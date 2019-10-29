Metals.com Celebrates Highest Customer Satisfaction in the Industry

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Online precious metals retailer Metals.com celebrates its national recognition as #1 in excellent customer satisfaction, according to Trustpilot.

Trustpilot is a global open review community that builds trust and transparency between consumers and businesses. The platform gives people a place to share and discover reviews and gives every company the tools to turn consumer feedback into business results. With over 1,500 customer reviews, Metals.com surpasses every gold and silver trading company with a perfect customer service score. This significant milestone further validates Metals.com dedication to its customers.

Over its 10-year history in the precious metals industry, Metals.com has become the leading bullion dealer in North America, with thousands of unique products available along with providing customers a 30-day customer satisfaction guarantee and promised delivery times. Metals.com's vast online catalog consists of competitively priced metals including silver coins, such as the popular 1oz American Eagle, at significantly lower prices than the United States Mint. In addition to U.S. government mint products, Metals.com offers consumers low prices on all major government mints, including: The Royal Canadian Mint, The Perth Mint, and The British Royal Mint.

Metals.com has distinguished itself through its commitment to customers, offering a devoted team of managers, low premiums, and no order minimums. Our mission is to provide beginning and seasoned collectors with the tools needed to navigate the world of precious metals. We offer insights into daily market news, and live market prices directly on our site. Shopping with a reputable online dealer like Metals.com is choosing to do business with a respected company you can trust.

To learn more, visit Metals.com .

Communications: Adam Weiss

Phone: (212) 542-3146

corporate@metals.com

SOURCE Metals.com

