Metallus Announces Third-Quarter 2025 Results

Net sales of $305.9 million with net income of $8.1 million and adjusted EBITDA (1) of $29.0 million

Operating cash flow of $22.0 million with ending cash and cash equivalents of $191.5 million

Invested $28.4 million in capital expenditures and deployed $3.0 million to repurchase common shares

Total liquidity(2) of $436.9 million as of September 30, 2025

CANTON, Ohio, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Metallus (NYSE: MTUS), a leader in high-quality specialty metals, manufactured components and supply chain solutions, today reported third-quarter 2025 net sales of $305.9 million and net income of $8.1 million, or $0.19 per diluted share. On an adjusted basis(1), the third-quarter 2025 net income was $12.0 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, and adjusted EBITDA was $29.0 million.

This compares with the sequential second-quarter 2025 net sales of $304.6 million and net income of $3.7 million, or $0.09 per diluted share. On an adjusted basis(1), the second-quarter 2025 net income was $8.4 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, and adjusted EBITDA was $26.5 million.

In the same quarter last year, net sales were $227.2 million with a net loss of $5.9 million, or a loss of $0.13 per diluted share. On an adjusted basis(1), the third-quarter 2024 net loss was $4.4 million, or a loss of $0.09 per diluted share, and adjusted EBITDA was $6.1 million.

"We delivered another quarter of solid results, benefiting from steady demand, improving operational performance and favorable product mix, led by continued strength in aerospace and defense shipments," said Mike Williams, chief executive officer. "Safety and operational excellence remain top priorities, and we're seeing those efforts pay off internally and externally. Recently we were honored with the Safety Culture Improvement Award from the Metals Service Center Institute in recognition of our collaborative approach to workplace safety. Additionally, we recently completed a majority of our planned annual shutdown maintenance which is critical to ensuring a strong start to 2026."

"As we approach year-end and begin planning for 2026, we remain on schedule with the installation of new assets that will enhance our operational capabilities and continue to work collaboratively with our customers to deliver both established and new solutions - underscoring the increasing demand for our domestic specialty steel. Our focus on the growing aerospace and defense market continues to provide opportunities as we recently secured new 2026 programs with key customers. We remain committed to safely delivering sustained profitability and cash flow across all market environments," stated Williams.

THIRD-QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL SUMMARY

Net sales of $305.9 million increased from $304.6 million in the second quarter of 2025, representing the fourth consecutive sequential quarter of sales growth. The increase in net sales was primarily driven by favorable price/mix due to higher aerospace and defense shipments, partially offset by lower shipments in the energy and industrial markets. Compared with the prior-year third quarter, net sales increased by 35 percent primarily due to higher shipments across all end-markets. In addition, sales benefited from an increase in the raw material surcharge revenue per ton as a result of higher scrap prices.

of $305.9 million increased from $304.6 million in the second quarter of 2025, representing the fourth consecutive sequential quarter of sales growth. The increase in net sales was primarily driven by favorable price/mix due to higher aerospace and defense shipments, partially offset by lower shipments in the energy and industrial markets. Compared with the prior-year third quarter, net sales increased by 35 percent primarily due to higher shipments across all end-markets. In addition, sales benefited from an increase in the raw material surcharge revenue per ton as a result of higher scrap prices. Ship tons of 163,100 decreased 4,600 tons sequentially, or 3 percent, primarily driven by lower energy and industrial shipments. Compared with the prior-year third quarter, shipments increased 36 percent driven by higher shipments across all end-markets.

of 163,100 decreased 4,600 tons sequentially, or 3 percent, primarily driven by lower energy and industrial shipments. Compared with the prior-year third quarter, shipments increased 36 percent driven by higher shipments across all end-markets. Manufacturing costs continued to benefit from increased fixed cost leverage on higher production volume. Melt utilization improved to 72 percent in the third quarter from 71 percent in the second quarter and 60 percent in the same quarter last year.

costs continued to benefit from increased fixed cost leverage on higher production volume. Melt utilization improved to 72 percent in the third quarter from 71 percent in the second quarter and 60 percent in the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA (1) for the third quarter of 2025 represents the fourth consecutive sequential quarterly improvement in both total dollars and margin.

