Metallurgical Coal Market Size to Grow by USD 14 Billion | Increasing Demand for Steel to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The increasing demand for steel is a major factor driving the global metallurgical coal market share growth. Metallurgical coal is one of the key elements required for the production of steel. Steel is generally produced through two methods, namely the BF-BOF and EAF methods. Metallurgical coal is required in both these production methods. In addition, the high economic growth rates of these countries have also spurred the demand for steel in these countries. Favorable global economic momentum will increase the demand for steel, which will stimulate the consumption of metallurgical coal, thus driving the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Market Challenge: The volatility in prices of metallurgical coal will be a major challenge for the global metallurgical coal market share growth during the forecast period. The cost of metallurgical coal is significantly higher than that of thermal coal, which is experiencing a slow demand due to the phasing out of coal-fired power plants across the globe owing to its criticality in these industries and the low availability of substitutes.

Revenue-generating Segment Highlights

The global metallurgical coal market report is segmented by Application (steelmaking and non-steelmaking) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

The steelmaking application segment held the largest metallurgical coal market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest share throughout the forecast period. The growth of the steelmaking segment was led by the rising global demand for steel in 2019, especially in emerging economies such as China and India . These countries are among the largest producers of steel, and thus the demand for metallurgical coal in these countries is also high.

and . These countries are among the largest producers of steel, and thus the demand for metallurgical coal in these countries is also high. APAC will be the leading region with 45% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China , Indonesia , and India are the key markets for global metallurgical coal market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in all other regions. The significant increase in the adoption of cloud coal manufacturers by enterprises across industries in countries will propel the global metallurgical coal market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Anglo American Plc



Arch Coal Inc.



Bharat Coking Coal Ltd.



BHP Group plc



China Coal Energy Co. Ltd.



China Shenhua Energy Co. Ltd.



Coronado Global Resources Inc.



Glencore Plc



Teck Resources Ltd.



Vale SA

Global Metallurgical Coal Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 2.23% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 14 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.67 Regional analysis Asia, Australia, Europe, Africa, North America, and South Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, Australia, Russian Federation, Indonesia, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Anglo American Plc, Arch Coal Inc., Bharat Coking Coal Ltd., BHP Group plc, China Coal Energy Co. Ltd., China Shenhua Energy Co. Ltd., Coronado Global Resources Inc., Glencore Plc, Teck Resources Ltd., and Vale SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Coal and consumable fuels

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Steelmaking - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Steelmaking - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: Steelmaking - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Non-steelmaking - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Non-steelmaking - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: Non-steelmaking - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 32: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Anglo American Plc

Exhibit 43: Anglo American Plc - Overview



Exhibit 44: Anglo American Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 45: Anglo American Plc - Key news



Exhibit 46: Anglo American Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 47: Anglo American Plc - Segment focus

10.4 Arch Coal Inc.

Exhibit 48: Arch Coal Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 49: Arch Coal Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 50: Arch Coal Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 51: Arch Coal Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 52: Arch Coal Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Bharat Coking Coal Ltd.

Exhibit 53: Bharat Coking Coal Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 54: Bharat Coking Coal Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 55: Bharat Coking Coal Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 BHP Group plc

Exhibit 56: BHP Group plc - Overview



Exhibit 57: BHP Group plc - Business segments



Exhibit 58: BHP Group plc - Key news



Exhibit 59: BHP Group plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 60: BHP Group plc - Segment focus

10.7 China Coal Energy Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 61: China Coal Energy Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 62: China Coal Energy Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 63: China Coal Energy Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 64: China Coal Energy Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 China Shenhua Energy Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 65: China Shenhua Energy Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 66: China Shenhua Energy Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 67: China Shenhua Energy Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 68: China Shenhua Energy Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Coronado Global Resources Inc.

Exhibit 69: Coronado Global Resources Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 70: Coronado Global Resources Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 71: Coronado Global Resources Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Glencore Plc

Exhibit 72: Glencore Plc - Overview



Exhibit 73: Glencore Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 74: Glencore Plc - Key news



Exhibit 75: Glencore Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 76: Glencore Plc - Segment focus

10.11 Teck Resources Ltd.

Exhibit 77: Teck Resources Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 78: Teck Resources Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 79: Teck Resources Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 80: Teck Resources Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: Teck Resources Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Vale SA

Exhibit 82: Vale SA - Overview



Exhibit 83: Vale SA - Business segments



Exhibit 84: Vale SA - Key news



Exhibit 85: Vale SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 86: Vale SA - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 87: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 88: Research Methodology



Exhibit 89: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 90: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 91: List of abbreviations

