Metals.com Announces One Of The World's Largest Industrial Metals Catalogues

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Metals.com, a recognized world leader in industrial metals sales throughout North America, announces its inventory expansion of more than 60,000 products in a vast array of metal types, shapes, sizes, and lengths.

The company is serving an increase of 150% in demand within the industrial metals sector including markets such as: aerospace, 3D printing, and robotics.

A surge in electric vehicle demand from companies like Tesla and its heavy reliance on industrial metals have had a significant impact in the industrial metals industry.

The global electric vehicle market was valued at $118 billion and is expected to reach $567 billion by 2025.

In current electric car models, commonly used metals like titanium, copper, nickel, and aluminum are being manufactured at a massive rate. Metals.com offers titanium sheet plate, round tube, and round bar products at among the lowest prices in North America.

The growing demand for 3D printing metals in the aerospace industry led to expansive product inventory for Metals.com. Metals such as titanium are used extensively in aerospace due to their precision, high strength, and superior resistance.

The lightweight material has become an efficient way to meet the objective of reducing emissions, minimizing energy use and developing fuel performance.

To avoid high costs and limited supply, individuals, startups, manufacturers, and multinational corporations have leveraged Metals.com's industry leading catalogue of over 60,000 different industrial metals products.

Metals.com is disrupting the industrial metals industry with its machine learning technology and metals algorithms. Legacy industrial metals companies often lack inventory, quality control, and shipping technology that tech companies like Metals.com leverage to distribute throughout the supply chain.

The Metals.com industrial catalogue has millions of pounds of physical inventory that includes aluminum, brass, bronze, copper, nickel, steel, titanium, and zinc, with distribution facilities using innovative technology to ship nationwide.

Its infrastructure enables the company to meet demand and quickly process orders and ship them at the most competitive prices in the industry.

All products are inspected to meet industry standards, enabling clients to buy with the confidence that comes from knowing only the highest quality metals are supplied.