CASH, LIQUIDITY AND REPURCHASE ACTIVITY

As of September 30, 2025, the company's cash and cash equivalents balance was $191.5 million. In the third quarter, operating cash flow was $22.0 million, primarily driven by profitability. Capital expenditures totaled $28.4 million in the third quarter including $22.0 million for projects funded by the U.S. government. Total liquidity(2) remains strong with $436.9 million as of September 30, 2025.

The company repurchased approximately 178,000 common shares in the open market during the third quarter at an aggregate cost of $3.0 million. As of September 30, 2025, the company had $90.9 million remaining under its authorized share repurchase program.

During the third quarter, the company received $10.0 million from the U.S. Army as part of the previously announced $99.75 million capacity expansion funding agreement in support of the U.S. Army's mission of ramping up munitions production. Through the end of September, the company has received $81.5 million of government funding. Additional payments are anticipated, contingent upon the achievement of mutually agreed upon milestones through early 2026.

OUTLOOK

Given the elements outlined in the outlook below and consistent with our normal seasonality, the company expects fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA to be lower than the third quarter.

Commercial:

Fourth-quarter shipments are expected to be lower than the third quarter, primarily due to normal year-end seasonality and customers' potential global supply chain challenges.

Lead times for bar products currently extend to January and tube product lead times currently extend to February.

Base price per ton is anticipated to increase slightly as we realize the previously announced spot bar and tube increases of 5% that take effect through the fourth quarter.

Product mix is expected to be less favorable than the third quarter due to the mix of sales within the industrial and aerospace and defense markets.

Operations:

Annual shutdown maintenance is planned for the fourth quarter and includes approximately $11 million in shutdown costs, a sequential increase of approximately $8 million from the third quarter.

Annual melt shop shutdown maintenance will result in a sequential decrease in melt utilization from 72% in the third quarter while also resulting in a decrease in fixed cost leverage of approximately $3 million.

Depending on the status and timing of a new labor agreement, the company may incur additional labor and benefit costs in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter.

Other matters:

Planned capital expenditures are approximately $120 million for the full year of 2025, slightly lower than the previous guidance primarily due to timing of cash payments. Capital expenditures include approximately $90 million funded by the U.S. government, consistent with the previous guidance. In October, the company received $4.1 million of government funding.

In October, the company made a required pension contribution of $3.5 million. No additional payments are expected for the remainder of 2025.

Metallus and United Steelworkers ("USW") reached a tentative agreement on October 3, 2025, on a new four-year labor agreement. On October 30, 2025, the USW membership voted against ratification of the tentative agreement. The parties agreed to extend the labor contract through January 29, 2026, and will continue negotiations.

We have recently been awarded several new 2026 defense programs from strategic customers for critical new solutions, which support our $250 million targeted annual run rate of aerospace and defense total sales by mid-2026.

We have executed a long-term supply agreement for vacuum arc remelt (VAR) steel, reinforcing our strategic position and ensuring a stable, high-quality material source to support continued sales growth in our aerospace and defense end-market.

(1) Please see discussion of non-GAAP financial measures in this news release. (2) The company defines total liquidity as available borrowing capacity plus cash and cash equivalents.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



























Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,

(in millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)

2025



2024



2025



2024

Net sales

$ 305.9



$ 227.2



$ 891.0



$ 843.5

Cost of products sold



270.9





215.1





801.9





756.7

Gross Profit



35.0





12.1





89.1





86.8

Selling, general & administrative expenses (SG&A)



24.5





22.5





71.7





67.3

Restructuring charges



2.7





—





2.7





—

Loss (gain) on sale or disposal of assets, net



0.2





0.1





(1.3)





0.4

Loss on extinguishment of debt



—





—





3.6





—

Other (income) expense, net



(1.9)





(1.0)





(5.8)





(2.3)

Interest (income) expense, net



(1.4)





(2.4)





(4.2)





(7.6)

Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes



10.9





(7.1)





22.4





29.0

Provision (benefit) for income taxes



2.8





(1.2)





9.3





6.3

Net Income (Loss)

$ 8.1



$ (5.9)



$ 13.1



$ 22.7



























Net Income (Loss) per Common Share:























Basic earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.19



$ (0.13)



$ 0.31



$ 0.52

Diluted earnings (loss) per share(1, 2)

$ 0.19



$ (0.13)



$ 0.30



$ 0.49





















































Weighted average shares outstanding - basic



41.8





43.1





42.0





43.4

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted(1, 2)



43.0





43.1





43.3





46.2





(1) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, common share equivalents for shares issuable for equity-based awards (1.2 million shares and 0.9 million shares, respectively) were included in the computation of diluted earnings (loss) per share, as they were considered dilutive. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, common share equivalents for shares issuable upon the conversion of outstanding convertible notes (0.4 million shares) were included in the computation of diluted earnings (loss) per share, as they were considered dilutive. For the convertible notes, the company utilizes the if-converted method to calculate diluted earnings (loss) per share. Based on the timing of the convertible note settlement during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, there were no adjustments to net income for the add back of convertible notes interest expense (including amortization of convertible notes issuance costs).

