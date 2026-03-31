Metallium Announces Off-Take Agreement with Indium Corporation for Critical & Precious Metals Including Gallium and Germanium

HOUSTON, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Metallium Limited (ASX: MTM; OTCQX: MTMCF; OTCQX ADR: MTLMY) announced its wholly owned U.S. subsidiary, Flash Metals USA Inc. has executed a long-term offtake agreement with materials refiner and manufacturer, Indium Corporation, covering the supply of gallium (Ga), germanium (Ge), and other critical metals recovered using Metallium's Flash Joule Heating technology.

Under the executed agreement Flash Metals USA will supply, and Indium Corporation will purchase, specified recovered metals generated from Metallium's U.S. recycling operations including gallium, germanium, copper, tin, gold and indium. The off-take agreement has an initial term of 10 years with automatic five-year renewal periods unless non-renewed in accordance with agreed notice provisions.

Additional information can be found here: https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-03073940-6A1318616&v=undefined.

Michael Walshe, managing director and CEO of Metallium said, "This agreement with Indium Corporation is an important step in commercializing out U.S. recycling platform. Critical metals, and specifically their midstream processing and refining, remain highly concentrated in a limited number of jurisdictions, not all of which are aligned with Western supply chain priorities, underscoring the need for domestic capability." He added that establishing a long-term offtake with Indium "strengthens our pathway to monetize recovered critical metals as we scale up our operations. Importantly, metals such as gallium and germanium are foundational to advanced semiconductors, defense systems and AI infrastructure."

Metallium Limited (https://www.metalliuminc.com) is pioneering a low-carbon, high-efficiency approach to recovering critical and precious metals from mineral concentrates and high-grade waste streams. The company's patented Flash Joule Heating (FJH) technology enables the extraction of high-value materials, including gallium, germanium, antimony, rare earth elements and gold from feedstocks such as refinery scrap, e-waste and monazite. Aligned with U.S. strategic supply chain objectives, Metallium has recently secured its first commercial site in Texas via its wholly owned subsidiary, Flash Metals USA, Inc.

SOURCE Metallium Limited