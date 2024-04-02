Metal Stamping Market size is set to grow by USD 40.18 bn from 2024-2028,rapid industrialization in APAC countries boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global metal stamping market size is estimated to grow by USD 40.18 bn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.87% during the forecast period. The ornamental plant market experiences significant growth due to high profits from selling outdoor plants, particularly conifers like pine, cedar, and blue spruce. These plants yield gross profits of USD530, USD730, and USD920, respectively, with profit margins reaching 55%, 65%, and 72%. Other plants, such as chestnut, plum, and maple, also boast substantial profits. Meanwhile, the metal stamping market involves various industries like automotive, construction, and agricultural, utilizing processes like bending, coining, and thickness reduction. Key players include Ansys, gears, bearings, housings, brackets, and high-strength steel or aluminum. Technological advancements and automation drive market growth.

Global Metal Stamping Market 2024-2028

Metal Stamping Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.87% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 40.18 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.11 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Key companies profiled AAPICO Hitech Public Co. Ltd., American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc., American Industrial Co., Caparo, CIE Automotive SA, Clow Stamping Co., D and H Industries Inc., GESTAMP AUTOMOCION SA, Goshen Stamping Co., Harvey Vogel Manufacturing Co., Kenmode Inc., Klesk Metal Stamping Co., KOBAKIN J Co. Ltd., Magna International Inc., Manor Tool and Manufacturing Co., Metrican, Nelson Miller, Tempco Manufacturing Co. Inc., thyssenkrupp AG, and Wiegel Tool Works Inc.

Segment Overview

This metal stamping market report extensively covers market segmentation by End-user (Automotive, Industrial machinery, Consumer electronics, Aerospace and defense, Others) Material (Steel, Aluminum, Copper, Others) Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Market segmentation by End-user

The Metal Stamping Market encompasses various industries, with the automotive sector being the largest consumer. Copper, steel, and other metals are used in stamped parts for automotive applications, including bus bars, terminals, and brackets. In the medical sector, metal stamping is essential for producing components of medical devices, implantable devices, surgical tools, and diagnostic equipment. Standardization is crucial in this industry, with the blanking process used to create parts from sheet metal of varying material thicknesses and press types, such as mechanical presses. End-users include General Motors in the automotive industry, the consumer electronics industry producing metal frames for mobile phones, headphones, speakers, gamepads, and controllers, and the aerospace industry requiring lightweight materials like aluminum and titanium for chassis and camera lens holders. The GSM Association and regulatory bodies oversee industry standards. During lockdown measures, the demand for metal stamping in the consumer electronics industry surged, while the automotive sector saw a decline due to EV sales and regulatory scrutiny. Plant expansions and machinery upgrades continue, driven by the need for weight reduction and fuel efficiency in automobiles, as well as the use of high-grade plastic and carbon fiber. Regulatory scrutiny and building codes also impact the market.

Geography Overview

The Metal Stamping Market in APAC is experiencing significant growth, driven by the end user concentration in the Automotive & Transportation segment. This sector includes Passenger Vehicles, Heavy Trucks, Buses, Coaches, and Aircraft parts. In the Automotive industry, MG Motor India's USD329.42 million investment in its Halol plant in Gujarat, India, underscores the expanding production capacity for aluminum hoods and other components using Blanking, Embossing, Bending, Coining, and Mechanical press processes. The Industrial Machinery segment, Agricultural industry, Telecommunications industry, Defense industry, and other sectors also contribute to the market's growth. Technological advancements, such as Ansys simulations for EV components, Automation, and the use of Steel, Stainless Steel, and High-strength Steel in manufacturing plants, further boost the Steel Stamping Market. Key products include Gears, Bearings, Housings, and Brackets for various industries like Construction, Medical, Electricals & electronics, and Industrial machinery.

The global floriculture market experiences growing demand for premium products, including calla lilies and tulips. Retailers differentiate by pricing in sectors like automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, agriculture, telecommunications, defense, and construction industries. Keywords: Metal stamping market, steel, aluminum, technological advancements, automation, gears, bearings, housings, brackets. Premium offerings in metal forming techniques: anning, embossing, bending, coining, servo press, thickness processes. Applications in agricultural equipment, manufacturing plants, EVs, and various industries.

The metal stamping market caters to various industries, including floriculture, where artificial lighting and temperature control are essential for ornamental plant growth. Other sectors include medical devices, automotive, consumer electronics, and aerospace. Materials like steel, plastic, and carbon fiber are used, with considerations for standardization, thickness, and press type. Market drivers include downstream demand, weight reduction, and regulatory compliance. Key players include General Motors, GSM Association, and automobile manufacturers.

Research Analysis

The Metal Stamping Market encompasses various industries, including Construction, Medical, Automotive, Electricals & electronics, Industrial machinery, and Defense. This market involves the production of components such as Gears, Bearings, Housings, Brackets, and Metal frames, primarily using Stainless steel and Aluminum. Key processes include Bending, Coining, and Embossing, which are executed through Mechanical presses and Servo presses. Components produced through Metal Stamping are integral to numerous applications. For instance, in the Automotive industry, they are used in Chassis, Camera lens holders, and Antennas. In the Electronics sector, they are essential for Mobile phones, Headphones, Speakers, Gamepads & controllers, and Antennas. The Blanking and Embossing segments are crucial in the Gears, Bearings, and Housings manufacturing process. The GSM Association plays a significant role in standardizing communication technologies, which in turn, influences the demand for Metal Stamping components in the Telecommunications industry. The Defense industry also relies heavily on Metal Stamping for manufacturing Aluminum hoods and other critical components. The Metal Stamping Market's thickness range varies, catering to diverse industry requirements.

Market Research Overview

The Metal Stamping Market involves the production of metal parts through the use of dies and stamping presses. Industries such as automotive, aerospace, and consumer goods rely heavily on this process for manufacturing components. In 2020, the global market size was valued at USD125.3 billion and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2028. The key drivers for this growth include increasing demand from end-use industries, advancements in technology, and the rising trend of lightweight materials. The market is segmented by product type, application, and region. Copper, aluminum, and steel are the most commonly used materials in metal stamping. The process involves various techniques such as progressive die stamping, transfer die stamping, and blanking. The market is competitive with key players including ThyssenKrupp, Schuler Group, and OEM Industries. The future of the metal stamping market looks promising with the increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 and the integration of smart technologies.