(2) Common share equivalents for shares issuable upon the conversion of outstanding convertible notes and common share equivalents for shares issuable for equity-based awards were excluded from the computation of diluted earnings (loss) per share for the three months ended September 30, 2024, because the effect of their inclusion would have been anti-dilutive. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, common share equivalents for shares issuable upon the conversion of outstanding convertible notes (1.7 million shares) and common share equivalents for shares issuable for equity-based awards (1.1 million shares) were included in the computation of diluted earnings (loss) per share, as they were considered dilutive. For the convertible notes, the company utilizes the if-converted method to calculate diluted earnings (loss) per share. As such, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, net income was adjusted to add back $0.6 million of convertible notes interest expense (including amortization of convertible notes issuance costs).

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS











(Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)

September 30,

2025



December 31,

2024

ASSETS











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 191.5



$ 240.7

Accounts receivable, net of allowances



129.3





90.8

Inventories, net



237.5





219.8

Deferred charges and prepaid expenses



19.9





29.9

Other current assets



1.4





6.1

Total Current Assets



579.6





587.3















Property, plant and equipment, net



543.1





507.3

Operating lease right-of-use assets



15.7





11.7

Pension assets



7.6





5.5

Intangible assets, net



3.1





3.4

Other non-current assets



1.3





1.5

Total Assets

$ 1,150.4



$ 1,116.7















LIABILITIES











Accounts payable

$ 155.2



$ 119.2

Salaries, wages and benefits



27.6





16.8

Accrued pension and postretirement costs



14.9





66.5

Current operating lease liabilities



5.1





4.8

Current convertible notes, net



—





5.4

Government funding liabilities



83.1





53.5

Other current liabilities



19.5





15.3

Total Current Liabilities



305.4





281.5















Credit agreement



—





—

Non-current operating lease liabilities



10.6





6.9

Accrued pension and postretirement costs



109.4





110.2

Deferred income taxes



15.1





14.3

Other non-current liabilities



12.2





13.3

Total Liabilities



452.7





426.2

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Additional paid-in capital



846.5





843.9

Retained deficit



(39.3)





(52.4)

Treasury shares



(114.9)





(108.7)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



5.4





7.7

Total Shareholders' Equity



697.7





690.5

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 1,150.4



$ 1,116.7



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS























(Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024

CASH PROVIDED (USED)























Operating Activities























Net income (loss)

$ 8.1



$ (5.9)



$ 13.1



$ 22.7

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided (used) by

operating activities:























Depreciation and amortization



14.3





13.6





42.1





40.4

Amortization of deferred financing fees



0.1





0.2





0.3





0.4

Loss on extinguishment of debt



—





—





3.6





—

Loss (gain) on sale or disposal of assets, net



0.2





0.1





(1.3)





0.4

Deferred income taxes



0.8





—





0.8





—

Stock-based compensation expense



3.8





3.5





10.9





10.5

Pension and postretirement expense (benefit), net



0.8





1.0





2.6





5.1

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:























Accounts receivable, net



0.4





1.6





(38.1)





7.5

Inventories, net



(14.1)





(14.5)





(17.3)





9.2

Accounts payable



5.3





(2.2)





31.2





(16.4)

Other accrued expenses



7.3





1.6





15.5





(19.9)

Deferred charges and prepaid expenses



(5.0)





(2.9)





10.0





(7.5)

Pension and postretirement contributions and payments



(0.5)





(3.4)





(60.1)





(38.0)

Other, net



0.5





(8.0)





4.6





12.0

Net Cash Provided (Used) by Operating Activities



22.0





(15.3)





17.9





26.4

Investing Activities























Capital expenditures



(28.4)





(17.6)





(73.7)





(49.1)

