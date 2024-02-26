METALLA PROVIDES UPDATE ON GOSSELIN & CÔTÉ ROYALTY AND 2024 CATALYSTS

Beedie Capital to increase equity ownership to 9.99% with additional C$1.5 million investment

(All dollar amounts are in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated, except for per share amounts)

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. ("Metalla") (NYSE American: MTA) (TSXV: MTA) is pleased to report the 2024 portfolio catalysts and the updated Mineral Resource estimates for Gosselin, where Metalla holds a 1.35% Net Smelter Return ("NSR") royalty that covers the northern portion of Côté and 100% of the Gosselin deposit.

IAMGOLD Corporation ("IAMGOLD") (TSX: IMG) (NYSE: IAG) announced by press release on February 15, 20241 that the updated Gosselin Mineral Resource estimate increased, for a total of 4.4 million Indicated gold ounces in 161.3 million tonnes ("Mt") at 0.85 grams per tonne gold ("g/t Au"), and 3.0 million Inferred ounces (123.9 Mt at 0.75 g/t Au). This represents an estimated increase of 1.1 million ounces in Indicated and 1.3 million ounces in Inferred, representing a 32% and 74% increase respectively.

Brett Heath, President & CEO of Metalla commented, "Gosselin continues to show that it has potential to become a very significant asset. In 2023 we saw an increase of 2.4 million ounces from 57 diamond drill holes totaling 34,790 meters. Gosselin stands as a substantial deposit on its own with 7.4 million ounces. Combined with Côté, they host an estimated Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource of 16.5 million ounces, and an additional 4.2 million ounces of Inferred resources. This places the project in an elite league among global gold mines of large scale. In the upcoming year, IAMGOLD indicated that it will focus on further exploration with a 35,000-meter drill hole program at Gosselin, aiming to probe potential extensions of the breccias between resource pits, as well as delving deeper beneath the mineralized envelopes to ascertain the full extent of these promising deposits."

According to IAMGOLD, drilling to date suggests the Gosselin deposit has the potential to approach similar dimensions as the adjacent Côté deposit. Drill intercepts obtained from the newly discovered West Breccia have significantly expanded this breccia body which now measures 250 meters by 170 meters and extends for a depth of approximately 400 meters. This has helped to highlight a highly prospective corridor at depth measuring up to 850 meters in strike length that remains to be tested between the Gosselin West Breccia and the Côté Deposit hydrothermal breccia. This represents a priority exploration opportunity to further expand the Gosselin resource below the 600-meter vertical depth extent of the current 2023 resources pit shell.

CÔTÉ & GOSSELIN RESERVE & RESOURCE ESTIMATE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 20231





Côté Gosselin



Tonnes Gold Tonnes



Gold Royalty

GEOs

(000's) (g/t) (000's) (000's) (g/t) (000's) (000's) Proven & Probable 234,644 1.01 7,610 - - - 6.2 Measured & Indicated 444,773 0.84 12,067 161,300 0.85 4,420 69.4 Inferred Resources 60,591 0.61 1,184 123,900 0.75 2,980 41.2

For royalty ounce calculation, Metalla estimates 6% of Côté and 100% of Gosselin's Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves are subject to our royalty interest at a rate of 1.35%.



2024 Portfolio Catalysts2:

G Mining Ventures Tocantinzinho production expected in H2 2024 (0.75% GVR)

Agnico Eagle Mines Amalgamated Kirkland first production anticipated in H2 2024 (0.45% NSR)

Polymetals Resources Endeavor mine financing update and mine restart expected end of 2024 (4% NSR)

Agnico Eagle Mines Wasamac updated development study anticipated in H1 2024 (1.5% NSR)

Agnico Eagle Mines Fosterville mine drilling at Harrier zone and further extensions of Phoenix decline towards royalty boundary (2.5% NSR)

decline towards royalty boundary (2.5% NSR) Taca Taca Environmental and Social Impact Assessment approval expected in 2024 (0.42% NSR)

Hudbay Minerals Copper World mine state environmental permits expected mid-2024 (0.315% NSR)

Sierra Madre Gold & Silver's La Guitarra mine restart study anticipated in Q2 2024 (2% NSR)

& Silver's La Guitarra mine restart study anticipated in Q2 2024 (2% NSR) Silver Storm Mining's La Parrilla mine plan technical study expected in Q4 2024 (2% NSR)

Conversion of Interest under Convertible Loan Agreement

Beedie Capital ("Beedie") will increase their equity position by electing to convert C$1.5 million of the accrued and unpaid interest (the "Interest") under the existing convertible loan facility between Metalla and Beedie (the "Convertible Loan Facility") into 429,800 common shares of Metalla (the "Share Conversion"). As per the terms of the Convertible Loan Facility, any accrued and unpaid interest is convertible into common shares of Metalla (the "Shares"), at Beedie's request. The Interest will be converted at a price of C$3.49 per Share, being the closing price of the Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") on February 20, 2024. The Share Conversion is subject to the acceptance of the TSXV and of the NYSE American ("NYSE"). Following the Share Conversion, Beedie will own approximately 9.99% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. As per the terms of the Convertible Loan Facility the principal amounts outstanding under the facility have a conversion price of C$6.00.

QUALIFIED PERSON

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Charles Beaudry, geologist M.Sc., member of the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario and of the Ordre des Géologues du Québec. Mr. Beaudry is a QP as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

ABOUT METALLA

Metalla was created to provide shareholders with leveraged precious and strategic metal exposure by acquiring royalties and streams. Our goal is to increase share value by accumulating a diversified portfolio of royalties and streams with attractive returns. Our strong foundation of current and future cash-generating asset base, combined with an experienced team, gives Metalla a path to become one of the leading royalty companies.

For further information, please visit our website at www.metallaroyalty.com.

