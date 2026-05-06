Metallium Announces Contracts for 50% of Stage-1 Printed Circuit Board Feedstock Target

HOUSTON, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Metallium Limited (ASX: MTM; OTCQX: MT. MCF and MTLMY-ADRs) announced binding contracts that cover half of its 8,000 ton per annum Stage 1 throughput target of printed circuit board (PCB) feedstock for its operations in the U.S.

This builds on the Company's previously announced binding supply agreement with Glencore Ltd. for up to 2,400 tpa of e-scrap and feedstock including additional agreements with other established industry participants as the company continues to ramp up commissioning of its Texas Technology Campus in the Houston area. "We are targeting a contracted base of approximately 70% of Stage 1, which will provide sufficient volume to underpin stable operations, while retaining 30% exposure to spot market procurement," said Michael Walshe, Managing Director and CEO of Metallium. He added that this ratio enables Metallium to continuously benchmark and validate prevailing market pricing; maintain flexibility across feedstock grades and suppliers; and optimize margins through opportunistic purchasing. Additional details are available here https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-03087005-6A1324254&v=undefined.

Walsh said, "We are building a diversified and high-quality supply base beyond our cornerstone agreement with Glencore, while deliberately retaining exposure to the spot market, ensuring we maintain real-time visibility on pricing to optimize commercial outcomes as we scale."

Metallium is progressing the commissioning at its Texas Technology Campus, including multi-reactor FHJ installation and testing, as well as ongoing studies into upstream pre-processing and downstream recovery pathways. "Securing increasing volumes of contracted feedstocks enables the company to maintain predictable reactor utilization, execute extended processing campaigns across multiple PCB streams and generate data to support the planned multi-line scale up," he added.

Global e-waste is rapidly expanding with recycling rates materially lagging growth, increasing a structure supply gap in high-value secondary materials. PCBs sit at the center of this opportunity, offering materially higher grades of gold, silver, palladium and copper than most primary ores. The growth of data centers, AI, telecoms and electrification is driving sustained increases in PCB scrap volumes, yet the US remains reliant on offshore processing, with limited domestic capacity and the extra costs involved in exporting and sub-optimal recovery systems.

Metallium Ltd. (https://www.metalluminc.com) is pioneering a low-carbon, high-efficiency approach to recovering critical and precious metals from mineral concentrates and high-grade waste streams. The company's patented Flash Joule Heating (FJH) technology enables the extraction of high-value materials, including gallium, germanium, antimony, rare earth elements, and gold, from feedstocks such as refinery scrap, e-waste and monazite. The company's secured its first commercial site in Texas via its wholly owned US subsidiary, Flash Metals USA.

SOURCE Metallium Ltd.