Proceeds from government funding



10.0





35.5





28.0





45.5

Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment



—





—





1.7





—

Net Cash Provided (Used) by Investing Activities



(18.4)





17.9





(44.0)





(3.6)

Financing Activities























Purchase of treasury shares



(3.0)





(20.1)





(11.9)





(34.1)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options



—





0.1





—





1.4

Shares surrendered for employee taxes on stock compensation



—





(0.1)





(2.6)





(15.5)

Repayments on convertible notes



—





—





(9.1)





—

Net Cash Provided (Used) by Financing Activities



(3.0)





(20.1)





(23.6)





(48.2)

Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash



0.6





(17.5)





(49.7)





(25.4)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period



191.6





273.4





241.9





281.3

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Period

$ 192.2



$ 255.9



$ 192.2



$ 255.9



























The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash reported within the Consolidated Balance

Sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts shown in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows:



























Cash and cash equivalents

$ 191.5



$ 254.6



$ 191.5



$ 254.6

Restricted cash reported in other current assets



0.7





1.3





0.7





1.3

Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash shown in the Consolidated

Statements of Cash Flows

$ 192.2



$ 255.9



$ 192.2



$ 255.9



Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow(2) to GAAP Net Cash Provided (Used) by Operating Activities:

This reconciliation is provided as additional relevant information about the company's financial position. Free cash flow is an important financial measure used in the management of the business. Management believes that free cash flow is useful to investors because it is a meaningful indicator of cash generated from operating activities available for the execution of its business strategy.





Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,

(Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)

2025



2024



2025



2024

Net Cash Provided (Used) by Operating Activities

$ 22.0



$ (15.3)



$ 17.9



$ 26.4

Less: Capital expenditures(1)



(6.4)





(11.8)





(22.5)





(43.3)

Free Cash Flow(2)

$ 15.6



$ (27.1)



$ (4.6)



$ (16.9)





(1) On February 27, 2024, the company entered into an agreement for up to $99.75 million in funding from the United States Army. In the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, funding proceeds of $10.0 million and $28.0 million, respectively, were received and the related capital spending for the project of $22.0 million and $51.2 million is excluded. In the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, funding proceeds of $35.5 million and $45.5 million, respectively, were received and the related capital spending for the project of $5.8 million for each period is excluded.

(2) Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided (used) by operating activities less capital expenditures.

Reconciliation of adjusted net income (loss)(2) to GAAP net income (loss) and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share(2) to GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share for the three months ended September 30, 2025, September 30, 2024, and June 30, 2025:

Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share are financial measures not required by or presented in accordance with GAAP. These Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, the financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, and a reconciliation of these financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is presented. Management believes this data provides investors with additional useful information on the underlying operations and trends of the business and enables period-to-period comparability of the company's financial performance.





Three months ended

September 30, 2025



Three months ended

September 30, 2024



Three months ended

June 30, 2025

(Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)

Net

income

(loss)



Diluted

earnings

(loss) per

share(1)



Net

income

(loss)



Diluted

earnings

(loss) per

share(10)



Net

income

(loss)



Diluted

earnings

(loss) per

share(11)

As reported

$ 8.1



$ 0.19



$ (5.9)



$ (0.13)



$ 3.7



$ 0.09

Adjustments:(2)



































Restructuring charges(3)



2.7





0.06





—





—





—





—

Loss (gain) on sale or disposal of assets,

net



0.2





—





0.1





—





—





—

Loss on extinguishment of debt



—





—





—





—





3.6





0.08

Sales and use tax refund



(0.3)





(0.01)





—





—





—





—

Business transformation costs(4)



—





—





0.9





0.02





—





—

IT transformation costs(5)



1.0





0.03





0.9





0.03





1.0





0.02

Manufacturing optimization costs(6)



1.3





0.03





—





—





0.2





0.01

Rebranding costs(7)



—





—





0.1





—





—





—

Amortization of cloud-computing costs(8)



0.3





0.01





—





—





0.3





0.01

Tax effect on above adjustments(9)



(1.3)





(0.03)





(0.5)





(0.01)





(0.4)





(0.01)

As adjusted

$ 12.0



$ 0.28



$ (4.4)



$ (0.09)



$ 8.4



$ 0.20





(1) For the three months ended September 30, 2025, common share equivalents for shares issuable for equity-based awards (1.2 million shares) were included in the computation of as reported and as adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share, as they were considered dilutive. The total diluted weighted average shares outstanding for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was 43.0 million shares.

