Metallica Scholars Initiative Workforce Education Program Now in All 50 States

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- All Within My Hands (AWMH), the non-profit, philanthropic organization created by the members and management of Metallica, is incredibly proud to announce the largest expansion of its Metallica Scholars Initiative (MSI) and its largest grant to date. With the launch of year six, 18 new colleges join the roster of existing MSI community colleges, with each new college receiving $75,000 to enhance the student experience within career and technical education programs. The Metallica Scholars Initiative now has a presence in 60 colleges across all 50 United States and the territory of Guam.

"When we launched the Metallica Scholars Initiative, it really spoke to me. A collective goal of breaking the stigma of trade skills. Trade skills are vital to society, and what's even more important is to support the many folks who are trying to create a career by learning and using these skills. I am so proud - we all are - to see how this program is changing lives by providing much-needed resources to empower students, and it's great that we're able to make our biggest grant yet to support these students and the future workforce. We are reaching even further for year six of the Metallica Scholars Initiative. This year, our program will be in 60 schools in all 50 states! All thanks to your support."

-James 'Papa Het' Hetfield

Launched in 2019 by All Within My Hands in partnership with the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) , MSI began with 10 colleges and primarily manufacturing programs. With steady development by creative and dedicated leadership, MSI offers diverse workforce opportunities for students interested in gaining the skills and training necessary to find meaningful and well-paying careers. Additional curricula will include construction, healthcare, and engineering, contributing to more than 25 fields of study offered within the Initiative. To date, AWMH has invested over $10.5M in the American workforce, reaffirming a commitment to career and technical education at the local level.

"I am happy to congratulate the newest Metallica Scholarship Initiative colleges. The sustained investment in workforce education by the All Within My Hands Foundation has benefitted thousands of community college students," said Walter G. Bumphus, president and CEO of AACC. "This work helps to advance skills education and the nation's workforce pipeline. We are honored to continue this partnership to provide critical resources that eliminate barriers for students to participate in skills education programs that lead to family-sustaining wage careers."

By the end of year six, we estimate that we will have helped more than 8,000 students with a wide range of backgrounds and ages gain skills to assist in finding meaningful jobs and careers. Metallica Scholars are often considered non-traditional students, as many have families they support or are the first in their families to pursue a college education. AWMH and AACC aim to connect students to skill-building opportunities and bridge the talent needs of the American workforce, all while utilizing the community college system, which is the most affordable, flexible, and industry-relevant applied-learning training provider in the country.

"Metallica, through their foundation, is changing how people view and engage with the trades in this country, and it is working," stated Peter Delgrosso, Executive Director of All Within My Hands. "Metallica Scholars are diverse, motivated, and ambitious, and we are here to help them reach their goals. I am so proud and honored to be able to announce entrance into all 50 states as this is a significant milestone for not only our foundation but the incredible community we have helped foster and connect."

We would like to thank our long-time sponsors and partners – Carhartt and Wolverine – our advisory board members, and to the Metallica Family who have supported AWMH and helped to continue growing this Initiative.

Newly Added Metallica Scholar Colleges:

For a complete list of all 60 colleges currently supported by AWMH, visit allwithinmyhands.org/metallica-scholars .

About All Within My Hands

All Within My Hands (AWMH) is a non-profit, philanthropic organization conceived by the members and management of Metallica and dedicated to creating sustainable communities by supporting workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services. 100% of donations go directly to local organizations that the Foundation supports. To date, All Within My Hands' collective efforts have raised over $15M— providing $8.2M in grants to career and technical education programs, over $3.6M to combat food insecurity, and more than $3.5M to disaster relief efforts. To learn more about All Within My Hands, Visit AllWithinMyHands.org and follow us on Instagram , X , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

About AACC

As the voice of the nation's community colleges, the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC), delivers educational and economic opportunity for more than 10 million diverse students in search of the American Dream. Uniquely dedicated to access and success for all students, AACC's member colleges provide an on-ramp to degree attainment, skilled careers, and family-supporting wages. Located in Washington, D.C., AACC advocates for these not-for-profit, public-serving institutions to ensure they have the resources and support they need to deliver on the mission of increasing economic mobility for all. For more information, visit https://www.aacc.nche.edu/ .

