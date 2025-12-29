Metallium Announces Start of Texas Technology Campus Commissioning Following Successful First Chlorine Flash

Represents First Integrated Operation of the FJH Chlorination Process at Company's Texas Technology Campus

HOUSTON, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Metallium Limited (ASX: MTM; OTCQX: MTMCF) announced that it has successfully completed its first chlorine flash, marking the formal start of the commissioning of the company's first plant located at Gator Point, in Texas.

"This represents a significant milestone for Metallium," said Michael Walshe, Managing Director and CEO of Metallium. He added that since Metallium acquired the site earlier this year, the campus has undergone a substantial transformation including major civil and concrete works, new building construction, and the installation of complex process and environmental infrastructure. "We had said we intended to formally commission the plan in Q4 of 2025, and we have met this deadline."

The successful and safe completion of the first chlorine flash using the company's proprietary Flash Joule Heating (FJH) technology represents a major step in de-risking the Company's U.S.-based critical-metals recovery platform, with commissioning activities progressing in parallel with ongoing construction work to support future expansion. Additional details are available here: https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-03041967-6A1305478&v=undefined.

The company also highlighted the continued efforts at the facility:

A demonstration line is fully operational to be used on an ongoing basis for feedstock qualification, process optimization, customer and partner testing programs, as well as providing a dedicated R&D and scale-up platform alongside commissioning of the wider facility.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) Permit-by-Rule (PBR), a key environmental permit, was approved on December 5, providing a key regulatory milestone and enabling commissioning and operations to proceed.

Commission activities underway at the broader Texas Technology Campus including: Utilities and electrical systems, feedstock preparation and handling circuits Environmental control and gas-scrubbing systems; process controls and safety systems.

Clear scale-up pathway to Stage 1 operations: Commissioning aligned with Metallium's stage ramp-up strategy toward Stage 1 nameplate capacity of 8,000 TPA of inbound printed circuit board (PCB) e-waste. Stage-1 throughput is targeted by Q3 2026, following progressive commissioning and modular expansion. Texas Technology Campus is designed to support parallel scale-up, customer testing and commercial deployment.

PCB and Specialty Metal Processing Focus: Stage-1 operations focused on recovery of gold, copper, silver and tin from PCB feedstocks. Advanced planning underway for a future gallium/germanium process line, subject to securing feedstock supply.

PCB feedstock supply Advanced negotiations are underway for several long-term PCB feedstock supply agreements, with final documentation at an advanced Stage.



Metallium (https://www.metalliuminc.com) is pioneering a low-carbon, high-efficiency approach to recovering critical and precious metals from mineral concentrates and high-grade waste streams. The company's patented Flash Joule Heating (FJH) technology enables the extraction of high-value materials, including gallium, germanium, antimony, rare earth elements, and gold, from feedstocks such as refinery scrap, e-waste and monazite. This first commercial site in Texas was secured by Metallium's wholly owned subsidiary, Flash Metals USA Inc. and is the company's first step toward near-term production and revenue generation.

For further information:

Beverly Jedynak, [email protected]

For Investors: (312) 943-1123

For Media: (773) 350-5793

SOURCE Metallium, Ltd.