(2) Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share are defined as net income (loss) and diluted earnings (loss) per share, respectively, excluding, as applicable, adjustments listed in the foregoing table.

(3) During the third quarter of 2025, the company offered an exit incentive program to certain employees at the company's corporate headquarters and manufacturing facilities to support succession planning and continue execution of the company's sustainable profitable growth strategy.

(4) Business transformation costs consist of professional service fees associated with the evaluation of certain strategic opportunities, with a focus on targeted growth to diversify the company's end market and product portfolio through acquisitions.

(5) The company is undergoing a multi-year IT transformation initiative intended to streamline and modernize legacy IT systems while also reducing operating costs, increasing information security and positioning us to take advantage of market opportunities. IT transformation costs were primarily related to professional service fees not eligible for capitalization and are primarily related to project planning and third-party implementation services.

(6) Manufacturing optimization costs consist of third-party professional fees related to process optimization efforts and improving manufacturing efficiency within targeted facilities.

(7) Rebranding costs consist primarily of professional service fees associated with the company's name change to Metallus Inc., announced during the first quarter of 2024.

(8) Amortization of cloud computing software costs consists of expense recognized in Selling, General, and Administrative expense resulting from amortization of capitalized implementation costs for cloud computing IT systems. This expense is not included in depreciation and amortization.

(9) Tax effect on above adjustments includes the tax impact related to the adjustments shown above.

(10) Common share equivalents for shares issuable upon the conversion of outstanding convertible notes and common share equivalents for shares issuable for equity-based awards were excluded from the computation of diluted earnings (loss) per share for the three months ended September 30, 2024, because the effect of their inclusion would have been anti-dilutive.

(11) For the three months ended June 30, 2025 convertible notes (0.6 million shares) and common share equivalents for shares issuable for equity-based awards (0.7 million shares) were included in the computation of as reported and as adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share, as they were considered dilutive. The total diluted weighted average shares outstanding for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was 43.3 million shares. For the convertible notes, the company utilizes the if-converted method to calculate diluted earnings (loss) per share. Based on the timing of the convertible note settlement during the three months ended June 30, 2025, there were no adjustments to net income for the add back of convertible notes interest expense (including amortization of convertible notes issuance costs).

Reconciliation of adjusted net income (loss)(2) to GAAP net income (loss) and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share(2) to GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024:

Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share are financial measures not required by or presented in accordance with GAAP. These Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, the financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, and a reconciliation of these financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is presented. Management believes this data provides investors with additional useful information on the underlying operations and trends of the business and enables period-to-period comparability of the company's financial performance.





Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025



Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024

(Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)

Net

income

(loss)



Diluted

earnings

(loss) per

share(1)



Net

income

(loss)



Diluted

earnings

(loss) per

share(11)

As reported

$ 13.1



$ 0.30



$ 22.7



$ 0.49

Adjustments:(2)























Restructuring charges(3)



2.7





0.06





—





—

Loss (gain) on sale or disposal of assets, net



(1.3)





(0.03)





0.4





—

Loss on extinguishment of debt



3.6





0.08





—





—

Loss (gain) from remeasurement of benefit plans, net



—





—





1.8





0.04

Sales and use tax refund



(1.1)





(0.03)





—





—

Business transformation costs(4)



—





—





1.5





0.03

IT transformation costs(5)



2.9





0.08





3.4





0.09

Manufacturing optimization costs(6)



1.5





0.03





—





—

Rebranding costs(7)



0.1





—





0.5





—

Amortization of cloud-computing costs(8)



0.9





0.02





—





—

Salaried pension plan surplus asset distribution(9)



3.6





0.08





—





—

Tax effect on above adjustments(10)



(2.4)





(0.04)





(1.9)





(0.03)

As adjusted

$ 23.6



$ 0.55



$ 28.4



$ 0.62





(1) For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, common share equivalents for shares issuable upon the conversion of outstanding convertible notes (0.4 million shares) and common share equivalents for shares issuable for equity-based awards (0.9 million shares) were included in the computation of diluted earnings (loss) per share, as they were considered dilutive. For the convertible notes, the company utilizes the if-converted method to calculate diluted earnings (loss) per share. Based on the timing of the convertible note settlement during the nine months ended September 30, 2025, there were no adjustments to net income for the add back of convertible notes interest expense (including amortization of convertible notes issuance costs).

