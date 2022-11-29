Metal Stamping Market: APAC held 45% in 2020, Automotive Segment to grow at the highest rate - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The metal stamping market report is comprehensive research that provides in-depth qualitative and quantitative intelligence. Technavio's analysts estimate a market share growth of USD 25.62 billion from 2020 to 2025, at a CAGR of 3.54%. Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including American Axle & Manufacturing Inc., American Industrial Co., CIE Automotive SA, Kenmode Precision Metal Stamping Co., Klesk Metal Stamping Co., Magna International Inc., Nelson-Miller Inc., Tempco Manufacturing Co. Inc., thyssenkrupp AG, and Wiegel Tool Works Inc. This research report aims to capture and analyze the trends, drivers, and challenges that are evolving in the market.

Metal Stamping Market: Segmentation Analysis

Technavio has segmented the metal stamping market based on End-user (Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The report provides a comprehensive analysis on growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market.

APAC held 45% of the global metal stamping market in 2020. The market in the region is estimated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. The rising demand for automobiles will facilitate the metal stamping market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

held 45% of the global metal stamping market in 2020. The market in the region is estimated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. The rising demand for automobiles will facilitate the metal stamping market growth in APAC over the forecast period. The automotive segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as a significant increase in the demand for passenger cars, the growing preference for electric vehicles or hybrid vehicles over internal combustion engines (ICE), and the rising adoption of hot stamping technology.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Buy the Report

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing demand from APAC is one of the factors driving the metal stamping market growth.

Countries such as India , Japan , China , and South Korea are witnessing rapid industrialization.

, , , and are witnessing rapid industrialization. The presence of favorable government initiatives such as Made in China 2025, Manufacturing 3.0 by South Korea , and Productivity 4.0 by Taiwan are creating a lucrative market for metal stamping products in the region.

2025, Manufacturing 3.0 by , and Productivity 4.0 by are creating a lucrative market for metal stamping products in the region. Other factors, such as the growth of the automotive, electrical and electronics, aerospace and defense, power, and consumer electronics industries, will also increase the adoption of metal stamped products in APAC during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The growing focus on renewable energy is one of the key trends in the market.

Greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions have a harmful impact on the environment. Hence, countries such as China , India , Germany , and the US are introducing initiatives that promote the use of renewable sources of power.

, , , and the US are introducing initiatives that promote the use of renewable sources of power. For instance, Japan offers zero-interest loans to finance renewable energy projects. Similarly, the Government of the US is working on minimizing carbon emissions by 83% by 2050.

offers zero-interest loans to finance renewable energy projects. Similarly, the Government of the US is working on minimizing carbon emissions by 83% by 2050. In addition, the decreasing tariff on solar photovoltaic (PV), concentrated solar power (CSP), and offshore wind projects will contribute to the development of subsidy-free solar and wind farms.

Such factors will support market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this metal stamping market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the metal stamping market between 2021 and 2025

Precise estimation of the size of the metal stamping market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the metal stamping market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of metal stamping market vendors

Metal Stamping Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.54% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 25.62 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.21 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies and Industry Risks Companies profiled American Axle & Manufacturing Inc., American Industrial Co., CIE Automotive SA, Kenmode Precision Metal Stamping Co., Klesk Metal Stamping Co., Magna International Inc., Nelson-Miller Inc., Tempco Manufacturing Co. Inc., thyssenkrupp AG, and Wiegel Tool Works Inc. Market Dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Industrial machinery

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user

5.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Industrial machinery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Industrial machinery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: Industrial machinery - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 22: Consumer electronics - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 24: Aerospace and defense - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 35: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 36: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 39: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 41: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 46: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.

Exhibit 49: American Axle & Manufacturing Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 50: American Axle & Manufacturing Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 51: American Axle & Manufacturing Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 52: American Axle & Manufacturing Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 American Industrial Co.

Exhibit 53: American Industrial Co. - Overview



Exhibit 54: American Industrial Co. - Product and service



Exhibit 55: American Industrial Co. - Key offerings

10.5 CIE Automotive SA

Exhibit 56: CIE Automotive SA - Overview



Exhibit 57: CIE Automotive SA - Business segments



Exhibit 58: CIE Automotive SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 59: CIE Automotive SA - Segment focus

10.6 Kenmode Precision Metal Stamping Co.

Exhibit 60: Kenmode Precision Metal Stamping Co. - Overview



Exhibit 61: Kenmode Precision Metal Stamping Co. - Product and service



Exhibit 62: Kenmode Precision Metal Stamping Co. - Key offerings

10.7 Klesk Metal Stamping Co.

Exhibit 63: Klesk Metal Stamping Co. - Overview



Exhibit 64: Klesk Metal Stamping Co. - Product and service



Exhibit 65: Klesk Metal Stamping Co. - Key offerings

10.8 Magna International Inc.

Exhibit 66: Magna International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 67: Magna International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 68: Magna International Inc.- Key news



Exhibit 69: Magna International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 70: Magna International Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Nelson-Miller Inc.

Exhibit 71: Nelson-Miller Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 72: Nelson-Miller Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 73: Nelson-Miller Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Tempco Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Exhibit 74: Tempco Manufacturing Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 75: Tempco Manufacturing Co. Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 76: Tempco Manufacturing Co. Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 thyssenkrupp AG

Exhibit 77: thyssenkrupp AG - Overview



Exhibit 78: thyssenkrupp AG - Business segments



Exhibit 79: thyssenkrupp AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 80: thyssenkrupp AG - Segment focus

10.12 Wiegel Tool Works Inc.

Exhibit 81: Wiegel Tool Works Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 82: Wiegel Tool Works Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 83: Wiegel Tool Works Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 84: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 85: Research Methodology



Exhibit 86: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 87: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 88: List of abbreviations

