Metallic Stearate Market to grow by USD 1.30 billion from 2022 to 2027, Baerlocher GmbH, Corporacion Sierra Madre SA de CV, Dainichi Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., and more among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The metallic stearate market is expected to grow by USD 1.30 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.61% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Increasing demand for metallic stearate from end-user industries is notably driving the metallic stearate market. However, factors such as Volatility in raw material prices may impede market growth. The market is segmented by application (plastics, rubber, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and others), Formulation (Powder, Granules, Others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the metallic stearate market including Baerlocher GmbH, Corporacion Sierra Madre SA de CV, Dainichi Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Dover Chemical Corp., eChem Ltd., FACI Corporate S.p.A., Ferro Corp., Himstab LLC, Hummel Croton Inc., James M. Brown Ltd., Mallinckrodt Plc, Marathwada Chemicals, Nimbasia Stabilizers, Peter Greven GmbH and Co. KG., PMC Group Inc., Sun Ace Kakoh Pte Ltd., Univar Solutions Inc., and Valtris Specialty Chemicals. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE Sample Report.

PMC-group- The company offers metallic stearate solutions such as 132 Powder, 22 Powder, 22 Veg Powder, and EA FG Powder.

Metallic Stearate Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

The plastics segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Metallic stearates, which make them an excellent additive in various plastic production processes, have properties such as lubrication, stabilization, and anti-blocking. In addition, a lubricant, which contributes to reducing friction in the plastic particles and processing equipment while they are being molded, is one of its key applications. Zinc stearate, for example, is a lubricant that helps to maintain the flow, and this has resulted in a faster production speed of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) plastisol. In addition, the anti-clogging properties of metal stearates also make them useful in preventing plastic films or sheets from sticking together during storage. This is essential in packaging so that the product is not damaged during unpacking or film separation. Metal stearates also act as stabilizers and prevent oxidative degradation of polymers due to exposure to heat, light, or oxygen. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Geography

APAC is estimated to contribute 45% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Metallic Stearate Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist metallic stearate market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the metallic stearate market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the metallic stearate market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of metallic stearate market companies