(2) Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share are defined as net income (loss) and diluted earnings (loss) per share, respectively, excluding, as applicable, adjustments listed in the foregoing table.

(3) During the third quarter of 2025, the company offered an exit incentive program to certain employees at the company's corporate headquarters and manufacturing facilities to support succession planning and continue execution of the company's sustainable profitable growth strategy.

(4) Business transformation costs consist of professional service fees associated with the evaluation of certain strategic opportunities, with a focus on targeted growth to diversify the company's end market and product portfolio through acquisitions.

(5) The company is undergoing a multi-year IT transformation initiative intended to streamline and modernize legacy IT systems while also reducing operating costs, increasing information security and positioning us to take advantage of market opportunities. IT transformation costs were primarily related to professional service fees not eligible for capitalization and are primarily related to project planning and third-party implementation services.

(6) Manufacturing optimization costs consist of third-party professional fees related to process optimization efforts and improving manufacturing efficiency within targeted facilities.

(7) Rebranding costs consist primarily of professional service fees associated with the company's name change to Metallus Inc., announced during the first quarter of 2024.

(8) Amortization of cloud computing software costs consists of expense recognized in Selling, General, and Administrative expense resulting from amortization of capitalized implementation costs for cloud computing IT systems. This expense is not included in depreciation and amortization.

(9) Following the completion of the salaried pension plan annuitization in May 2024, there were surplus assets which were used to make a one-time 401(k) contribution to eligible employees. As a result, the company recognized a loss of $3.6 million when the remaining assets were distributed.

(10) Tax effect on above adjustments includes the tax impact related to the adjustments shown above.

(11) For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, common share equivalents for shares issuable upon the conversion of outstanding convertible notes (1.7 million shares) and common share equivalents for shares issuable for equity-based awards (1.1 million shares) were included in the computation of diluted earnings (loss) per share, as they were considered dilutive. For the convertible notes, the company utilizes the if-converted method to calculate diluted earnings (loss) per share. As such, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, net income was adjusted to add back $0.6 million of convertible notes interest expense (including amortization of convertible notes issuance costs).

Reconciliation of Earnings (Loss) Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA)(3) and Adjusted EBITDA(10) to GAAP Net Income (Loss):

This reconciliation is provided as additional relevant information about the company's performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are important financial measures used in the management of the business, including decisions concerning the allocation of resources and assessment of performance. Management believes that reporting EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors as these measures are representative of the company's performance. Management also believes that it is appropriate to compare GAAP net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.





Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,



Three Months Ended

June 30,

(Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)

2025



2024



2025



2024



2025

Net income (loss)

$ 8.1



$ (5.9)



$ 13.1



$ 22.7



$ 3.7

Net Income Margin (1)



2.6 %

(2.6) %





1.5 %



2.7 %



1.2 %































Provision (benefit) for income taxes



2.8





(1.2)





9.3





6.3





4.9

Interest (income) expense, net



(1.4)





(2.4)





(4.2)





(7.6)





(1.3)

































Depreciation and amortization



14.3





13.6





42.1





40.4





14.1

Amortization of cloud-computing costs

(2)



0.3





—





0.9





—





0.3

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes,

Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA)

(3)

$ 24.1



$ 4.1



$ 61.2



$ 61.8



$ 21.7

EBITDA Margin (3)



7.9 %



1.8 %



6.9 %



7.3 %



7.1 % Adjustments:





























Restructuring charges (4)



2.7





—





2.7





—





—

(Gain) loss from remeasurement of benefit

plans



—





—





—





1.8





—

Loss on extinguishment of debt



—





—





3.6





—





3.6

Sales and use tax refund



(0.3)





—





(1.1)





—





—

Business transformation costs (5)



—





0.9





—





1.5





—

IT transformation costs (6)



1.0





0.9





2.9





3.4





1.0

Manufacturing optimization costs (7)



1.3





—





1.5





—





0.2

Rebranding costs (8)



—





0.1





0.1





0.5





—

Salaried pension plan surplus asset

distribution (9)



—





—





3.6





—





—

(Gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets,

net



0.2





0.1





(1.3)





0.4





—

Adjusted EBITDA (10)

$ 29.0



$ 6.1



$ 73.2



$ 69.4



$ 26.5

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (10)



9.5 %



2.7 %



8.2 %



8.2 %



8.7 %



(1) Net Income Margin is defined as net income (loss) as a percentage of net sales.

