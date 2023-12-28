METALLA ANNOUNCES ANNUAL STOCK OPTION GRANT

News provided by

Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd.

28 Dec, 2023, 18:17 ET

(All dollar amounts are in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated) 

TSXV: MTA
NYSE AMERICAN: MTA

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. ("Metalla" or the "Company") (TSXV: MTA) (NYSE American: MTA) announces its annual equity grant in accordance with the Company's share compensation plan. Metalla has granted an aggregate of 587,500 restricted share units (each "RSU") and an aggregate of 922,500 stock options ("Options") to certain directors, officers, consultants, and employees of the Company. The RSUs and Options vest in two equal installments, twelve and twenty-four months from the date of grant. Each vested RSU will entitle the holder to receive one common share of the Company or the equivalent cash value thereof at the deemed price of C$4.05 and each vested Option will entitle the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$4.05 for a period of five years and are subject to vesting provisions.

ABOUT METALLA

Metalla is an emerging mid-tier royalty and streaming company focused on leveraged exposure to gold, silver, and copper. Our goal is to increase share value by accumulating a diversified portfolio of royalties and streams with attractive returns on high quality assets with experienced operators in low-risk jurisdictions. Our strong foundation of current and future cash-generating asset base, combined with an experienced team, gives Metalla a path to become one of the leading royalty companies for the next commodities cycle.

For further information, please visit our website at www.metallaroyalty.com.

ON BEHALF OF METALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING LTD.

(signed) "Brett Heath" President and CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation.  Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur, or be achieved. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, vesting and settlement of RSUs; vesting and exercise of Options; increasing shareholder value; future cash generation and returns; and Metalla having a path to becoming a leading gold and silver royalty company. Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Metalla to control or predict, that may cause Metalla's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: announced royalty transactions may not close due to an inability to satisfy closing conditions, or for other reasons; risks associated with the impact of general business and economic conditions; the absence of control over mining operations from which Metalla will purchase precious metals or from which it will receive stream or royalty payments and risks related to those mining operations, including risks related to international operations, government and environmental regulation, delays in mine construction and operations, actual results of mining and current exploration activities, conclusions of economic evaluations and changes in project parameters as plans are refined; problems related to the ability to market precious metals or other metals; industry conditions, including commodity price fluctuations, interest and exchange rate fluctuations; interpretation by government entities of tax laws or the implementation of new tax laws; regulatory, political or economic developments in any of the countries where properties in which Metalla holds a royalty, stream or other interest are located or through which they are held; risks related to the operators of the properties in which Metalla holds a royalty or stream or other interest, including changes in the ownership and control of such operators; risks related to global pandemics, including the current novel coronavirus (COVID-19) global health pandemic, and the spread of other viruses or pathogens; influence of macroeconomic developments; business opportunities that become available to, or are pursued by Metalla; reduced access to debt and equity capital; litigation; title, permit or license disputes related to interests on any of the properties in which Metalla holds a royalty, stream or other interest; the volatility of the stock market; competition; future sales or issuances of debt or equity securities; use of proceeds; dividend policy and future payment of dividends; liquidity; market for securities; enforcement of civil judgments; and risks relating to Metalla potentially being a passive foreign investment company within the meaning of U.S. federal tax laws; and the other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent annual information form, annual report on Form 40-F and other documents filed with or submitted to the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on the EDGAR website at www.sec.gov. Metalla undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd.

