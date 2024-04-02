Metal Supermarkets Celebrates National Welding Month With $10,000 in Scholarships for Trade School Students

World's Largest Supplier of Small-Quantity Metals Supports Students in Essential Trades

TORONTO, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Metal Supermarkets announced the kick-off of their 3rd annual trade school scholarship program in honor of National Welding Month. Four $2,500 scholarships are to be awarded to eligible trade school students in the United States and Canada for studies in 2024.

The scholarship was established in response to the shortage of skilled trade workers across North America. For example, over 360,000 welding professionals are projected to be needed by 2026, while only 84,000 positions are expected to be filled by next year, according to American Welding Society. The United States Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that skilled trades have millions of unfilled positions. Similarly, a Canadian government report cited that over 256,000 new apprentices are also needed in the coming years to meet the 2026 demand for skilled trades workers in Canada.

A Metal Supermarkets commissioned study also indicates that young people are not aware of potentially lucrative skilled trades careers -- over 62% of high school respondents said they lacked knowledge about trade school opportunities. During National Welding Month, Metal Supermarkets is raising awareness about this growing deficit of skilled trade workers by offering scholarships to next generation of trade industry workers.

Boosting Career Education for Trade Industries

Metal Supermarkets is providing trade school students with financial support in the form of a scholarship to help continue their education and grow their knowledge in their chosen field. This valuable financial aid is offered in response to the desperate need for skilled trade careers, and to combat the nationwide shortage of skilled trade workers.

"With the third year of our scholarship, we are striving to continue to support students who are pursuing careers in the valuable trade industries," said Stephen Schober, President and CEO of Metal Supermarkets. "We are also pleased to see more diversity in the traditionally male-dominated trades, as over 35% of our past scholarship winners are female. Yet there is still a growing need for these essential skilled trade workers, and Metal Supermarkets remains committed to fostering awareness of trade industry careers for young people."

Metal Supermarkets Scholarship Application Process

To qualify for the scholarship, students must be accepted to and currently attending a post-secondary trade school program with a semester beginning in 2024 and must be enrolled in the upcoming semester. The scholarship is open to citizens, permanent residents and resident aliens legally residing in the United States or Canada with a High School Diploma, GED or equivalent.

Scholarship applications can be submitted online at https://www.metalsupermarkets.com/trade-school-scholarship/ now through June 28, 2024. Metal Supermarkets will contact each winner by email and phone by July 31, 2024 using the contact information provided by the entrant during the application process.

ABOUT METAL SUPERMARKETS

Metal Supermarkets, the world's largest supplier of small-quantity metals, has 125 brick-and-mortar stores across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom with 10 franchise locations in development. Known for its speed and convenience, Metal Supermarkets sells a wide variety of metals including Aluminum, Hot-Rolled Steel, Cold-Rolled Steel, Stainless Steel, Alloy Steel, Galvanized Steel, Tool Steel, Brass, Bronze and Copper. With highly specialized staff, customers can get the metal they need in a size that is convenient for them. Additional information can be found at metalsupermarkets.com.

SOURCE Metal Supermarkets Service Company Inc.