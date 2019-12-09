Metals.com Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary With New Aluminum Division

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Metals.com, a leader in retail metals sales announces aluminum division to serve the automobile, aerospace and construction industries.

"Aluminum is widely acknowledged as one of the most versatile materials available today," says Metals.com Vice President Walter Vera, further stating: "The broad application of aluminum is something our team understands and will uniquely compliment our enterprise customers in the manufacturing sector."

"Aluminum is an essential element to the American manufacturing future, There are over 692,000 jobs and $174 billion dollars in economic output equivalent to 1% of the United States GDP."

Metals.com will begin offering aluminum long bar, tube, pipe, sheet, coil, and plate metal products. We offer our aluminum products in multiple alloys and tempers, so you can be sure to find the right metal for your project.

"People use more aluminum today, more than at any point in the 125-year history of the metal's commercial production," says Mr. Vera, "...With our unique supply chain expertise at Metals.com, we believe we can make a sizable impact in this sector of the metals manufacturing market."

The aluminum market was estimated to be in a deficit this year, however, a Reuters poll suggests it is likely to flip into a surplus of 304,000 metric tons next year — almost a 1 million ton turnaround from the 658,500-ton estimate for this year.

Metals.com is a recognized leader in customer satisfaction with independent ratings for best in class customer service and price match technology. We look forward to applying our supply chain efficiency and price match technology to serve the aluminum industry.

About Metals.com

Metals.com is a leader in retail metals sales over the past decade and is building on its strong foundation of values and operating excellence to make aluminum more affordable through enhanced supply chain efficiency and machine learning technology.

To learn more, visit Metals.com

Communications: Vito Palmeri

Phone: (212) 542-3146

corporate@metals.com

SOURCE Metals.com

Related Links

http://www.metals.com

