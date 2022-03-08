Metallocene Polyethylene Market to Grow by USD 2.33 Bn | APAC to have Highest Market Growth | Technavio

Mar 08, 2022, 02:30 ET
NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The metallocene polyethylene market will be dominated by APAC during the forecast period. The market is estimated to grow by USD 2.33 billion from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.66% during this period.
Find more highlights related to the market growth and obtain business opportunities. Download a Free Sample Report
Vendor Analysis
Technavio's analysis of the metallocene polyethylene market is based on the detailed insight of key market players, including strategic movements such as R&D collaborations, product launches, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships. In line with this, metallocene polyethylene market 2022-2026 includes detailed insights into the following companies:
- Chevron Corp.
- DL Chemical
- Dow Inc.
- Exxon Mobil Corp.
- Hanwha Corp.
- INEOS Group Holdings SA
- LG Chem Ltd.
- Lotte Corp.
- LyondellBasell Industries NV
- Mitsui Chemicals Inc.
- PetroChina Co. Ltd.
- Petroleo Brasileiro SA
- Petroliam Nasional Berhad
- PTT Global Chemical Public Co. Ltd.
- Ravago
- Repsol SA
- SABIC
- TotalEnergies SE
Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3
Reports Annually!
The metallocene polyethylene market analysis for 2022-2026 also investigates the following:
- Detail analysis for the factors that drive and hamper the growth market during the forecast period
- Analysis of the metallocene polyethylene market in major regions - APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
- Market size estimation analysis for each segment at a regional level
- Analysis of the metallocene polyethylene industry and its segments in the market
- Deep dive into the value/supply chain analysis of the market
Metallocene Polyethylene Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2021-2026)
- Films - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Sheets - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Injection molding - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - size and forecast 2021-2026
The films segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growing popularity of mPE-based packaging films as a substitute for conventional packaging films, such as PVC, LDPE, and PET, will drive the segment growth. The food industry is one of the major consumers of mPE-based packaging films. These films are popularly used for packaging meat, meat products, fruits, and vegetables. mPE-based packaging films are also gaining traction in medical packaging as an alternative to PVC-based films.
Metallocene Polyethylene Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2021-2026)
- APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026
- North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026
APAC will account for 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and India are the key countries for the metallocene polyethylene market in APAC. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The superior properties of mPE, such as high tensile strength, puncture resistance, and tear resistance, will facilitate the metallocene polyethylene market growth in APAC during the forecast period.
To learn more about the contribution of each segment of the market, Download a Free
Sample Report
Related Reports
Fluoropolymer Films Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Metallocene Polyethylene Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.66%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 2.33 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.4
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 43%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, China, India, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Chevron Corp., DL Chemical, Dow Inc., Exxon Mobil Corp., Hanwha Corp., INEOS Group Holdings SA, LG Chem Ltd., Lotte Corp., LyondellBasell Industries NV, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., PetroChina Co. Ltd., Petroleo Brasileiro SA, Petroliam Nasional Berhad, PTT Global Chemical Public Co. Ltd., Ravago, Repsol SA, SABIC, and TotalEnergies SE
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1. Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1
Exhibit 02: Key finding 1
Exhibit 03: Key finding 2
Exhibit 04: Key finding 3
Exhibit 05: Key finding 4
Exhibit 06: Key finding 5
Exhibit 07: Key finding 6
Exhibit 08: Key finding 6
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.1.1 Parent Market
Exhibit 09: Parent market
Exhibit 10: Market characteristics
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 12: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021- 2026
Exhibit 13: Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 14: Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 15: Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 16: Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of the buyer
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of the supplier
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 23: Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5. Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
Exhibit 24: Application- Market share 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 25: Application- Market share 2021-2026 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Application
Exhibit 26: Comparison by Application
Exhibit 27: Comparison by Application
5.3 Films - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 28: Films - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 29: Films - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 30: Films - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 31: Films - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.4 Sheets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 32: Sheets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 33: Sheets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 34: Sheets - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 35: Sheets - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.5 Injection molding - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 36: Injection molding- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 37: Injection molding - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 38: Injection molding- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 39: Injection molding- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 40: Others- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 41: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 42: Others- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 43: Others- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.7 Market opportunity by Application
Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Application
6. Customer landscape
Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria
7.1 Overview
Exhibit 45: Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
Exhibit 46: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 47: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
7.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 48: Geographic comparison
Exhibit 49: Geographic comparison
7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 50: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 51: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 52: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 53: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 54: North America- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 55: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 56: North America- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 57: North America- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 58: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 59: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 60: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 61: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 62: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 63: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 64: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 65: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 66: Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 67: Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 68: Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 69: Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 70: China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 71: China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 72: China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 73: China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 74: US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 75: US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 76: US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 77: US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 78: Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 79: Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 80: Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 81: Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 82: India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 83: India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 84: India- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 85: India- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 86: Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 87: Germany- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 88: Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 89: Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.13 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 90: UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 91: UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 92: UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 93: UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.14 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 94 Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Shift from rigid packaging to flexible plastic packaging
8.1.2 Rising focus on improving the shelf life of products
8.1.3 Superior properties of mPE
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Volatility in raw material prices
8.2.2 Regulatory framework governing the consumption of plastics
8.2.3 Availability of substitutes
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
8.4.1 Emergence of recyclable packaging films
8.4.2 Growing number of patent licensing
8.4.3 Adoption of innovative technologies
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
Exhibit 96: Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 97: Landscape disruption
9.4 Vendor Risk
Exhibit 98: Industry Risk
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 99: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 100: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Chevron Corp.
Exhibit 101: Chevron Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 102: Chevron Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 103: Chevron Corp. - Key news
Exhibit 104: Chevron Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 105: Chevron Corp. - Segment focus
10.4 Dow Inc.
Exhibit 106: Dow Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 107: Dow Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 108: Dow Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 109: Dow Inc. - Segment focus
10.5 Exxon Mobil Corp.
Exhibit 110: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 111: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 112: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Key news
Exhibit 113: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 114: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Segment focus
10.6 INEOS Group Holdings SA
Exhibit 115: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Overview
Exhibit 116: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Business segments
Exhibit 117: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Key offerings
Exhibit 118: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Segment focus
10.7 LyondellBasell Industries NV
Exhibit 119: LyondellBasell Industries NV - Overview
Exhibit 120: LyondellBasell Industries NV - Business segments
Exhibit 121: LyondellBasell Industries NV - Key news
Exhibit 122: LyondellBasell Industries NV - Key offerings
Exhibit 123: LyondellBasell Industries NV - Segment focus
10.8 Petroleo Brasileiro SA
Exhibit 124: Petroleo Brasileiro SA - Overview
Exhibit 125: Petroleo Brasileiro SA - Business segments
Exhibit 126: Petroleo Brasileiro SA - Key offerings
Exhibit 127: Petroleo Brasileiro SA - Segment focus
10.9 Petroliam Nasional Berhad
Exhibit 128: Petroliam Nasional Berhad - Overview
Exhibit 129: Petroliam Nasional Berhad - Business segments
Exhibit 130: Petroliam Nasional Berhad - Key news
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article