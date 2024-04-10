Metallus Joins the Global Steel Climate Council and Releases its 2023 Sustainability Update

CANTON, Ohio, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Metallus (NYSE: MTUS), formerly known as TimkenSteel, a leader in high-quality specialty metals, manufactured components and supply chain solutions, today announces its membership in the Global Steel Climate Council (GSCC), reaffirming its commitment to sustainable steel production practices. This partnership underscores Metallus' dedication to environmental stewardship and marks another significant milestone in the company's sustainability journey.

The Global Steel Climate Council serves as a vital platform for industry leaders to collaborate, share best practices and drive collective action toward reducing greenhouse gas emissions across the steel value chain. By joining this alliance, Metallus seeks to contribute to the global efforts aimed at combatting climate change and fostering a more sustainable future.

"We are proud to join forces with the Global Steel Climate Council in our united pursuit of sustainable steel production. Our membership underscores our firm commitment to environmental responsibility and reaffirms our dedication to driving positive change within the industry," stated Mike Williams, Metallus' president and chief executive officer.

As part of its commitment to transparency and accountability, Metallus has also released its 2023 Sustainability Update. The update, available at www.metallus.com/sustainability, outlines the company's progress, initiatives and achievements in advancing sustainability across its operations.

Key highlights from Metallus' 2023 Sustainability Update include:

Health and Safety Investments: Metallus invested over $10 million in safety training and equipment upgrades, including the deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) technology, reinforcing its commitment to providing employees with a workplace and culture where safety is embedded in daily practices.





Advancing the Circular Economy: The company continues to prioritize sustainable manufacturing practices through efficient use of resources and recycling initiatives, which minimizes waste and extends the lifecycle of materials.





Commitment to Ethical Practices: Through responsible environmental management practices and extension of sustainability projects through the value chain, Metallus demonstrates its consciousness of stakeholders' and customers' priorities.





Community Engagement: Metallus continues to support local organizations through monetary donations and employee volunteer work, and connects with community members to foster dialogue, address concerns and promote sustainable development initiatives.

Metallus remains steadfast in its commitment to sustainability and looks forward to collaborating with industry peers, stakeholders and policymakers to drive meaningful impact and create a more sustainable future for generations to come.

ABOUT METALLUS INC.

Metallus (NYSE: MTUS) manufactures high-performance specialty metals from recycled scrap metal in Canton, OH, serving demanding applications in industrial, automotive, aerospace & defense and energy end-markets. The company is a premier U.S. producer of alloy steel bars (up to 16 inches in diameter), seamless mechanical tubing and manufactured components. In the business of making high-quality steel for more than 100 years, Metallus' proven expertise contributes to the performance of our customers' products. The company employs approximately 1,840 people and had sales of $1.4 billion in 2023. For more information, please visit us at www.metallus.com.

