METALLA WELCOMES JASON CHO AS PRESIDENT

VANCOUVER, BC, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. ("Metalla") or ("Company") (NYSE American: MTA) (TSXV: MTA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason Cho as President of the Company, effective immediately.

Brett Heath, Chief Executive Officer of Metalla, stated, "The Board is pleased to have someone of Jason's caliber joining the team. As a highly respected mining professional with 25 years of sector expertise, Mr. Cho adds meaningful capital markets, technical, finance, and strategic expertise. Throughout his extensive career, he has shown a commitment to shareholder value, and will be aligned through a significant personal equity investment into the Company. Jason's strong industry relationships will be instrumental in continuing Metalla's growth going forward."

Mr. Cho commented, "I am enthusiastic to partner with Brett and the Metalla team at such a pivotal time as the Company advances its path towards building a leading royalty company and more fully realizes value within its existing portfolio of high quality assets."

Mr. Cho is an accomplished mining executive with over 25 years of broad based experience in engineering, corporate finance, portfolio management and corporate development focused on the mining and materials sector. He most recently held the position of Executive Vice President, Strategy & Corporate Development with Eldorado Gold from 2013 to 2023 and led over $4 billion in M&A; various equity, debt and project financings; and restructuring. He previously spent over fifteen years in investment banking and institutional sales & trading (Merrill Lynch, UBS Securities), proprietary trading (TD Securities), and engineering (AMEC) focused on natural resources. Mr. Cho holds a Bachelor of Applied Science in Geological Engineering from the University of British Columbia and a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Toronto and is a professional engineer and professional geoscientist (BC and ON).

Concurrent with his appointment as President, the Company is also pleased to announce a C$1.0 million equity investment by Mr. Cho into the Company, for the acquisition of 250,000 common shares of Metalla (the "Shares") at a price of C$4.00 per Share by way of private placement (the "Placement"). The closing of the Placement is subject to the receipt of approvals of the TSX Venture Exchange and the NYSE American LLC. The proceeds of the Placement will be used for general working capital purposes. The Shares will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and a day from issuance, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

Effective July 23, 2024, Metalla has granted, in accordance with the Company's share compensation plan, an aggregate of 250,000 restricted share units (each "RSU") and an aggregate of 150,000 stock options ("Options") to Mr. Cho. The RSUs will vest in four equal installments annually from the date of grant, and Options vest in two equal installments, twelve and twenty-four months from the date of grant. Each vested RSU will entitle the holder to receive one common share of the Company or the equivalent cash value thereof and each vested Option will entitle the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$4.14 for a period of five years and are subject to vesting provisions.

Metalla was created to provide shareholders with leveraged precious and strategic metal exposure by acquiring royalties and streams. Our goal is to increase share value by accumulating a diversified portfolio of royalties and streams with attractive returns. Our strong foundation of current and future cash-generating asset base, combined with an experienced team, gives Metalla a path to become one of the leading royalty companies.

