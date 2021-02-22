Metals & Mining Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series and co-sponsor Amvest Capital, today announced that the presentations from the February Metals & Mining Virtual lnvestor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors and analysts may download shareholder materials from the "virtual trade booth" for the next three weeks.

Participating Companies:

Keynote Presentations:

Why Gold Should be Considered an ESG Compliant Asset

Terry Heymann, CFO, World Gold Council

Introduction to the Silver Institute and Silver's Role in Green Technologies

Michael DiRienzo, Executive Director, The Silver Institute

Implications of Global Climate Policy Announcements within the TechMetals Complex in 2021
Daniel Mamadou, Partner at Welsbach Holdings

Pan African Resources PLC

OTCQX: PAFRF| AIM: PAF | JSE: PAN

Battle North Gold Corp.

OTCQX: BNAUF | TSX: BNAU

Golden Valley Mines Ltd.

OTCQX: GLVMF | TSX-V: GZZ

Newcore Gold Ltd.

OTCQX: NCAUF | TSX-V: NCAU

First Vanadium Corp.

OTCQX: FVANF | TSX-V: FVAN

Arizona Gold Corp.

OTCQB: AGAUF | TSX: AZG

Gold Terra Resource Corp.

OTCQX: YGTFF | TSX-V: YGT

Skeena Resources Ltd.

OTCQX: SKREF | TSX: SKE

Cassiar Gold Corp.

OTCQB: CGLCF | TSX-V: GLDC

Josemaria Resources Inc.

OTCQB: JOSMF | TSX: JOSE

Amex Exploration Inc.

OTCQX: AMXEF |TSX-V: AMX

O3 Mining Inc.

OTCQX: OIIIF | TSX-V: OIII

Orezone Gold Corp.

OTCQX: ORZCF | TSX-V: ORE

Minera Alamos, Inc.

OTCQX: MAIFF | TSX-V: MAI

Anaconda Mining Inc.

OTCQX: ANXGF | TSX: ANX

Reyna Silver Corp.

OTCQB: RSNVF | TSX-V: RSLV

Starcore International Mines Ltd.

OTCQB: SHVLF | TSX: SAM

Aftermath Silver Ltd.

OTCQB: AAGFF | TSX-V: AAG

Outcrop Gold Corp.

Pink: MRDD.F | TSX-V: OCG

Fabled Silver Gold Corp.

Pink: FBSGF | TSX-V: FCO

Silver One Resources Inc.

OTCQX: SLVRF | TSX-V: SVE

Southern Silver Exploration Corp.

OTCQB: SSVFF | TSX-V: SSV

Apollo Gold & Silver Corp.

OTCQB: APGOF | TSX V: APGO

Ascot Resources Ltd.

OTCQX: AOTVF | TSX: AOT

Metallic Minerals Ltd.

OTCQB: MMNGF | TSX-V: MMG

Blackrock Gold Corp.

OTCQB: BKRRF | TSX-V: BRC

Avidian Gold Corp.

OTCQB: AVGDF | TSX-V: AVG

Canagold Resources Ltd.

OTCQB: CRCUF | TSX: CCM

Blue Thunder Mining Inc.

OTCQB: BLTMF | TSX-V: BLUE

Peninsula Energy Ltd.

OTCQB: PENMF | ASX: PEN

Canada Nickel Co Inc

OTCQB: CNIKF | TSX-V: CNC

Arizona Metals Corp.

OTCQX: AZMCF | TSX-V: AMC

Vimy Resources Ltd.

OTCQB: VMRSF | ASX: VMY

Ion Energy Ltd.

OTCQB: IONGF | TSX-V: ION

Aurania Resources Ltd.

OTCQB: AUIAF | TSX-V: ARU

UEX Corp.

OTCQB: UEXCF | TSX: UEX

Ceylon Graphite Corp.

OTCQB: CYLYF | TSX-V: CYL

Lake Resources N.L.

OTCQB: LLKKF | ASX: LKE

South Star Mining Corp.

OTCQB: STSBF | TSX-V: STS

Frontier Lithium Inc.

OTCQB: LITOF | TSX-V: FL

Medallion Resources Ltd.

OTCQB: MLLOF | TSX-V: MDL

Blackstone Minerals Ltd.

OTCQX: BLSTF | ASX: BSX

To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access.  Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

