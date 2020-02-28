Metals.com Aims To Be The Amazon Of Industrial Metals

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Metals.com, a leader in retail metals sales is disrupting the industrial metals industry with its massive inventory and supply chain of products at the lowest prices available online.

Metals.com is redefining the industrial metals industry through its technological innovation at a massive scale. It is one of the nation's largest online marketplaces for metals such as: aluminum, brass, bronze, copper, nickel, steel, titanium, and zinc.

The company's massive inventory of more than 60,000 products is serving corporate, individual, and manufacturing demand for industrial metals. Warehouses nationwide are stocking millions of pounds of physical inventory of metals in a variety of shapes, sizes, and lengths.

The demand for industrial metals remains extremely high at present since these metals are used in everything from automotive manufacturing to 3D printing and robotics.

Having this large of physical inventory on hand enables corporations to buy on demand instead of ordering and then waiting on inventory to become available. Metals.com is committed to providing high-quality products quickly, efficiently, and at the lowest prices available.

The commercial space exploration sector has created a rising and nearly insatiable demand for metals like nickel, aluminum, copper, and titanium. Rocket designers rely heavily on aerospace-grade aluminum and titanium, both of which are extremely strong but also light-weight.

These metals are already in regular use in submarines, ship propellers, and medical applications, and now with added demand from the commercial space industry has propelled their values upward in recent years.

Similarly, Tesla's astronomical success and popularity has pushed aluminum and copper values upward. With mining centers like China reducing output of these metals, corporations are finding themselves waiting on materials for months. Although the industrial metal supply remains relatively large, the demand continues to skyrocket.

Metals.com's large industrial metals inventory enables manufacturers, corporations, and institutions to make accurate predictions on product availability for their industrial metals purchases and can buy with confidence, knowing the inventory is actually on hand and available on demand.

Metals.com is a leader in industrial metals sales and operates on its strong foundation of values and excellence to offer its customers more than 60,000 metal products at among the lowest prices online. The company is a leading supplier in aluminum, brass, bronze, copper, nickel, steel, titanium, and zinc.