(2) Amortization of cloud computing software costs consists of expense recognized in Selling, General, and Administrative expense resulting from amortization of capitalized implementation costs for cloud computing IT systems. This expense is not included in depreciation and amortization.

(3) EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before interest (income) expense, net, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, including cloud-computing costs. EBITDA Margin is EBITDA as a percentage of net sales.

(4) During the third quarter of 2025, the company offered an exit incentive program to certain employees at the company's corporate headquarters and manufacturing facilities to support succession planning and continue execution of the company's sustainable profitable growth strategy.

(5) Business transformation costs consist of professional service fees associated with the evaluation of certain strategic opportunities, with a focus on targeted growth to diversify the company's end market and product portfolio through acquisitions.

(6) The company is undergoing a multi-year IT transformation initiative intended to streamline and modernize legacy IT systems while also reducing operating costs, increasing information security and positioning us to take advantage of market opportunities. IT transformation costs were primarily related to professional service fees not eligible for capitalization and are primarily related to project planning and third-party implementation services.

(7) Manufacturing optimization costs consist of third-party professional fees related to process optimization efforts and improving manufacturing efficiency within targeted facilities.

(8) Rebranding costs consist primarily of professional service fees associated with the company's name change to Metallus Inc., announced during the first quarter of 2024.

(9) Following the completion of the salaried pension plan annuitization in May 2024, there were surplus assets which were used to make a one-time 401(k) contribution to eligible employees. As a result, the company recognized a loss of $3.6 million when the remaining assets were distributed.

(10) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA excluding, as applicable, adjustments listed in the table above. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales.

Reconciliation of Base Sales by end-market to GAAP Net Sales by end-market:

The tables below present net sales by end-market, adjusted to exclude surcharges, which represents a financial measure that has not been determined in accordance with GAAP. We believe presenting net sales by end-market, both on a gross basis and on a per ton basis, adjusted to exclude raw material and energy surcharges, provides additional insight into key drivers of net sales such as base price and product mix. Due to the fact that the surcharge mechanism can introduce volatility to our net sales, net sales adjusted to exclude surcharges provides management and investors clarity of our core pricing and results. Presenting net sales by end-market, adjusted to exclude surcharges including on a per ton basis, allows management and investors to better analyze key market indicators and trends and allows for enhanced comparison between our end-markets.

When surcharges are included in a customer agreement and are applicable (i.e., reach the threshold amount), based on the terms outlined in the respective agreement, surcharges are then included as separate line items on a customer's invoice. These additional surcharge line items adjust base prices to match cost fluctuations due to market conditions. Each month, the company will post on the surcharges page of its external website, as well as our customer portal, the scrap, alloy, and energy surcharges that will be applied (as a separate line item) to invoices dated in the following month (based upon shipment volumes in the following month). All surcharges invoiced are included in GAAP net sales.

(Dollars in millions, ship tons in thousands)



































