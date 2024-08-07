Metallus Receives $3.5 Million in Grants from JobsOhio in Support of Planned Expansion of its Steelmaking Plants in Canton

• Lt. Governor Jon Husted and other officials attended today's groundbreaking ceremony

CANTON, Ohio, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Metallus (NYSE: MTUS), a leader in high-quality specialty metals, manufactured components and supply chain solutions, announced today that it has received $3.5 million in grants from JobsOhio to support the planned expansion of its steelmaking plants.

Metallus, formerly known as TimkenSteel, plans to invest more than $100 million in partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense to supply their munitions programs. These grants aim to provide training, modernize equipment and upskill talent to deploy state-of-the-art steelmaking. The new technology will meet the growing demand for both existing and new customers.

"We are grateful for the support from Team NEO, Stark Economic Development Board, and JobsOhio. The economic development grant from JobsOhio, in particular, will allow us to enhance and optimize our assets, increasing our capacity for high-quality defense products, and the workforce development grant will support key training initiatives around safety and technology. This not only benefits our workforce but secures Canton-area jobs and strengthens the Army's munitions program," stated Mike Williams, president, and chief executive officer.

Lt. Governor Jon Husted and other officials attended a groundbreaking event to celebrate this significant investment.

"Producing steel in America is vital to our economic and national security, and Ohio is the heart of 'Made in America,'" said Lt. Governor Jon Husted. "Companies like Metallus are expanding here in Ohio because of our business-friendly environment and access to energy and skilled workers. I am grateful Metallus is continuing to invest in Ohio, and we look forward to their partnership in creating good jobs for Ohioans."

JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef stated, "Metallus and its employees have, for decades, produced some of the world's highest quality steel for customers worldwide. Metallus' investment will continue that legacy of manufacturing excellence in Stark County. As the steel industry evolves, Metallus' upgrades will advance technology and efficiencies that will benefit both private industry and national security."

Ray Hexamer, President and CEO of Stark Economic Development Board, expressed his gratitude to Metallus for their continued, strong community presence.

"We greatly appreciate Metallus' dedication to the community and their local workforce of over 1,700 employees," Hexamer noted. "They play a crucial role in Stark County's economy, and we are excited to support them as they continue to innovate and expand."

Team NEO Chief Executive Officer Bill Koehler shared how the region's continued investment in manufacturing supports companies like Metallus.

"Metallus' strategic capital investment plan is a testimony to its confidence in Northeast Ohio's ability to drive research, innovation, education, and collaboration to facilitate growth for Northeast Ohio manufacturers."

ABOUT METALLUS

Metallus (NYSE: MTUS) manufactures high-performance specialty metals from recycled scrap metal in Canton, OH, serving demanding applications in industrial, automotive, aerospace & defense and energy end-markets. The company is a premier U.S. producer of alloy steel bars (up to 16 inches in diameter), seamless mechanical tubing and manufactured components. In the business of making high-quality steel for more than 100 years, Metallus' proven expertise contributes to the performance of our customers' products. The company employs approximately 1,860 people and had sales of $1.4 billion in 2023. For more information, please visit us at www.metallus.com.

ABOUT TEAM NEO

Team NEO is a private, nonprofit economic development organization that ignites economic vibrancy, fosters sustainable growth, and champions equitable prosperity. As a designated JobsOhio Network Partner, we collaborate across all 14 counties in the Northeast Ohio Region to create strategies to attract and retain companies, drive innovation, cultivate a skilled workforce, advance market-ready sites, and promote and engage the region. To learn how Team NEO helps make Northeast Ohio more competitive, visit northeastohioregion.com.

ABOUT JOBSOHIO

JobsOhio, Ohio's private nonprofit economic development corporation, enhances company growth and personnel development through business attraction, retention, and expansion across ten competitive industry sectors. With a team of seasoned professionals, JobsOhio utilizes a comprehensive network to foster talent production in targeted industries and attract talent through Find Your Ohio. Collaborating with seven regional partners, including Dayton Development Coalition, Lake to River Economic Development, Ohio Southeast Economic Development, One Columbus, REDI Cincinnati, Regional Growth Partnership, and Team NEO. JobsOhio delivers world-class customer service to provide companies with a competitive advantage.

ABOUT STARK ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT BOARD

The Stark Economic Development Board is a private, non-profit organization formed by business and community leaders in May of 1985 to help businesses grow and expand in Stark County. The mission of the Stark Economic Development Board is to strengthen Stark County by driving business growth and leading its economic transformation. For more information, visit www.starkcoohio.com.

