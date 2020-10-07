Metallic SaaS Wins Best of VMworld 2020 Award in Resilience and Recovery Category

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a recognized global enterprise software leader in the management of data across cloud and on-premises environments, today announced that Metallic™, Commvault's enterprise-grade SaaS data protection portfolio, has been named a winner in the Best of VMworld 2020 Awards in the Resilience and Recovery category for its Core Backup & Recovery solution. Announced at this year's VMworld conference, the awards program recognizes the most innovative new products in the server virtualization, cloud and end-user computing markets.

Built as a cloud-native solution leveraging the best of Commvault's market leading data protection IP, Metallic Core Backup & Recovery delivers proven, enterprise-grade data protection from the cloud for hybrid workloads such as VMware and Hyper-V virtual machine workloads, file servers, and SQL server data, as well as public cloud native workloads such as Azure Blob and Azure File object storage. With it, IT managers can reduce risk of downtime from ransomware or other attack. They can stop spending hours waiting for a backup to complete, nimbly recover lost files, and scale data protection seamlessly to petabytes – all in as little as 15 minutes, thanks to pre-configured backup & recovery plans. With a unique SaaS Plus model for hybrid workloads, customers have the ability to enjoy all the benefits of cloud-delivered data protection, but still keep an active local copy of their data for the fastest recovery, which matters especially for the large multi-petabyte data stores.

Metallic Core Backup & Recovery was selected as the winner for its ability to meet the demands of resiliency and recovery, while also providing security, scalability, and ease to customers. Feedback from the judges, which can be found on SearchServerVirtualization.com include: "Cloud-based backup done right for a change. Metallic took the time to figure out what worked in the cloud and what didn't. The company ended up creating an app that was actually designed for the cloud -- a SaaS-based solution for the modern enterprise."

"The importance of resilience and recovery solutions has never been more critical than it is in today's current climate, with rapidly diversified hybrid workloads, rampant ransomware and cyber security risks, and a remote and distributed workforce," said Manoj Nair, General Manager, Metallic. "With Metallic Core Backup & Recovery we wanted to create a solution that makes it seamless for customers to backup and recover their foundational enterprise data with an easy to use SaaS environment. We are thrilled to be recognized for the success of this solution and are excited to see what's next as we near year two of Metallic."

Open to all vendors associated with this year's virtual conference, the Best of VMworld 2020 Awards was judged by a panel of experts that evaluated nominated products and named winners in seven categories. To learn more about the Best of VMworld Awards, please visit: https://searchservervirtualization.techtarget.com/feature/TechTarget-announces-Best-of-VMworld-2020-Award-winners

About Commvault

Commvault is a worldwide leader in delivering data readiness, enabling customers to intelligently manage data with solutions that store, protect, optimize and use data. Commvault software automates mind-numbing IT tasks and makes data work harder for customers— so they can gain invaluable insights for their businesses. Commvault solutions work across cloud and on-premises environments, leveraging the digital tools and procedures already in use. Commvault software, solutions and services are available from the company and through a global ecosystem of trusted partners. Commvault employs more than 2,300 highly-skilled individuals across markets worldwide, is publicly traded on NASDAQ (CVLT), and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey in the United States. Visit Commvault.com or follow us at @Commvault.

About Metallic™

Metallic™, A Commvault venture, was established to bring next-generation software-as-a-service (SaaS) data protection to the market, delivering Commvault's powerful core technology simply through the cloud. Together with its partners, Metallic offers a growing portfolio of SaaS backup and recovery solutions to help today's companies keep their data protected, compliant and safe from deletion, corruption and attack. Metallic operates as a division of Commvault and can be found at http://www.metallic.io .

About SearchServerVirtualization.com

SearchServerVirtualization.com™ is an enterprise virtualization-focused website providing IT professionals and the community with the latest server virtualization news, articles, tips, and expert advice. Other virtualization information includes webcasts and industry white papers covering all areas of server virtualization, such as virtualization platforms, server hardware, managing virtual environments, virtualization architectures and strategies, application issues and more.

Its sister site SearchVMware.com™, is dedicated to helping IT organizations evaluate products, services and business strategies that can lead them to successful implementations of virtualization technologies in VMware environments. Another sister site SearchVirtualDesktop.com™ is the premier source for information on desktop virtualization, application virtualization, and virtual desktop infrastructure.

About TechTarget

TechTarget is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across more than 140 highly targeted technology-specific websites. TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies' information technology needs. By understanding these buyers' content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.

TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on Twitter @TechTarget.

