Metallocene Technologies and Global Markets

LONDON, May 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Report Scope:

This report covers global markets for the metallocene-catalyzed versions of the following resins/elastomers: LLDPE, HDPE, VLDPE, polypropylene, and EPDM, along with the more recently introduced variants known as polyolefin plastomers (POPs) and polyolefin elastomers (POEs). Important competitive non-metallocene-based resins will also be covered.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5402940



Major global producers are covered in terms of key trade-named products. Applications of metallocene resins/elastomers will be covered, including films used in non-food packaging, non-packaging films, consumer/industrial packaging, flexible food packaging, rigid food packaging, shrink/stretch films, wire/cable, hose/tubing, polymer modification, medical products and automotive products.



Metallocene resin/elastomer producers, including specific trade named products, will be covered along with up-to-date information on joint ventures, licensing arrangements, new technologies, and patents.



Report Includes:

- 30 data tables and 11 additional tables

- A detailed overview and industry analysis of the global market for metallocene-catalyzed resins and elastomers

- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

- Characterization and quantification of metallocene materials and segmentation of the market by type, application, end-user industries etc.

- Elaboration on the influence of government regulations, current technology, and the economic factors that are and will shape the marketplace

- Identification of end-use markets and materials that would be replaced by metallocene polymers

- Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the market, including Borealis AG, Dow Chemical Corp., ExxonMobil Chemical Company, Japan Polychem Corp., and Total Petrochemicals



Summary

The advent of metallocene-LLDPE coupled with polyolefin plastomers (POPs) and polyolefin elastomers (POEs) and, more recently, polypropylene and EPDM variants, among others, has transformed these materials into a significant market. Although significant commercial volumes of metallocene materials have been attained and compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) are expected to average about REDACTED, market penetrations are relatively low because of the sheer size of traditional polyethylene andpolypropylene resin and elastomer markets.



Report Scope:

This report covers global markets for the metallocene-catalyzed versions of the following resins/elastomers: LLDPE, HDPE, VLDPE, polypropylene, and EPDM, along with the more recently introduced variants known as polyolefin plastomers (POPs) and polyolefin elastomers (POEs). Important competitive non-metallocene-based resins will also be covered.



Major global producers are covered in terms of key trade-named products. Applications of metallocene resins/elastomers will be covered, including films used in non-food packaging, non-packaging films, consumer/industrial packaging, flexible food packaging, rigid food packaging, shrink/stretch films, wire/cable, hose/tubing, polymer modification, medical products and automotive products.



Metallocene resin/elastomer producers, including specific trade named products, will be covered along with up-to-date information on joint ventures, licensing arrangements, new technologies, and patents.



Report Includes:

- 30 data tables and 11 additional tables

- A detailed overview and industry analysis of the global market for metallocene-catalyzed resins and elastomers

- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

- Characterization and quantification of metallocene materials and segmentation of the market by type, application, end-user industries etc.

- Elaboration on the influence of government regulations, current technology, and the economic factors that are and will shape the marketplace

- Identification of end-use markets and materials that would be replaced by metallocene polymers

- Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the market, including Borealis AG, Dow Chemical Corp., ExxonMobil Chemical Company, Japan Polychem Corp., and Total Petrochemicals



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5402940



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metallocene-technologies-and-global-markets-300655409.html