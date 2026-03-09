Metalpha to Hold 2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

HONG KONG, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (Nasdaq: MATH) (the "Company" or "Metalpha"), a global leading provider of blockchain and trading technology solutions, announced today that it will hold the 2026 annual general meeting (the "AGM") of shareholders of the Company at Suite 5506-07, Central Plaza, 18 Harbour Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, People's Republic of China on March 31, 2026 at 11:30 a.m. (Hong Kong time), for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, passing the proposed resolutions set forth in the notice of the AGM (the "AGM Notice"). Members of record of the Company's ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 per share, registered on the Company's Register of Members as of 5:00 p.m. on March 9, 2026 (Eastern time) are entitled to attend and vote at the AGM in person or by proxy. A copy of the AGM Notice posted to the Company's website and a form of the voting proxy for the AGM will be attached as Exhibit 99.2 and Exhibit 99.3, respectively, to the Current Report on Form 6-K furnished by the Company with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

