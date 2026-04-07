Metal Supermarkets Doubles Scholarship Funding to $20,000 for 5th Annual Trade School Scholarship

With demand for skilled tradespeople rising across North America, premier metal supplier is awarding 8 scholarships to support and empower the next generation of trades professionals

TORONTO, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Metal Supermarkets has announced the start of its fifth-annual Trade School Scholarship program, which will award eight $2,500 scholarships to trade school students across the United States and Canada. This year, the world's largest supplier of small-quantity metals has doubled its scholarship funding from $10,000 to $20,000, expanding financial support to four additional students pursuing valuable careers in the skilled trades.

This expanded investment comes at a critical time for the skilled trades, which is facing a workforce shortage and skills gap in welding talent. As an example, the United States is projected to need 320,500 new welding professionals by 2029, underscoring the growing urgency to strengthen the trades workforce and prepare more young people to enter the industry. Similarly, in Canada, over 256,000 skilled tradespeople are needed over the next decade to meet demand. Additionally, a survey commissioned by Metal Supermarkets found that many young people are lacking knowledge of the skilled trades, with over 62% of respondents indicating they didn't learn about trade school opportunities in high school.

To address the critical shortage of skilled trade workers and to raise awareness of the vital trades industry, Metal Supermarkets established the Trade School Scholarship in 2022, which launches in April of each year to commemorate National Welding Month.

"Metal Supermarkets is proud to invest in the future generation of skilled tradespeople and remains committed to supporting the education of aspiring trades professionals," said Ryan Pryznyk, President and CEO of Metal Supermarkets. "This year, we are thrilled to double our scholarship total to $20,000, which will further help address the urgent need for skilled tradespeople across the US and Canada."

Since its inception, the Metal Supermarkets Trade School Scholarship program has awarded a total of $40,000 in scholarships to 16 recipients, providing meaningful financial support to a diverse group of students, supporting their educations and helping jumpstart their careers. Notably, 50% of these winners have been female – a significant number in a traditionally male-dominated industry where women are substantially underrepresented.

"The Trade School Scholarship has allowed me to pursue a meaningful education in welding and perfect my craft," said Kristina Glasow, a 2025 scholarship recipient who attends WyoTech in Laramie, Wyoming. "This scholarship has not only helped me financially, but it's also helped me gain invaluable hands-on training and experience that will help prepare me for a successful career in welding."

To qualify for the scholarship, students must be accepted to and currently attending a post-secondary trade school program with a semester beginning in 2026. They must also be enrolled in the upcoming semester. The scholarship is open to citizens, permanent residents and resident aliens legally residing in the United States or Canada with a High School Diploma, GED or equivalent.

Scholarship applications can be submitted online from now through June 30th, 2026. Metal Supermarkets will contact each winner by email and phone by July 31st, 2026. To learn more about the Metal Supermarkets Trade School Scholarship or to apply, visit www.metalsupermarkets.com/trade-school-scholarship/.

ABOUT METAL SUPERMARKETS

Metal Supermarkets, the world's largest supplier of small-quantity metals, has been providing fast, convenient service to customers for over 40 years. The company operates over 140 brick-and-mortar stores across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, with over 10 franchise locations in development. Known for its speed and convenience, Metal Supermarkets sells a wide variety of metals including Aluminum, Hot-Rolled Steel, Cold-Rolled Steel, Stainless Steel, Alloy Steel, Galvanized Steel, Tool Steel, Brass, Bronze and Copper. With highly specialized staff, customers can get the metal they need, cut to size, with a wide variety of value-added metal processing services available including Production Cutting, Shearing, Plate Cutting, Bending, Drilling, Hole Punching, Notching, Delivery and more. For more information about how Metal Supermarkets is helping customers today and tomorrow, visit the Metal Supermarkets website, Facebook and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Metal Supermarkets Franchising America Inc.