Three Months Ended September 30, 2025





Industrial



Automotive



Aerospace

& Defense



Energy



Other



Total

Ship Tons



65.1





71.6





16.3





10.1





—





163.1







































Net Sales

$ 106.7



$ 125.9



$ 47.2



$ 21.6



$ 4.5



$ 305.9

Less: Surcharges



28.2





25.1





5.7





5.0





—





64.0

Base Sales

$ 78.5



$ 100.8



$ 41.5



$ 16.6



$ 4.5



$ 241.9







































Net Sales / Ton

$ 1,639



$ 1,758



$ 2,896



$ 2,139



$ —



$ 1,876

Surcharges / Ton

$ 433



$ 351



$ 350



$ 495



$ —



$ 392

Base Sales / Ton

$ 1,206



$ 1,407



$ 2,546



$ 1,644



$ —



$ 1,484











































Three Months Ended September 30, 2024





Industrial



Automotive



Aerospace

& Defense



Energy



Other



Total

Ship Tons



53.1





57.1





3.4





6.3





—





119.9







































Net Sales

$ 91.4



$ 104.9



$ 12.3



$ 14.5



$ 4.1



$ 227.2

Less: Surcharges



21.3





19.3





1.2





3.4





—





45.2

Base Sales

$ 70.1



$ 85.6



$ 11.1



$ 11.1



$ 4.1



$ 182.0







































Net Sales / Ton

$ 1,721



$ 1,837



$ 3,618



$ 2,302



$ —



$ 1,895

Surcharges / Ton

$ 401



$ 338



$ 353



$ 540



$ —



$ 377

Base Sales / Ton

$ 1,320



$ 1,499



$ 3,265



$ 1,762



$ —



$ 1,518











































Three Months Ended June 30, 2025





Industrial



Automotive



Aerospace

& Defense



Energy



Other



Total

Ship Tons



66.5





69.6





15.4





16.2





—





167.7







































Net Sales

$ 104.4



$ 122.8



$ 42.1



$ 30.8



$ 4.5



$ 304.6

Less: Surcharges



28.6





24.8





5.7





7.8





—





66.9

Base Sales

$ 75.8



$ 98.0



$ 36.4



$ 23.0



$ 4.5



$ 237.7







































Net Sales / Ton

$ 1,570



$ 1,764



$ 2,734



$ 1,901



$ —



$ 1,816

Surcharges / Ton

$ 430



$ 356



$ 370



$ 481



$ —



$ 399

Base Sales / Ton

$ 1,140



$ 1,408



$ 2,364



$ 1,420



$ —



$ 1,417



(Dollars in millions, ship tons in thousands)



































Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025





Industrial



Automotive



Aerospace

& Defense



Energy



Other



Total

Ship Tons



197.9





205.3





40.3





40.2





—





483.7







































Net Sales

$ 312.8



$ 361.9



$ 121.8



$ 81.1



$ 13.4



$ 891.0

Less: Surcharges



83.4





71.5





14.8





19.5





—





189.2

Base Sales

$ 229.4



$ 290.4



$ 107.0



$ 61.6



$ 13.4



$ 701.8







































Net Sales / Ton

$ 1,581



$ 1,763



$ 3,022



$ 2,017



$ —



$ 1,842

Surcharges / Ton

$ 421



$ 348



$ 367



$ 485



$ —



$ 391

Base Sales / Ton

$ 1,160



$ 1,415



$ 2,655



$ 1,532



$ —



$ 1,451











































Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024





Industrial



Automotive



Aerospace

& Defense



Energy



Other



Total

Ship Tons



170.3





191.4





36.3





27.3





—





425.3







































Net Sales

$ 313.3



$ 350.1



$ 102.3



$ 63.4



$ 14.4



$ 843.5

Less: Surcharges



76.0





70.5





13.0





14.7





—





174.2

Base Sales

$ 237.3



$ 279.6



$ 89.3



$ 48.7



$ 14.4



$ 669.3







































Net Sales / Ton

$ 1,840



$ 1,829



$ 2,818



$ 2,322



$ —



$ 1,983

Surcharges / Ton

$ 446



$ 368



$ 358



$ 538



$ —



$ 410

Base Sales / Ton

$ 1,394



$ 1,461



$ 2,460



$ 1,784



$ —



$ 1,573



Calculation of Total Liquidity(1):

This calculation is provided as additional relevant information about the company's financial position.

(Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)

September 30,

2025



December 31,

2024

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 191.5



$ 240.7















Credit Agreement:











Maximum availability

$ 400.0



$ 400.0

Suppressed availability(2)



(149.3)





(176.8)

Availability



250.7





223.2

Credit facility amount borrowed



—





—

Letter of credit obligations



(5.3)





(5.3)

Availability not borrowed

$ 245.4



$ 217.9















Total Liquidity(1)

$ 436.9



$ 458.6





(1) Total Liquidity is defined as available borrowing capacity plus cash and cash equivalents.

(2) As of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, Metallus had less than $400 million in collateral assets to borrow against.

ADJUSTED EBITDA(1) WALKS

(Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)

2024 3Q

vs. 2025 3Q



2025 2Q

vs. 2025 3Q

Beginning Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 6.1



$ 26.5

Volume



18.2





(0.8)

Price/Mix



2.3





4.3

Raw Material Spread



6.9





2.0

Manufacturing



(3.3)





(1.8)

SG&A



(2.6)





(1.6)

Other



1.4





0.4

Ending Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 29.0



$ 29.0





(1) Please refer to the Reconciliation of Earnings (Loss) Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) and Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP Net Income (Loss).

SOURCE Metallus Inc.