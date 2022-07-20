Metalenz Expands Leadership Team in Response to Growing Demand for Its Breakthrough Metasurface Optics

Two new appointees will accelerate the launch of next generation metasurface optics for advanced sensing applications.

BOSTON, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metalenz, the first company to commercialize meta-optics, today announces the appointment of Lars Johnsson Vice President of Product, Marketing and Business Development and Hao Zhou as Head of Sales in Asia.

"Having launched our breakthrough meta-optics solution as a key enabler of ST Microelectronics' next generation 3D ToF products earlier this year, we've proven we can reach end-users at a massive scale, and demand has only increased," said Metalenz co-founder and CEO Rob Devlin. "Now is the time to add the skill and expertise of Lars and Hao to promote our technology in different regions as we launch a direct line of Metalenz near infrared imaging and sensing products."

Lars will lead all aspects of Metalenz's product strategy and revenue generation, drawing on over 20 years of repeated success bringing new and disruptive products to market, creating ecosystems for innovative solutions, and growing market share, revenue, and profit ahead of the competition. Prior to Metalenz, Lars was VP of Mobile Marketing at Skyworks Solutions, Sr. Director of Product at TDK, and VP of Marketing and Business Development at Cavendish Kinetics and Beceem Communications.

As Head of Sales in Asia, Hao will use his rich insights and connections in consumer electronics to drive consumer engagement and revenue generation in the Greater China Region. He brings decades of experience in the opto-electronic industry selling advanced optical components, modules, and systems. Prior to joining Metalenz, Hao founded Qtech as General Manager, where he led the effort in pushing TSV technology-based wafer level packaging into mass production and developed one of world's first cellphone camera modules.

About Metalenz

Metalenz, founded in 2016, is the first company to commercialize meta-optics. With exclusive worldwide license to the portfolio of foundational intellectual property relating to metasurfaces developed in the Capasso Lab at Harvard University, Metalenz has more than 20 patents on innovations that simplify and improve optical devices across multiple markets. The company's metasurface technology provides complex, multifunctional optical performance in a single semiconductor layer, relocating large-scale production of optics to semiconductor foundries—printing lenses like computer chips. Metalenz launched out of stealth in 2021 with funding from leading investors including 3M Ventures, Applied Ventures LLC, Intel Capital, M Ventures, TDK Ventures, and Foothill Ventures. Now in market, Metalenz metasurface optics will be in millions of consumer devices this year. To partner with Metalenz and learn more about how they're revolutionizing optical sensing in consumer electronics and beyond, visit: metalenz.com.

Press Contact

Carly Glovinski

Marketing Manager

Metalenz

[email protected]

"This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com."

SOURCE Metalenz