliance industry, both in terms of production and consumption. This has encouraged companies to strengthen their presence in the region by opening new production units to cater to the ever-increasing demand.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Some Companies Mentioned

Accurate cutting Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Akiyama Machinery Co. Ltd.

AMADA Co. Ltd.

Behringer Saws Inc.

Bekamak Band Saw Machines

BHA TRADERS

Carif Sawing Machines Srl

Cosen Saws International Inc.

Ernest Bennett Sheffield Ltd.

EVERISING MACHINE CO.

Fong Ho Machinery Industry Co. Ltd.

ITL Industries Ltd.

KASTO Maschinenbau GmbH and Co. KG

Maxmen Metal Sawing Co.

MEBA Metall Bandsagemaschinen GmbH

Mega machine Co. Ltd.

Multicut Machine Tools

PRECI CUT TOOLS STEELTECH AUTOMATIONS

Prosaw Ltd.

Zhejiang weilishi machine Co. Ltd.

Want your report customized? Speak to an analyst and personalize your report according to your needs.

Related Reports

Metal Heat Treatment Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Sawmill Machinery Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Metal Sawing Machine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.29% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 770.42 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.52 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 60% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accurate cutting Systems Pvt. Ltd., Akiyama Machinery Co. Ltd., AMADA Co. Ltd., Behringer Saws Inc., Bekamak Band Saw Machines, BHA TRADERS, Carif Sawing Machines Srl, Cosen Saws International Inc., Ernest Bennett Sheffield Ltd., EVERISING MACHINE CO., Fong Ho Machinery Industry Co. Ltd., ITL Industries Ltd., KASTO Maschinenbau GmbH and Co. KG, Maxmen Metal Sawing Co., MEBA Metall Bandsagemaschinen GmbH, Mega machine Co. Ltd., Multicut Machine Tools, PRECI CUT TOOLS STEELTECH AUTOMATIONS, Prosaw Ltd., and Zhejiang weilishi machine Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Research Reports

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 General machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on General machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on General machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on General machinery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on General machinery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Aerospace and defense - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Aerospace and defense - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Marine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Marine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Marine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Marine - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Marine - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Akiyama Machinery Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 101: Akiyama Machinery Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Akiyama Machinery Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Akiyama Machinery Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 AMADA Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 104: AMADA Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 105: AMADA Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 106: AMADA Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 107: AMADA Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: AMADA Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 Bekamak Band Saw Machines

Exhibit 109: Bekamak Band Saw Machines - Overview



Exhibit 110: Bekamak Band Saw Machines - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Bekamak Band Saw Machines - Key offerings

10.6 Cosen Saws International Inc.

Exhibit 112: Cosen Saws International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Cosen Saws International Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Cosen Saws International Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Ernest Bennett Sheffield Ltd.

Exhibit 115: Ernest Bennett Sheffield Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Ernest Bennett Sheffield Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Ernest Bennett Sheffield Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 EVERISING MACHINE CO.

Exhibit 118: EVERISING MACHINE CO. - Overview



Exhibit 119: EVERISING MACHINE CO. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: EVERISING MACHINE CO. - Key offerings

10.9 KASTO Maschinenbau GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 121: KASTO Maschinenbau GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 122: KASTO Maschinenbau GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: KASTO Maschinenbau GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

10.10 Mega machine Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 124: Mega machine Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Mega machine Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Mega machine Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Multicut Machine Tools

Exhibit 127: Multicut Machine Tools - Overview



Exhibit 128: Multicut Machine Tools - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Multicut Machine Tools - Key offerings

10.12 Prosaw Ltd.

Exhibit 130: Prosaw Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Prosaw Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Prosaw Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 136: Research methodology



Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 138: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:[email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio