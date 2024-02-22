Metal Stamping Market size to grow by USD 40.18 billion from 2023 to 2028, 4.11% YOY Growth Expected in 2024, Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The potential growth difference for the metal stamping market between 2023 and 2028 is USD 40.18 billion.Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

The rapid industrialization in APAC countries

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Metal Stamping Market 2024-2028

The demand for metal-stamped products from the APAC region is growing as a result of rapidly industrializing countries such as India, Japan, China, and South Korea. The lucrative market of metal stamping products in APAC will be created by the emergence of positive government initiatives such as "Made In China 2025", South Korean Manufacturing 3.0, and Taiwan Productivity 4.0.

The fluctuation in metal prices is significant challenge restricting market growth.

The metal stamping market is segmented by end-user (automotive, industrial machinery, consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, and others), material (steel, aluminum, copper, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the automotive segment will be significant during the forecast period. The stamping metal market is primarily driven by the automotive industry, which places stamped metal parts into almost every vehicle system, ranging from fuel delivery systems to airbag components of vehicles. Consequently, demand for motor stamped parts in the automotive industry is expected to be fueled by factors like increasing expenditure on new production facilities in developing markets and a growing investment of large car producers which are mainly China , Japan , or India .

APAC is estimated to contribute 37% to the growth by 2028.

Key Companies

AAPICO Hitech Public Co. Ltd., American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc., American Industrial Co., Caparo, CIE Automotive SA, Clow Stamping Co., D and H Industries Inc., GESTAMP AUTOMOCION SA, Goshen Stamping Co., Harvey Vogel Manufacturing Co., Kenmode Inc., Klesk Metal Stamping Co., KOBAKIN J Co. Ltd., Magna International Inc., Manor Tool and Manufacturing Co., Metrican, Nelson Miller, Tempco Manufacturing Co. Inc., thyssenkrupp AG, and Wiegel Tool Works Inc.

Analyst Review

The metal stamping market continues to thrive, especially in sectors like consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace, and industrial machinery. With the demand for metal frames for mobile phones and chassis for various electronic devices rising steadily, manufacturers are embracing advanced stamping techniques to meet specifications. The GSM Association predicts a surge in unique mobile subscribers, further boosting the need for precise antennas and camera lens holders. Additionally, as the automotive industry transitions towards EV sales, China's influence grows, spurred by electric car subsidies. This evolution demands efficient supply chains and innovative solutions, including high-quality gamepads & controllers and speakers. Metal stamping plays a crucial role, particularly in shaping sheet metal for diverse applications, ensuring reliability across industries.

The Metal Stamping Market is experiencing a significant transformation driven by a myriad of factors. Weight reduction and fuel efficiency imperatives, underscored by Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) regulations, are compelling manufacturers to innovate. Market concentration and merger and acquisition (M&A) activities are reshaping the landscape, prompting players to consider plant expansion and machinery upgrades. Regulatory scrutiny from entities like the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and adherence to building codes further influence industry dynamics. End user concentration in sectors like automotive & transportation, aerospace, industrial machinery, agriculture, and telecommunications underscores the market's diverse nature. With burgeoning opportunities in the construction industry, particularly in the Asia Pacific region, the industry is poised for robust growth amidst evolving global demands.

The industry continues to thrive with advanced techniques like the blanking segment, embossing segment, and bending process meeting diverse industrial needs. Innovations such as the coining process and mechanical press segment further enhance precision and efficiency. The advent of technologies like servo press systems revolutionizes metal forming operations, ensuring superior control and accuracy. Moreover, factors like material thickness play a crucial role in shaping market dynamics. As industries demand more intricate designs and tighter tolerances, the metal stamping sector adapts, offering solutions that blend traditional craftsmanship with modern capabilities, thereby sustaining its growth trajectory.

