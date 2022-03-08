Metallocene Polyethylene Market to Grow by USD 2.33 Bn | APAC to have Highest Market Growth | Technavio

Vendor Analysis

Technavio's analysis of the metallocene polyethylene market is based on the detailed insight of key market players, including strategic movements such as R&D collaborations, product launches, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships. In line with this, metallocene polyethylene market 2022-2026 includes detailed insights into the following companies:

Chevron Corp.

DL Chemical

Dow Inc.

Exxon Mobil Corp.

Hanwha Corp.

INEOS Group Holdings SA

LG Chem Ltd.

Lotte Corp.

LyondellBasell Industries NV

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

PetroChina Co. Ltd.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA

Petroliam Nasional Berhad

PTT Global Chemical Public Co. Ltd.

Ravago

Repsol SA

SABIC

TotalEnergies SE

The metallocene polyethylene market analysis for 2022-2026 also investigates the following:

Detail analysis for the factors that drive and hamper the growth market during the forecast period

Analysis of the metallocene polyethylene market in major regions - APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

in major regions - APAC, , , , and and Market size estimation analysis for each segment at a regional level

Analysis of the metallocene polyethylene industry and its segments in the market

industry and its segments in the market Deep dive into the value/supply chain analysis of the market

Metallocene Polyethylene Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2021-2026)

Films - size and forecast 2021-2026

Sheets - size and forecast 2021-2026

Injection molding - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

The films segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growing popularity of mPE-based packaging films as a substitute for conventional packaging films, such as PVC, LDPE, and PET, will drive the segment growth. The food industry is one of the major consumers of mPE-based packaging films. These films are popularly used for packaging meat, meat products, fruits, and vegetables. mPE-based packaging films are also gaining traction in medical packaging as an alternative to PVC-based films.

Metallocene Polyethylene Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC will account for 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and India are the key countries for the metallocene polyethylene market in APAC. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The superior properties of mPE, such as high tensile strength, puncture resistance, and tear resistance, will facilitate the metallocene polyethylene market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

To learn more about the contribution of each segment of the market,

Sample Report

Metallocene Polyethylene Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.66% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.33 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.4 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Chevron Corp., DL Chemical, Dow Inc., Exxon Mobil Corp., Hanwha Corp., INEOS Group Holdings SA, LG Chem Ltd., Lotte Corp., LyondellBasell Industries NV, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., PetroChina Co. Ltd., Petroleo Brasileiro SA, Petroliam Nasional Berhad, PTT Global Chemical Public Co. Ltd., Ravago, Repsol SA, SABIC, and TotalEnergies SE Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key finding 1

Exhibit 03: Key finding 2

Exhibit 04: Key finding 3

Exhibit 05: Key finding 4

Exhibit 06: Key finding 5

Exhibit 07: Key finding 6

Exhibit 08: Key finding 6

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.1.1 Parent Market

Exhibit 09: Parent market

Exhibit 10: Market characteristics

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021- 2026

Exhibit 13: Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 14: Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 15: Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 16: Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of the buyer

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of the supplier

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5. Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Application- Market share 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 25: Application- Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Comparison by Application

Exhibit 27: Comparison by Application

5.3 Films - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Films - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: Films - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Films - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 31: Films - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Sheets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Sheets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: Sheets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: Sheets - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 35: Sheets - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Injection molding - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Injection molding- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: Injection molding - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: Injection molding- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 39: Injection molding- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Others- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 42: Others- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 43: Others- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

7.1 Overview

Exhibit 45: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 47: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Geographic comparison

Exhibit 49: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: North America- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: North America- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: North America- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: India- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: India- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Germany- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 90: UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94 Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Shift from rigid packaging to flexible plastic packaging

8.1.2 Rising focus on improving the shelf life of products

8.1.3 Superior properties of mPE

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Volatility in raw material prices

8.2.2 Regulatory framework governing the consumption of plastics

8.2.3 Availability of substitutes

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

8.4.1 Emergence of recyclable packaging films

8.4.2 Growing number of patent licensing

8.4.3 Adoption of innovative technologies

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Landscape disruption

9.4 Vendor Risk

Exhibit 98: Industry Risk

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Chevron Corp.

Exhibit 101: Chevron Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 102: Chevron Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 103: Chevron Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 104: Chevron Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 105: Chevron Corp. - Segment focus

10.4 Dow Inc.

Exhibit 106: Dow Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 107: Dow Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 108: Dow Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 109: Dow Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Exxon Mobil Corp.

Exhibit 110: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 111: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 112: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 113: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 114: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 INEOS Group Holdings SA

Exhibit 115: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Overview

Exhibit 116: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Business segments

Exhibit 117: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Key offerings

Exhibit 118: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Segment focus

10.7 LyondellBasell Industries NV

Exhibit 119: LyondellBasell Industries NV - Overview

Exhibit 120: LyondellBasell Industries NV - Business segments

Exhibit 121: LyondellBasell Industries NV - Key news

Exhibit 122: LyondellBasell Industries NV - Key offerings

Exhibit 123: LyondellBasell Industries NV - Segment focus

10.8 Petroleo Brasileiro SA

Exhibit 124: Petroleo Brasileiro SA - Overview

Exhibit 125: Petroleo Brasileiro SA - Business segments

Exhibit 126: Petroleo Brasileiro SA - Key offerings

Exhibit 127: Petroleo Brasileiro SA - Segment focus

10.9 Petroliam Nasional Berhad

Exhibit 128: Petroliam Nasional Berhad - Overview

Exhibit 129: Petroliam Nasional Berhad - Business segments

Exhibit 130: Petroliam Nasional Berhad - Key news

